2026 Tesla Model Y: Exterior and Interior Photo Gallery

With its recent Cybertruck-lite visual update and excellent available range, the Tesla Model Y remains a good choice for first-time EV buyers

2026 Tesla Model Y front 3/4
  • The 2026 Tesla Model Y boasts excellent range and brisk acceleration.
  • The sparse interior may not be to everyone's taste, but we like the available cargo space.
  • The 2026 Tesla Model Y starts at $41,290, including destination.

Tesla's Model Y was introduced for the 2020 model year as a more affordable and more conventional way to get into an electric SUV than the automaker's Model X. With the Model X on the chopping block and the competition closing in, does the Model Y still present a compelling choice for buyers in 2026? We certainly think so. It offers Tesla's class-leading range, a nice (if sparse) cabin, and plenty of cargo room. As of the time of publication, it's more affordable than it's been in the past, too, which only makes the Tesla SUV a better buy.

Read all our 2026 Tesla Model Y content:
2026 Tesla Model Y: Specs and Features
2026 Tesla Model Y: Trim Comparison
2026 Tesla Model Y: What's It Like to Live With?
2026 Tesla Model Y: Model Y vs. Model 3

2026 Tesla Model Y Standard f34

Tesla's Model Y remains a Goldilocks choice for many buyers.

Where the Tesla Model Y ranks:

#2 in Small electric SUVs

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2026 Tesla Model Y Standard front

The Model Y offers long range, quick acceleration and good handling.

2026 Tesla Model Y Standard rear 34

The Model Y comes with access to Tesla's excellent Supercharger network.

2026 Tesla Model Y Standard profile

In addition to fast, convenient charging, the Supercharger network is extremely widespread.

2026 Tesla Model Y Standard wheel

Long range and plentiful charging infrastructure make the Model Y an ideal first EV for many buyers.

2026 Tesla Model Y Performance front

Tesla recently changed how it prices its Full Self-Driving feature, which doesn't provide full self-driving capability.

2026 Tesla Model Y Performance profile

Previously, buyers could pay a one-time fee for access to Full Self-Driving, but now they can only access it via a $99 monthly fee.

2026 Tesla Model Y Performance rear 34

The Model Y's cargo room is plentiful, and both the front and rear cargo areas offer usable space.

2026 Tesla Model Y Performance wheel

The Model Y's technology suite is good, but we still lament the brand's refusal to add Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Tesla Model Y Standard

We also don't like how many basic functions are buried in Tesla's main center screen, which can be distracting.

Model Y Standard interior
2026 Tesla Model Y Standard interior
2026 Tesla Model Y dashboard
2026 Tesla Model Y Standard interior
2026 Tesla Model Y Standard rear interior
2026 Tesla Model Y Performance menu
2026 Tesla Model Y Performance screen
2026 Tesla Model Y Standard frunk
2026 Tesla Model Y Performance seats
2026 Tesla Model Y back seat


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Kyle Hyatt has been working as an automotive journalist since 2017. In that time he's written over 3,000 car-related articles as well as tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles of both the two and four-wheeled varieties. Kyle is a contributor to Edmunds, and in addition to stints on staff at CNET's Roadshow and Jalopnik, his byline has been featured at Car & Driver, Robb Report, Autoblog, Motor Trend, The Drive and Ars Technica. When he's not busy writing, he's usually out enjoying his 2003 Porsche 911 or working to finish his custom 1969 Honda CB350 twin project sometime before the next ice age.

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Cars have been an important part of his life since Kirk learned to identify them by their headlights as a toddler. He grew up helping pit crew for his dad’s highly unsuccessful drag racing escapades, and he turned his knowledge of the car culture into a career when he became an editor at Scale Auto Enthusiast magazine starting in college. Kirk has been writing about full-scale cars for more than 20 years and was named to the North American Car and Truck of the Year jury in 2014. He was most recently senior editor at Motor Authority, where he specialized in luxury and performance cars. Kirk also authored and edited several car books, including the award-winning Hot Rod & Custom Chronicle and NASCAR Chronicle when was managing editor at Consumer Guide Automotive. Kirk enjoys nothing more than a track day, but he’s also a Wisconsin sport fan and he enjoys spirited drives in his 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera S.

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