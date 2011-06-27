Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,290
|$1,832
|$2,123
|Clean
|$1,144
|$1,628
|$1,889
|Average
|$850
|$1,220
|$1,419
|Rough
|$556
|$812
|$950
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,627
|$2,561
|$3,063
|Clean
|$1,442
|$2,276
|$2,724
|Average
|$1,072
|$1,706
|$2,047
|Rough
|$701
|$1,136
|$1,371
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic Si 2dr Hatchback w/Side Airbags (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,408
|$3,757
|$4,481
|Clean
|$2,134
|$3,339
|$3,986
|Average
|$1,586
|$2,502
|$2,996
|Rough
|$1,038
|$1,666
|$2,005
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,688
|$2,948
|$3,625
|Clean
|$1,496
|$2,620
|$3,224
|Average
|$1,112
|$1,964
|$2,423
|Rough
|$728
|$1,307
|$1,622
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic DX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,208
|$1,913
|$2,293
|Clean
|$1,070
|$1,700
|$2,039
|Average
|$795
|$1,274
|$1,533
|Rough
|$521
|$848
|$1,026
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic DX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,269
|$2,001
|$2,395
|Clean
|$1,125
|$1,778
|$2,130
|Average
|$836
|$1,333
|$1,601
|Rough
|$547
|$887
|$1,072
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,165
|$1,518
|$1,709
|Clean
|$1,033
|$1,349
|$1,520
|Average
|$768
|$1,011
|$1,142
|Rough
|$503
|$673
|$765
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic HX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,407
|$2,199
|$2,624
|Clean
|$1,247
|$1,954
|$2,334
|Average
|$927
|$1,464
|$1,754
|Rough
|$607
|$975
|$1,174
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,717
|$2,631
|$3,122
|Clean
|$1,522
|$2,338
|$2,777
|Average
|$1,131
|$1,752
|$2,087
|Rough
|$741
|$1,167
|$1,397
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,578
|$2,395
|$2,835
|Clean
|$1,399
|$2,128
|$2,522
|Average
|$1,040
|$1,595
|$1,895
|Rough
|$681
|$1,062
|$1,269
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic GX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags and ABS (1.7L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,792
|$2,646
|$3,104
|Clean
|$1,588
|$2,351
|$2,761
|Average
|$1,181
|$1,762
|$2,075
|Rough
|$773
|$1,173
|$1,389
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic HX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,871
|$3,468
|$4,324
|Clean
|$1,658
|$3,082
|$3,846
|Average
|$1,233
|$2,310
|$2,890
|Rough
|$807
|$1,538
|$1,935
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,359
|$2,096
|$2,493
|Clean
|$1,204
|$1,863
|$2,218
|Average
|$895
|$1,396
|$1,667
|Rough
|$586
|$929
|$1,116
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,499
|$2,279
|$2,699
|Clean
|$1,329
|$2,025
|$2,401
|Average
|$988
|$1,518
|$1,804
|Rough
|$647
|$1,010
|$1,208
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,469
|$2,126
|$2,479
|Clean
|$1,302
|$1,889
|$2,205
|Average
|$968
|$1,416
|$1,657
|Rough
|$633
|$943
|$1,109
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,461
|$2,245
|$2,668
|Clean
|$1,295
|$1,995
|$2,373
|Average
|$962
|$1,495
|$1,784
|Rough
|$630
|$995
|$1,194
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic DX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,342
|$2,091
|$2,493
|Clean
|$1,189
|$1,858
|$2,218
|Average
|$884
|$1,392
|$1,667
|Rough
|$579
|$927
|$1,116
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,478
|$2,139
|$2,495
|Clean
|$1,310
|$1,901
|$2,219
|Average
|$974
|$1,425
|$1,668
|Rough
|$637
|$948
|$1,116
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,695
|$2,674
|$3,200
|Clean
|$1,502
|$2,376
|$2,846
|Average
|$1,117
|$1,781
|$2,139
|Rough
|$731
|$1,186
|$1,432
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,285
|$2,023
|$2,421
|Clean
|$1,139
|$1,798
|$2,153
|Average
|$847
|$1,347
|$1,618
|Rough
|$554
|$897
|$1,083
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic GX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,547
|$2,348
|$2,779
|Clean
|$1,371
|$2,086
|$2,472
|Average
|$1,019
|$1,563
|$1,858
|Rough
|$667
|$1,041
|$1,243
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic HX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,493
|$2,317
|$2,760
|Clean
|$1,323
|$2,059
|$2,455
|Average
|$983
|$1,543
|$1,845
|Rough
|$644
|$1,027
|$1,235
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,485
|$2,314
|$2,761
|Clean
|$1,316
|$2,057
|$2,456
|Average
|$978
|$1,541
|$1,846
|Rough
|$640
|$1,026
|$1,236
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,196
|$1,494
|$1,656
|Clean
|$1,060
|$1,327
|$1,473
|Average
|$788
|$995
|$1,107
|Rough
|$516
|$662
|$741
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,554
|$2,405
|$2,862
|Clean
|$1,378
|$2,137
|$2,546
|Average
|$1,024
|$1,602
|$1,913
|Rough
|$670
|$1,066
|$1,281
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic HX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,901
|$2,436
|$2,726
|Clean
|$1,685
|$2,165
|$2,425
|Average
|$1,252
|$1,623
|$1,822
|Rough
|$820
|$1,080
|$1,220
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,444
|$2,288
|$2,742
|Clean
|$1,280
|$2,034
|$2,439
|Average
|$951
|$1,524
|$1,833
|Rough
|$623
|$1,015
|$1,227
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,703
|$2,491
|$2,915
|Clean
|$1,509
|$2,214
|$2,593
|Average
|$1,122
|$1,659
|$1,949
|Rough
|$734
|$1,104
|$1,304
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,859
|$2,968
|$3,563
|Clean
|$1,648
|$2,637
|$3,169
|Average
|$1,225
|$1,977
|$2,381
|Rough
|$802
|$1,316
|$1,594
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,315
|$1,901
|$2,216
|Clean
|$1,166
|$1,689
|$1,971
|Average
|$866
|$1,266
|$1,482
|Rough
|$567
|$843
|$992
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,269
|$1,916
|$2,265
|Clean
|$1,125
|$1,703
|$2,015
|Average
|$836
|$1,276
|$1,514
|Rough
|$547
|$850
|$1,014
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,650
|$2,518
|$2,985
|Clean
|$1,463
|$2,238
|$2,655
|Average
|$1,087
|$1,677
|$1,996
|Rough
|$712
|$1,117
|$1,336
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic Si 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,508
|$3,762
|$4,438
|Clean
|$2,223
|$3,344
|$3,947
|Average
|$1,652
|$2,506
|$2,967
|Rough
|$1,082
|$1,668
|$1,986
Estimated values
2003 Honda Civic DX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,282
|$2,184
|$2,669
|Clean
|$1,137
|$1,941
|$2,374
|Average
|$845
|$1,455
|$1,784
|Rough
|$553
|$968
|$1,194