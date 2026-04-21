With gas prices hitting several-year highs, and the instability leading to uncertainty about when they're finally level out, fuel efficiency is a priority for anyone looking for a new car. To help narrow the search, we selected the seven most fuel-efficient cars on sale right now based on their EPA-estimated combined mpg ratings. Eligible models include 2026 cars on sale in the U.S. and their most efficient non-EV version. PHEVs are also excluded from this list as they are rated in MPGe.