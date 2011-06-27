  1. Home
2003 Honda Civic Value

Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,290$1,832$2,123
Clean$1,144$1,628$1,889
Average$850$1,220$1,419
Rough$556$812$950
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,627$2,561$3,063
Clean$1,442$2,276$2,724
Average$1,072$1,706$2,047
Rough$701$1,136$1,371
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic Si 2dr Hatchback w/Side Airbags (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,408$3,757$4,481
Clean$2,134$3,339$3,986
Average$1,586$2,502$2,996
Rough$1,038$1,666$2,005
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,688$2,948$3,625
Clean$1,496$2,620$3,224
Average$1,112$1,964$2,423
Rough$728$1,307$1,622
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic DX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,208$1,913$2,293
Clean$1,070$1,700$2,039
Average$795$1,274$1,533
Rough$521$848$1,026
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic DX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,269$2,001$2,395
Clean$1,125$1,778$2,130
Average$836$1,333$1,601
Rough$547$887$1,072
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,165$1,518$1,709
Clean$1,033$1,349$1,520
Average$768$1,011$1,142
Rough$503$673$765
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic HX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,407$2,199$2,624
Clean$1,247$1,954$2,334
Average$927$1,464$1,754
Rough$607$975$1,174
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,717$2,631$3,122
Clean$1,522$2,338$2,777
Average$1,131$1,752$2,087
Rough$741$1,167$1,397
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,578$2,395$2,835
Clean$1,399$2,128$2,522
Average$1,040$1,595$1,895
Rough$681$1,062$1,269
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic GX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags and ABS (1.7L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,792$2,646$3,104
Clean$1,588$2,351$2,761
Average$1,181$1,762$2,075
Rough$773$1,173$1,389
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic HX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,871$3,468$4,324
Clean$1,658$3,082$3,846
Average$1,233$2,310$2,890
Rough$807$1,538$1,935
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,359$2,096$2,493
Clean$1,204$1,863$2,218
Average$895$1,396$1,667
Rough$586$929$1,116
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,499$2,279$2,699
Clean$1,329$2,025$2,401
Average$988$1,518$1,804
Rough$647$1,010$1,208
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,469$2,126$2,479
Clean$1,302$1,889$2,205
Average$968$1,416$1,657
Rough$633$943$1,109
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,461$2,245$2,668
Clean$1,295$1,995$2,373
Average$962$1,495$1,784
Rough$630$995$1,194
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic DX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,342$2,091$2,493
Clean$1,189$1,858$2,218
Average$884$1,392$1,667
Rough$579$927$1,116
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,478$2,139$2,495
Clean$1,310$1,901$2,219
Average$974$1,425$1,668
Rough$637$948$1,116
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,695$2,674$3,200
Clean$1,502$2,376$2,846
Average$1,117$1,781$2,139
Rough$731$1,186$1,432
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,285$2,023$2,421
Clean$1,139$1,798$2,153
Average$847$1,347$1,618
Rough$554$897$1,083
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic GX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,547$2,348$2,779
Clean$1,371$2,086$2,472
Average$1,019$1,563$1,858
Rough$667$1,041$1,243
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic HX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,493$2,317$2,760
Clean$1,323$2,059$2,455
Average$983$1,543$1,845
Rough$644$1,027$1,235
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,485$2,314$2,761
Clean$1,316$2,057$2,456
Average$978$1,541$1,846
Rough$640$1,026$1,236
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,196$1,494$1,656
Clean$1,060$1,327$1,473
Average$788$995$1,107
Rough$516$662$741
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,554$2,405$2,862
Clean$1,378$2,137$2,546
Average$1,024$1,602$1,913
Rough$670$1,066$1,281
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic HX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,901$2,436$2,726
Clean$1,685$2,165$2,425
Average$1,252$1,623$1,822
Rough$820$1,080$1,220
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,444$2,288$2,742
Clean$1,280$2,034$2,439
Average$951$1,524$1,833
Rough$623$1,015$1,227
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,703$2,491$2,915
Clean$1,509$2,214$2,593
Average$1,122$1,659$1,949
Rough$734$1,104$1,304
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,859$2,968$3,563
Clean$1,648$2,637$3,169
Average$1,225$1,977$2,381
Rough$802$1,316$1,594
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,315$1,901$2,216
Clean$1,166$1,689$1,971
Average$866$1,266$1,482
Rough$567$843$992
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,269$1,916$2,265
Clean$1,125$1,703$2,015
Average$836$1,276$1,514
Rough$547$850$1,014
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,650$2,518$2,985
Clean$1,463$2,238$2,655
Average$1,087$1,677$1,996
Rough$712$1,117$1,336
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic Si 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,508$3,762$4,438
Clean$2,223$3,344$3,947
Average$1,652$2,506$2,967
Rough$1,082$1,668$1,986
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic DX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,282$2,184$2,669
Clean$1,137$1,941$2,374
Average$845$1,455$1,784
Rough$553$968$1,194
FAQ

The value of a used 2003 Honda Civic ranges from $516 to $1,656, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2003 Honda Civic is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.