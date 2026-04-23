- The 2026 Tesla Model Y boasts excellent range and brisk acceleration.
- The sparse interior may not be to everyone's taste, but we like the available cargo space.
- The 2026 Tesla Model Y starts at $41,290, including destination.
2026 Tesla Model Y: Exterior and Interior Photo Gallery
With its recent Cybertruck-lite visual update and excellent available range, the Tesla Model Y remains a good choice for first-time EV buyers
Tesla's Model Y was introduced for the 2020 model year as a more affordable and more conventional way to get into an electric SUV than the automaker's Model X. With the Model X on the chopping block and the competition closing in, does the Model Y still present a compelling choice for buyers in 2026? We certainly think so. It offers Tesla's class-leading range, a nice (if sparse) cabin, and plenty of cargo room. As of the time of publication, it's more affordable than it's been in the past, too, which only makes the Tesla SUV a better buy.
Read all our 2026 Tesla Model Y content:
2026 Tesla Model Y: Specs and Features
2026 Tesla Model Y: Trim Comparison
2026 Tesla Model Y: What's It Like to Live With?
2026 Tesla Model Y: Model Y vs. Model 3
Tesla's Model Y remains a Goldilocks choice for many buyers.
Where the Tesla Model Y ranks:
#2 in Small electric SUVs
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The Model Y offers long range, quick acceleration and good handling.
The Model Y comes with access to Tesla's excellent Supercharger network.
In addition to fast, convenient charging, the Supercharger network is extremely widespread.
Long range and plentiful charging infrastructure make the Model Y an ideal first EV for many buyers.
Tesla recently changed how it prices its Full Self-Driving feature, which doesn't provide full self-driving capability.
Previously, buyers could pay a one-time fee for access to Full Self-Driving, but now they can only access it via a $99 monthly fee.
The Model Y's cargo room is plentiful, and both the front and rear cargo areas offer usable space.
The Model Y's technology suite is good, but we still lament the brand's refusal to add Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
We also don't like how many basic functions are buried in Tesla's main center screen, which can be distracting.