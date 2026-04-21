These Are the Most Fuel-Efficient Cars on Sale Right Now

These cars deliver the best EPA-estimated fuel economy for people who want to save fuel without giving up everyday comfort and practicality

2026 Toyota Camry front 3/4
  • We selected the seven most efficient new cars you can buy in America.
  • If you're looking to save cash on gas given high prices at the moment, this is where to look.
  • The Toyota Prius leads the field, but Hyundai and Honda have offerings that are larger and nearly as frugal.

With gas prices hitting several-year highs, and the instability leading to uncertainty about when they're finally level out, fuel efficiency is a priority for anyone looking for a new car. To help narrow the search, we selected the seven most fuel-efficient cars on sale right now based on their EPA-estimated combined mpg ratings. Eligible models include 2026 cars on sale in the U.S. and their most efficient non-EV version. PHEVs are also excluded from this list as they are rated in MPGe.

2025 Toyota Prius Limited 4dr Hatchback Exterior Shown

Toyota Prius

57 mpg combined

The Prius still sets the pace. In its most efficient front-wheel-drive form, the 2026 Prius is rated at 57 mpg combined, yet it no longer feels like a penalty-box economy car. We like that it pairs standout efficiency with a generous feature list and a driving experience that is more enjoyable than many people expect, even if the back seat can feel tight for taller passengers.

Hyundai Elantra Blue Hybrid

54 mpg combined

2025 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid front 3/4

The Elantra Blue Hybrid is the next stop if you want excellent mpg in a conventional small sedan. Its EPA rating of 54 mpg combined puts it near the very top of the market, and it backs that up with a roomy cabin, easy-to-use controls, and a strong list of standard and optional features. The trade-off is that acceleration is merely adequate, but for commuting and daily errands, the Elantra delivers cheap and cheerful motoring that sips fuel to boot.

Toyota Camry

51 mpg combined

2026 Toyota Camry rear 3/4

The Toyota Camry has long been the default for buyers who just want "the sedan." In its newest generation the Camry is hybrid only, and the most efficient version is the LE, rated at 51 mpg combined. Our editors came away impressed by the latest Camry's sharper design, improved interior and genuinely fun-to-drive nature. Throw in great on-road comfort and plenty of space, and the Camry feels less like the default choice and more like one buyers might actively want.

Hyundai Sonata Blue Hybrid

51 mpg combined

2025 Hyundai Sonata Limited Hybrid

The Sonata is another very efficient midsize sedan, and though it's less enjoyable on the road than the Camry, more than 50 mpg is nothing to sniff at. The Blue Hybrid is focused on maximum efficiency, but it does not feel stripped-down just because it is economical. It still offers the sharp styling, generous feature content, and easygoing road manners that make the regular Sonata appealing. Plus, Hyundai's 100,000-mile warranty still cannot be beat.

Toyota Corolla Hybrid

50 mpg combined

2025 Toyota Corolla FX front three-quarter

The Corolla Hybrid is one of the more straightforward entries on this list. It is a compact sedan with a low starting price, available all-wheel drive, and fuel economy that reaches 50 mpg combined in its most efficient form. A big part of its appeal is exactly that formula — comfortable ride, reasonable value and low running costs. It is not especially spacious inside, and some rivals feel more refined, but it remains an easy pick for people who want a simple, efficient daily driver.

Honda Civic Hybrid

49 mpg combined

2025 Honda Civic Sedan Sport Touring Hybrid front 3/4

The Civic Hybrid shows that high mpg does not have to come with a dull personality. The most efficient sedan is rated at 49 mpg combined, and we like the Civic for providing the complete package with a good mix of comfort, refinement, useful interior space, and genuinely satisfying performance. That broad talent is a big reason we named it our Edmunds Top Rated Car for 2026

Honda Accord Hybrid

48 mpg combined

2026 Honda Accord Sport Hybrid driving

The Accord Hybrid lands just behind the Civic on efficiency, but it answers a slightly different need. It is a larger midsize sedan with a bigger back seat, a roomy trunk, and a more relaxed highway feel, and in its most efficient trim, it reaches 48 mpg combined. The Accord is also the sharpest-driving car on this list, so if you want to feel engaged while still taking on family duty, this Honda might be the pick of the litter. 

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by

Angel Sergeev is a seasoned automotive journalist with 15+ years of experience covering the industry. Born in Sofia, Bulgaria, he began writing in 2010 while studying transportation engineering. His work has appeared on WorldCarFans, Motor1.com (U.S. and U.K. editions), InsideEVs, MSN, HotCars, duPont Registry and more, spanning everything from EVs and classic cars to broader industry topics. He currently drives a 2021 Volkswagen ID 4 and keeps a fully restored 1993 Ford Probe V6 as a weekend project, while dreaming of adding a transaxle-era Porsche to the garage someday soon.

edited by

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

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