Edmunds

Edmunds was founded in 1966 "for the purpose of publishing new and used automotive pricing guides to assist automobile buyers." The company was originally known for producing a small paperback book filled with car values. In 1995, Edmunds became one of the first automotive information websites for consumers.

Edmunds now provides everything from reviews on the latest cars and trucks to dealer inventory for new and used cars, plus trade-in appraisals. We also have an extensive consumer advice section, filled with articles on buying, selling, leasing, safety and more.

Our editorial staff has also created buying guides for many popular body styles, such as the SUV buying guide, best trucks and the cheapest new cars.

The vehicle pricing information we provide comes from dealer transaction data and is carefully examined by our statisticians. They evaluate what cars are on the market and update Edmunds' pricing guides to be as accurate as possible.

If you need to know the value of your car, simply enter your car's details and condition level in the Edmunds appraisal tool and you'll have a detailed value in no time. It's a similar process for selling your car on Edmunds. Enter your VIN or license plate and vehicle condition and you'll soon get an instant offer that you can redeem at participating dealers within seven days.

This breadth of content is something our competitors have yet to match. If you're in the market for a new vehicle or are in the process of selling it, Edmunds can be an invaluable resource.

NADA Car Values

NADA, short for the National Automobile Dealers Association, is a trade organization that represents all franchised new-car dealers, foreign and domestic, before Congress, federal agencies, the media and the public. It also provides training on business practices and education on regulatory issues.

In 1933, NADA published its first Official Used Car Guide, a book providing used car values for its dealership subscribers in the United States. It has since been an important resource for dealerships to help determine trade-in and retail values.

Later, the company created the NADAguides website that's aimed at consumers. In 2015, J.D. Power purchased NADA's Used Car Guide division and it now operates the NADAguides website exclusively. NADAguides provides pricing information to buyers of used and new cars, classic cars, motorcycles, boats, RVs and manufactured homes.