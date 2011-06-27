Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Eos Komfort 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,988
|$15,410
|$17,795
|Clean
|$12,545
|$14,869
|$17,140
|Average
|$11,660
|$13,787
|$15,830
|Rough
|$10,776
|$12,704
|$14,520
2015 Volkswagen Eos Executive 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,572
|$17,707
|$20,787
|Clean
|$14,076
|$17,085
|$20,022
|Average
|$13,083
|$15,841
|$18,492
|Rough
|$12,090
|$14,598
|$16,962
2015 Volkswagen Eos Final Edition 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,674
|$17,566
|$20,410
|Clean
|$14,174
|$16,949
|$19,659
|Average
|$13,175
|$15,715
|$18,157
|Rough
|$12,175
|$14,482
|$16,654