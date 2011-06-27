  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Equinox
  4. Used 2011 Chevrolet Equinox
  5. Appraisal value

2011 Chevrolet Equinox Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Equinox LT1 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,311$6,966$8,146
Clean$5,039$6,601$7,705
Average$4,495$5,869$6,824
Rough$3,951$5,137$5,942
Sell my 2011 Chevrolet Equinox with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Equinox near you
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,289$8,134$9,451
Clean$5,967$7,707$8,940
Average$5,323$6,853$7,917
Rough$4,679$5,998$6,895
Sell my 2011 Chevrolet Equinox with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Equinox near you
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,904$7,680$8,946
Clean$5,602$7,277$8,462
Average$4,997$6,470$7,494
Rough$4,392$5,663$6,526
Sell my 2011 Chevrolet Equinox with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Equinox near you
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Equinox LT2 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,619$7,356$8,595
Clean$5,331$6,969$8,130
Average$4,755$6,197$7,200
Rough$4,180$5,424$6,270
Sell my 2011 Chevrolet Equinox with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Equinox near you
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Equinox LT2 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,323$7,027$8,240
Clean$5,050$6,657$7,794
Average$4,505$5,919$6,902
Rough$3,960$5,181$6,011
Sell my 2011 Chevrolet Equinox with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Equinox near you
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Equinox LT1 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,944$6,506$7,619
Clean$4,691$6,165$7,207
Average$4,185$5,481$6,383
Rough$3,678$4,798$5,558
Sell my 2011 Chevrolet Equinox with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Equinox near you
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Equinox LS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,767$6,322$7,429
Clean$4,523$5,990$7,027
Average$4,035$5,326$6,223
Rough$3,546$4,662$5,420
Sell my 2011 Chevrolet Equinox with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Equinox near you
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Equinox LS 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,022$6,596$7,718
Clean$4,765$6,249$7,300
Average$4,250$5,556$6,465
Rough$3,736$4,864$5,630
Sell my 2011 Chevrolet Equinox with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Equinox near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Chevrolet Equinox on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,523 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,990 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Equinox is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,523 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,990 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,523 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,990 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Chevrolet Equinox. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Chevrolet Equinox and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Chevrolet Equinox ranges from $3,546 to $7,429, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Chevrolet Equinox is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.