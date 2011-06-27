Estimated values
1990 Geo Tracker 2dr SUV 4WD w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,181
|$1,574
|$1,764
|Clean
|$1,052
|$1,403
|$1,577
|Average
|$794
|$1,060
|$1,204
|Rough
|$537
|$717
|$830
Estimated values
1990 Geo Tracker LSi 2dr SUV 4WD w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,260
|$1,602
|$1,764
|Clean
|$1,123
|$1,428
|$1,577
|Average
|$848
|$1,079
|$1,204
|Rough
|$573
|$730
|$830
Estimated values
1990 Geo Tracker LSi 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,293
|$1,613
|$1,764
|Clean
|$1,152
|$1,437
|$1,577
|Average
|$870
|$1,086
|$1,204
|Rough
|$588
|$735
|$830
Estimated values
1990 Geo Tracker 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,223
|$1,589
|$1,764
|Clean
|$1,089
|$1,416
|$1,577
|Average
|$822
|$1,070
|$1,204
|Rough
|$556
|$724
|$830