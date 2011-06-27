Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Traverse LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,883
|$8,686
|$9,972
|Clean
|$6,531
|$8,229
|$9,433
|Average
|$5,826
|$7,317
|$8,354
|Rough
|$5,121
|$6,405
|$7,275
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Traverse LT2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,768
|$7,399
|$8,564
|Clean
|$5,472
|$7,011
|$8,100
|Average
|$4,882
|$6,233
|$7,174
|Rough
|$4,291
|$5,456
|$6,247
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Traverse LT1 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,394
|$6,932
|$8,029
|Clean
|$5,118
|$6,568
|$7,594
|Average
|$4,565
|$5,840
|$6,725
|Rough
|$4,013
|$5,112
|$5,857
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Traverse LT2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,110
|$7,738
|$8,901
|Clean
|$5,797
|$7,332
|$8,419
|Average
|$5,171
|$6,519
|$7,456
|Rough
|$4,545
|$5,706
|$6,493
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Traverse LT1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,752
|$7,356
|$8,500
|Clean
|$5,458
|$6,969
|$8,040
|Average
|$4,869
|$6,197
|$7,120
|Rough
|$4,279
|$5,424
|$6,200
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Traverse LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,252
|$6,776
|$7,864
|Clean
|$4,983
|$6,421
|$7,438
|Average
|$4,445
|$5,709
|$6,587
|Rough
|$3,907
|$4,997
|$5,736
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Traverse LS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,897
|$6,347
|$7,381
|Clean
|$4,647
|$6,013
|$6,981
|Average
|$4,145
|$5,347
|$6,183
|Rough
|$3,643
|$4,680
|$5,384