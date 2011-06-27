Estimated values
2009 Toyota Venza 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,105
|$9,273
|$10,587
|Clean
|$6,687
|$8,714
|$9,931
|Average
|$5,850
|$7,594
|$8,620
|Rough
|$5,014
|$6,475
|$7,309
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Venza 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,848
|$8,975
|$10,262
|Clean
|$6,445
|$8,433
|$9,626
|Average
|$5,639
|$7,350
|$8,356
|Rough
|$4,832
|$6,267
|$7,085
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Venza 4dr Wagon (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,301
|$8,300
|$9,510
|Clean
|$5,930
|$7,800
|$8,921
|Average
|$5,188
|$6,798
|$7,743
|Rough
|$4,446
|$5,796
|$6,566
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Venza 4dr Wagon AWD (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,240
|$8,054
|$9,153
|Clean
|$5,873
|$7,568
|$8,586
|Average
|$5,138
|$6,596
|$7,453
|Rough
|$4,403
|$5,624
|$6,319