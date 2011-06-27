A quick guide to the VinFast value tool

How VinFast values are calculated: Our calculator uses data from a wide variety of sources, including dealer transactions, depreciation costs for unique vehicles, and consumer information. The appraised value is based on factors such as the year of the VinFast , the model, trim, mileage, depreciation and features.

Which VinFast vehicles can be appraised: Just about every VinFast is covered. The tool appraises vehicles dating back to 1990, so if you own a classic car, this method will not work. In that specific case, you'd need to find a specialized classic car guide, such as Hagerty, to determine its fair market value.