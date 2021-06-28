Is Carvana a Good Way to Buy a Car? The Best Car Buying Sites Compared

Cargurus

Cargurus is an automotive shopping website based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and founded by Langley Steinert, co-founder of TripAdvisor. It lists new and used cars from dealerships and private sellers. Like Edmunds, Cargurus also has consumer and expert reviews, vehicle pricing analysis, and sortable lists to find the best deals. Cargurus also provides financing and the ability to list your vehicle on the site as a private seller.

Vroom

Vroom is a New York City-based car shopping website that focuses on used car selling and buying. It does not list new vehicles or provide any expert reviews like Edmunds does. Customers choose a vehicle on the site and get approved for financing, and then the vehicle is delivered to them in 10-14 days. Like Carvana, you don't see the vehicle in person until the final step. If you aren't happy with the vehicle, they give you seven days or 250 miles to return it for a refund. Vroom does not have reviews or buying guides on any of its vehicles.

Driveway

Driveway is another online car shopping company that sells new and used cars. It accepts trade-ins, arranges financing and promises to deliver the vehicle to your home. Driveway claims to offer the ability to book service appointments, but we tried a number of ZIP codes and nothing was within range. It is not clear in which areas service appointments might be available.

Cars.com

Cars.com is a large online shopping website based in Chicago that has been around since 1998. It is the most similar to Edmunds in that it offers a wide selection of new and used vehicles from dealerships around the country. Cars.com also advertises instant trade-in offers, though as of this writing it was not yet available. Cars.com does not deliver the vehicle to you; instead, you conduct the transaction at the dealership. Similar to Edmunds, Cars.com has news and reviews covering the latest in the auto industry.

