2002 Toyota Tacoma Value

Estimated values
2002 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab V6 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,262$6,665$7,971
Clean$3,841$6,003$7,176
Average$2,998$4,679$5,585
Rough$2,155$3,356$3,994
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab V6 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,242$6,386$7,553
Clean$3,823$5,752$6,799
Average$2,984$4,484$5,292
Rough$2,144$3,216$3,785
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Double Cab PreRunner 2WD SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,959$6,192$7,407
Clean$3,567$5,577$6,668
Average$2,784$4,347$5,190
Rough$2,001$3,118$3,711
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab PreRunner 2WD SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,277$4,965$5,885
Clean$2,953$4,472$5,297
Average$2,305$3,486$4,123
Rough$1,656$2,500$2,949
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab 2WD SB (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,950$4,682$5,625
Clean$2,658$4,218$5,063
Average$2,075$3,288$3,941
Rough$1,491$2,358$2,818
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,017$2,857$3,315
Clean$1,817$2,573$2,984
Average$1,418$2,006$2,322
Rough$1,019$1,439$1,661
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab S-Runner V6 2WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,614$5,590$6,664
Clean$3,257$5,035$5,999
Average$2,542$3,925$4,669
Rough$1,827$2,814$3,339
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,143$4,827$5,744
Clean$2,832$4,348$5,171
Average$2,211$3,389$4,024
Rough$1,589$2,430$2,878
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab PreRunner V6 2WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,849$6,060$7,264
Clean$3,468$5,459$6,539
Average$2,707$4,255$5,090
Rough$1,946$3,051$3,640
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Double Cab PreRunner V6 2WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,474$6,925$8,258
Clean$4,032$6,238$7,434
Average$3,147$4,862$5,786
Rough$2,262$3,487$4,138
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,709$5,592$6,616
Clean$3,342$5,037$5,956
Average$2,608$3,926$4,636
Rough$1,875$2,816$3,315
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Double Cab V6 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,161$7,855$9,320
Clean$4,651$7,075$8,390
Average$3,630$5,515$6,530
Rough$2,609$3,955$4,670
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab 2WD SB (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,933$4,441$5,261
Clean$2,643$4,000$4,736
Average$2,063$3,118$3,686
Rough$1,483$2,236$2,636
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 2WD SB (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,330$3,685$4,424
Clean$2,100$3,319$3,982
Average$1,639$2,587$3,099
Rough$1,178$1,856$2,216
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab PreRunner 2WD SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,344$5,392$6,505
Clean$3,014$4,856$5,856
Average$2,352$3,785$4,557
Rough$1,691$2,715$3,259
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 2WD SB (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,323$3,750$4,526
Clean$2,094$3,377$4,074
Average$1,634$2,633$3,171
Rough$1,174$1,888$2,268
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,412$5,244$6,243
Clean$3,075$4,724$5,620
Average$2,400$3,682$4,374
Rough$1,725$2,641$3,128
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2002 Toyota Tacoma on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Toyota Tacoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,100 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,319 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2002 Toyota Tacoma. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2002 Toyota Tacoma and see how it feels. Learn more
