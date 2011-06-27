Estimated values
2002 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab V6 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,262
|$6,665
|$7,971
|Clean
|$3,841
|$6,003
|$7,176
|Average
|$2,998
|$4,679
|$5,585
|Rough
|$2,155
|$3,356
|$3,994
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab V6 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,242
|$6,386
|$7,553
|Clean
|$3,823
|$5,752
|$6,799
|Average
|$2,984
|$4,484
|$5,292
|Rough
|$2,144
|$3,216
|$3,785
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Double Cab PreRunner 2WD SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,959
|$6,192
|$7,407
|Clean
|$3,567
|$5,577
|$6,668
|Average
|$2,784
|$4,347
|$5,190
|Rough
|$2,001
|$3,118
|$3,711
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab PreRunner 2WD SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,277
|$4,965
|$5,885
|Clean
|$2,953
|$4,472
|$5,297
|Average
|$2,305
|$3,486
|$4,123
|Rough
|$1,656
|$2,500
|$2,949
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab 2WD SB (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,950
|$4,682
|$5,625
|Clean
|$2,658
|$4,218
|$5,063
|Average
|$2,075
|$3,288
|$3,941
|Rough
|$1,491
|$2,358
|$2,818
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,017
|$2,857
|$3,315
|Clean
|$1,817
|$2,573
|$2,984
|Average
|$1,418
|$2,006
|$2,322
|Rough
|$1,019
|$1,439
|$1,661
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab S-Runner V6 2WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,614
|$5,590
|$6,664
|Clean
|$3,257
|$5,035
|$5,999
|Average
|$2,542
|$3,925
|$4,669
|Rough
|$1,827
|$2,814
|$3,339
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,143
|$4,827
|$5,744
|Clean
|$2,832
|$4,348
|$5,171
|Average
|$2,211
|$3,389
|$4,024
|Rough
|$1,589
|$2,430
|$2,878
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab PreRunner V6 2WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,849
|$6,060
|$7,264
|Clean
|$3,468
|$5,459
|$6,539
|Average
|$2,707
|$4,255
|$5,090
|Rough
|$1,946
|$3,051
|$3,640
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Double Cab PreRunner V6 2WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,474
|$6,925
|$8,258
|Clean
|$4,032
|$6,238
|$7,434
|Average
|$3,147
|$4,862
|$5,786
|Rough
|$2,262
|$3,487
|$4,138
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,709
|$5,592
|$6,616
|Clean
|$3,342
|$5,037
|$5,956
|Average
|$2,608
|$3,926
|$4,636
|Rough
|$1,875
|$2,816
|$3,315
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Double Cab V6 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,161
|$7,855
|$9,320
|Clean
|$4,651
|$7,075
|$8,390
|Average
|$3,630
|$5,515
|$6,530
|Rough
|$2,609
|$3,955
|$4,670
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab 2WD SB (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,933
|$4,441
|$5,261
|Clean
|$2,643
|$4,000
|$4,736
|Average
|$2,063
|$3,118
|$3,686
|Rough
|$1,483
|$2,236
|$2,636
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 2WD SB (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,330
|$3,685
|$4,424
|Clean
|$2,100
|$3,319
|$3,982
|Average
|$1,639
|$2,587
|$3,099
|Rough
|$1,178
|$1,856
|$2,216
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab PreRunner 2WD SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,344
|$5,392
|$6,505
|Clean
|$3,014
|$4,856
|$5,856
|Average
|$2,352
|$3,785
|$4,557
|Rough
|$1,691
|$2,715
|$3,259
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 2WD SB (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,323
|$3,750
|$4,526
|Clean
|$2,094
|$3,377
|$4,074
|Average
|$1,634
|$2,633
|$3,171
|Rough
|$1,174
|$1,888
|$2,268
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,412
|$5,244
|$6,243
|Clean
|$3,075
|$4,724
|$5,620
|Average
|$2,400
|$3,682
|$4,374
|Rough
|$1,725
|$2,641
|$3,128