2011 Chevrolet Traverse Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Traverse LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,883$8,686$9,972
Clean$6,531$8,229$9,433
Average$5,826$7,317$8,354
Rough$5,121$6,405$7,275
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Traverse LT2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,768$7,399$8,564
Clean$5,472$7,011$8,100
Average$4,882$6,233$7,174
Rough$4,291$5,456$6,247
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Traverse LT1 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,394$6,932$8,029
Clean$5,118$6,568$7,594
Average$4,565$5,840$6,725
Rough$4,013$5,112$5,857
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Traverse LT2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,110$7,738$8,901
Clean$5,797$7,332$8,419
Average$5,171$6,519$7,456
Rough$4,545$5,706$6,493
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Traverse LT1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,752$7,356$8,500
Clean$5,458$6,969$8,040
Average$4,869$6,197$7,120
Rough$4,279$5,424$6,200
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Traverse LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,252$6,776$7,864
Clean$4,983$6,421$7,438
Average$4,445$5,709$6,587
Rough$3,907$4,997$5,736
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Traverse LTZ 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,505$8,592$10,079
Clean$6,172$8,141$9,534
Average$5,506$7,238$8,443
Rough$4,839$6,336$7,352
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Traverse LS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,897$6,347$7,381
Clean$4,647$6,013$6,981
Average$4,145$5,347$6,183
Rough$3,643$4,680$5,384
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Chevrolet Traverse on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Chevrolet Traverse with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,647 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,013 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Traverse is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Chevrolet Traverse with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,647 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,013 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 Chevrolet Traverse, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 Chevrolet Traverse with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,647 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,013 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Chevrolet Traverse. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Chevrolet Traverse and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Chevrolet Traverse ranges from $3,643 to $7,381, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Chevrolet Traverse is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.