2011 GMC Terrain Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2011 GMC Terrain SLE-1 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,170$7,088$8,452
Clean$4,905$6,716$7,995
Average$4,376$5,971$7,080
Rough$3,846$5,227$6,166
Estimated values
2011 GMC Terrain SLE-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,886$7,973$9,460
Clean$5,584$7,555$8,948
Average$4,981$6,717$7,925
Rough$4,378$5,879$6,901
Estimated values
2011 GMC Terrain SLT-1 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,868$7,978$9,480
Clean$5,567$7,559$8,968
Average$4,966$6,721$7,942
Rough$4,365$5,883$6,916
Estimated values
2011 GMC Terrain SLT-2 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,277$8,466$10,023
Clean$5,955$8,021$9,481
Average$5,313$7,132$8,396
Rough$4,670$6,242$7,312
Estimated values
2011 GMC Terrain SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,194$8,351$9,887
Clean$5,877$7,912$9,352
Average$5,242$7,035$8,282
Rough$4,608$6,158$7,212
Estimated values
2011 GMC Terrain SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,649$8,927$10,548
Clean$6,309$8,458$9,978
Average$5,628$7,520$8,836
Rough$4,947$6,582$7,695
Estimated values
2011 GMC Terrain SLE-2 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,536$7,548$8,980
Clean$5,252$7,152$8,494
Average$4,685$6,359$7,522
Rough$4,118$5,566$6,550
Estimated values
2011 GMC Terrain SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,415$7,322$8,679
Clean$5,137$6,937$8,209
Average$4,583$6,168$7,270
Rough$4,028$5,399$6,331
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 GMC Terrain on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 GMC Terrain with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,905 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,716 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 GMC Terrain ranges from $3,846 to $8,452, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
