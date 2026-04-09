The Volkswagen ID4 Is Dead After 2026; A Replacement Is Still a Maybe

We were never particularly fond of the ID4 we had in our One-Year Road Test fleet (pictured above). It felt a little too cheap, and range was always subpar. That said, it was VW's first attempt at a proper EV, and we hope the automaker takes what it's learned and works it into a more appealing car for its second generation.

As for a potential replacement, a VW spokesperson told us a "future version of ID4 is currently planned for the North American market; details will be shared at a later date." That doesn't mean the U.S. market would absolutely get the new model, however. The ID4 is a globally sold car, which means that VW could be well underway on the next one for the rest of the world and could either pull the trigger on the U.S. or pull the plug at any moment.

With the EPA rolling back emissions standards, EV interest in a state of constant flux, and a national charging network that has gotten better but is far from truly ready for everyone to drive EVs, Volkswagen is likely in a "wait and see" mode. As for the ID4 you can buy, whatever is left of ID4 inventory will be sent to dealers until there simply isn't any more, and the ID4 will not make it to the 2027 model year.