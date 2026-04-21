- We selected the seven most efficient new cars you can buy in America.
- If you're looking to save cash on gas given high prices at the moment, this is where to look.
- The Toyota Prius leads the field, but Hyundai and Honda have offerings that are larger and nearly as frugal.
These Are the Most Fuel-Efficient Cars on Sale Right Now
These cars deliver the best EPA-estimated fuel economy for people who want to save fuel without giving up everyday comfort and practicality
With gas prices hitting several-year highs, and the instability leading to uncertainty about when they're finally level out, fuel efficiency is a priority for anyone looking for a new car. To help narrow the search, we selected the seven most fuel-efficient cars on sale right now based on their EPA-estimated combined mpg ratings. Eligible models include 2026 cars on sale in the U.S. and their most efficient non-EV version. PHEVs are also excluded from this list as they are rated in MPGe.
Toyota Prius
57 mpg combined
The Prius still sets the pace. In its most efficient front-wheel-drive form, the 2026 Prius is rated at 57 mpg combined, yet it no longer feels like a penalty-box economy car. We like that it pairs standout efficiency with a generous feature list and a driving experience that is more enjoyable than many people expect, even if the back seat can feel tight for taller passengers.
Hyundai Elantra Blue Hybrid
54 mpg combined
The Elantra Blue Hybrid is the next stop if you want excellent mpg in a conventional small sedan. Its EPA rating of 54 mpg combined puts it near the very top of the market, and it backs that up with a roomy cabin, easy-to-use controls, and a strong list of standard and optional features. The trade-off is that acceleration is merely adequate, but for commuting and daily errands, the Elantra delivers cheap and cheerful motoring that sips fuel to boot.
Toyota Camry
51 mpg combined
The Toyota Camry has long been the default for buyers who just want "the sedan." In its newest generation the Camry is hybrid only, and the most efficient version is the LE, rated at 51 mpg combined. Our editors came away impressed by the latest Camry's sharper design, improved interior and genuinely fun-to-drive nature. Throw in great on-road comfort and plenty of space, and the Camry feels less like the default choice and more like one buyers might actively want.
Hyundai Sonata Blue Hybrid
51 mpg combined
The Sonata is another very efficient midsize sedan, and though it's less enjoyable on the road than the Camry, more than 50 mpg is nothing to sniff at. The Blue Hybrid is focused on maximum efficiency, but it does not feel stripped-down just because it is economical. It still offers the sharp styling, generous feature content, and easygoing road manners that make the regular Sonata appealing. Plus, Hyundai's 100,000-mile warranty still cannot be beat.
Toyota Corolla Hybrid
50 mpg combined
The Corolla Hybrid is one of the more straightforward entries on this list. It is a compact sedan with a low starting price, available all-wheel drive, and fuel economy that reaches 50 mpg combined in its most efficient form. A big part of its appeal is exactly that formula — comfortable ride, reasonable value and low running costs. It is not especially spacious inside, and some rivals feel more refined, but it remains an easy pick for people who want a simple, efficient daily driver.
Honda Civic Hybrid
49 mpg combined
The Civic Hybrid shows that high mpg does not have to come with a dull personality. The most efficient sedan is rated at 49 mpg combined, and we like the Civic for providing the complete package with a good mix of comfort, refinement, useful interior space, and genuinely satisfying performance. That broad talent is a big reason we named it our Edmunds Top Rated Car for 2026.
Honda Accord Hybrid
48 mpg combined
The Accord Hybrid lands just behind the Civic on efficiency, but it answers a slightly different need. It is a larger midsize sedan with a bigger back seat, a roomy trunk, and a more relaxed highway feel, and in its most efficient trim, it reaches 48 mpg combined. The Accord is also the sharpest-driving car on this list, so if you want to feel engaged while still taking on family duty, this Honda might be the pick of the litter.