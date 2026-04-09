The Volkswagen ID4 Is Dead After 2026; A Replacement Is Still a Maybe

VW's first mass-market EV is finally biting the dust

2022 Volkswagen ID4 Picture
  • Volkswagen will stop production of the ID4 next week. 
  • It was VW's first real attempt at a mass-market EV, but it was far from our favorite. 
  • The plant where the ID4 is made will shift its focus to the new Atlas. 

The Volkswagen ID4 is dead, mostly. Volkswagen has just announced that production of its first-ever mass-market EV will end in mid-April (so next week). The Chattanooga, Tennessee, plant that currently produces the ID4 will shift its focus to the all-new Atlas that was announced last week at the New York Auto Show. 

The move to kill off the EV comes at a time when gas prices have shot through the roof and EV interest has started to rise as a result. However, the ID4 is now old and far from competitive in its class. The Tesla Model Y, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 (to name a few) have well outclassed the poor VW, and the move to end production to make room for the Atlas is a shrewd one. 

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2022 Volkswagen ID.4 Picture
Volkswagen ID.4

We were never particularly fond of the ID4 we had in our One-Year Road Test fleet (pictured above). It felt a little too cheap, and range was always subpar. That said, it was VW's first attempt at a proper EV, and we hope the automaker takes what it's learned and works it into a more appealing car for its second generation. 

As for a potential replacement, a VW spokesperson told us a "future version of ID4 is currently planned for the North American market; details will be shared at a later date." That doesn't mean the U.S. market would absolutely get the new model, however. The ID4 is a globally sold car, which means that VW could be well underway on the next one for the rest of the world and could either pull the trigger on the U.S. or pull the plug at any moment. 

With the EPA rolling back emissions standards, EV interest in a state of constant flux, and a national charging network that has gotten better but is far from truly ready for everyone to drive EVs, Volkswagen is likely in a "wait and see" mode. As for the ID4 you can buy, whatever is left of ID4 inventory will be sent to dealers until there simply isn't any more, and the ID4 will not make it to the 2027 model year. 

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Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

edited by

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile magazine.

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