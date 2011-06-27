Estimated values
2011 GMC Terrain SLE-1 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,170
|$7,088
|$8,452
|Clean
|$4,905
|$6,716
|$7,995
|Average
|$4,376
|$5,971
|$7,080
|Rough
|$3,846
|$5,227
|$6,166
Estimated values
2011 GMC Terrain SLE-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,886
|$7,973
|$9,460
|Clean
|$5,584
|$7,555
|$8,948
|Average
|$4,981
|$6,717
|$7,925
|Rough
|$4,378
|$5,879
|$6,901
Estimated values
2011 GMC Terrain SLT-1 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,868
|$7,978
|$9,480
|Clean
|$5,567
|$7,559
|$8,968
|Average
|$4,966
|$6,721
|$7,942
|Rough
|$4,365
|$5,883
|$6,916
Estimated values
2011 GMC Terrain SLT-2 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,277
|$8,466
|$10,023
|Clean
|$5,955
|$8,021
|$9,481
|Average
|$5,313
|$7,132
|$8,396
|Rough
|$4,670
|$6,242
|$7,312
Estimated values
2011 GMC Terrain SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,194
|$8,351
|$9,887
|Clean
|$5,877
|$7,912
|$9,352
|Average
|$5,242
|$7,035
|$8,282
|Rough
|$4,608
|$6,158
|$7,212
Estimated values
2011 GMC Terrain SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,649
|$8,927
|$10,548
|Clean
|$6,309
|$8,458
|$9,978
|Average
|$5,628
|$7,520
|$8,836
|Rough
|$4,947
|$6,582
|$7,695
Estimated values
2011 GMC Terrain SLE-2 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,536
|$7,548
|$8,980
|Clean
|$5,252
|$7,152
|$8,494
|Average
|$4,685
|$6,359
|$7,522
|Rough
|$4,118
|$5,566
|$6,550
Estimated values
2011 GMC Terrain SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,415
|$7,322
|$8,679
|Clean
|$5,137
|$6,937
|$8,209
|Average
|$4,583
|$6,168
|$7,270
|Rough
|$4,028
|$5,399
|$6,331