Used 2015 Volkswagen Eos Consumer Reviews
Love my Eos!
JHentz, 01/15/2019
Final Edition 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful
Everything fantastic. Only drawback is it's a rough ride. Not soft and comfortable. I feel most small potholes or road bumps extremely. All else is fantastic. Wish it got better mileage too.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love my Eos
Marty Sierra-Donovan, 06/03/2018
Final Edition 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
2 of 4 people found this review helpful
Worth searching and waiting to the perfect fit
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Eos
Related Used 2015 Volkswagen Eos info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura TL 2005
- Used BMW 3 Series 2004
- Used Honda Civic 1999
- Used BMW X1 2015
- Used BMW X5 2014
- Used Toyota Camry 2008
- Used Toyota Tundra 2007
- Used Chevrolet Traverse 2016
- Used Ford Transit Cargo Van 2018
- Used Dodge Challenger 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Porsche 911 2020
- 2020 Sonic
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- 2020 Ford Transit Crew Van
- 2021 Porsche 911
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2021 Genesis G80 News
- 2020 Audi SQ7 News
- 2019 Chevrolet Cruze
- 2021 Genesis G70 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2019 Arteon
- 2019 Volkswagen Arteon
- Volkswagen Golf R 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI