VinFast value appraisal
By entering your License Plate or VIN, you'll get a more accurate appraisal that may raise your car's value.
Did you know?
A quick guide to the VinFast value tool
How VinFast values are calculated: Our calculator uses data from a wide variety of sources, including dealer transactions, depreciation costs for unique vehicles, and consumer information. The appraised value is based on factors such as the year of the VinFast, the model, trim, mileage, depreciation and features.
Which VinFast vehicles can be appraised: Just about every VinFast is covered. The tool appraises vehicles dating back to 1990, so if you own a classic car, this method will not work. In that specific case, you'd need to find a specialized classic car guide, such as Hagerty, to determine its fair market value.
