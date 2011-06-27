Estimated values
2013 Ford Explorer 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,530
|$10,742
|$12,581
|Clean
|$8,180
|$10,291
|$12,038
|Average
|$7,482
|$9,390
|$10,952
|Rough
|$6,784
|$8,489
|$9,867
Estimated values
2013 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,515
|$14,196
|$16,425
|Clean
|$11,043
|$13,600
|$15,717
|Average
|$10,101
|$12,409
|$14,299
|Rough
|$9,158
|$11,219
|$12,881
Estimated values
2013 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,751
|$13,361
|$15,531
|Clean
|$10,311
|$12,800
|$14,861
|Average
|$9,430
|$11,680
|$13,520
|Rough
|$8,550
|$10,559
|$12,180
Estimated values
2013 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,141
|$14,907
|$17,208
|Clean
|$11,644
|$14,281
|$16,465
|Average
|$10,650
|$13,031
|$14,980
|Rough
|$9,656
|$11,781
|$13,495
Estimated values
2013 Ford Explorer Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,760
|$15,704
|$18,153
|Clean
|$12,238
|$15,046
|$17,370
|Average
|$11,193
|$13,728
|$15,803
|Rough
|$10,149
|$12,411
|$14,236
Estimated values
2013 Ford Explorer 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,105
|$11,471
|$13,437
|Clean
|$8,732
|$10,990
|$12,857
|Average
|$7,987
|$10,027
|$11,697
|Rough
|$7,242
|$9,065
|$10,538
Estimated values
2013 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,988
|$12,514
|$14,615
|Clean
|$9,579
|$11,989
|$13,984
|Average
|$8,762
|$10,940
|$12,723
|Rough
|$7,944
|$9,890
|$11,462