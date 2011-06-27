Estimated values
2013 Kia Optima EX Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,967
|$9,313
|$11,367
|Clean
|$6,539
|$8,751
|$10,649
|Average
|$5,684
|$7,625
|$9,213
|Rough
|$4,828
|$6,499
|$7,778
Estimated values
2013 Kia Optima LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,961
|$7,985
|$9,756
|Clean
|$5,595
|$7,502
|$9,140
|Average
|$4,863
|$6,537
|$7,908
|Rough
|$4,131
|$5,572
|$6,676
Estimated values
2013 Kia Optima EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,497
|$8,632
|$10,503
|Clean
|$6,098
|$8,111
|$9,840
|Average
|$5,300
|$7,067
|$8,513
|Rough
|$4,503
|$6,024
|$7,187
Estimated values
2013 Kia Optima SX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,324
|$9,727
|$11,833
|Clean
|$6,874
|$9,139
|$11,085
|Average
|$5,975
|$7,964
|$9,591
|Rough
|$5,076
|$6,788
|$8,096
Estimated values
2013 Kia Optima LX Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,726
|$7,778
|$9,571
|Clean
|$5,374
|$7,308
|$8,966
|Average
|$4,671
|$6,368
|$7,757
|Rough
|$3,968
|$5,428
|$6,549