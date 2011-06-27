Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Equinox LT1 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,311
|$6,966
|$8,146
|Clean
|$5,039
|$6,601
|$7,705
|Average
|$4,495
|$5,869
|$6,824
|Rough
|$3,951
|$5,137
|$5,942
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,289
|$8,134
|$9,451
|Clean
|$5,967
|$7,707
|$8,940
|Average
|$5,323
|$6,853
|$7,917
|Rough
|$4,679
|$5,998
|$6,895
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,904
|$7,680
|$8,946
|Clean
|$5,602
|$7,277
|$8,462
|Average
|$4,997
|$6,470
|$7,494
|Rough
|$4,392
|$5,663
|$6,526
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Equinox LT2 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,619
|$7,356
|$8,595
|Clean
|$5,331
|$6,969
|$8,130
|Average
|$4,755
|$6,197
|$7,200
|Rough
|$4,180
|$5,424
|$6,270
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Equinox LT2 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,323
|$7,027
|$8,240
|Clean
|$5,050
|$6,657
|$7,794
|Average
|$4,505
|$5,919
|$6,902
|Rough
|$3,960
|$5,181
|$6,011
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Equinox LT1 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,944
|$6,506
|$7,619
|Clean
|$4,691
|$6,165
|$7,207
|Average
|$4,185
|$5,481
|$6,383
|Rough
|$3,678
|$4,798
|$5,558
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Equinox LS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,767
|$6,322
|$7,429
|Clean
|$4,523
|$5,990
|$7,027
|Average
|$4,035
|$5,326
|$6,223
|Rough
|$3,546
|$4,662
|$5,420
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Equinox LS 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,022
|$6,596
|$7,718
|Clean
|$4,765
|$6,249
|$7,300
|Average
|$4,250
|$5,556
|$6,465
|Rough
|$3,736
|$4,864
|$5,630