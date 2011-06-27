Estimated values
2017 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,976
|$19,576
|$22,290
|Clean
|$16,545
|$19,073
|$21,709
|Average
|$15,684
|$18,067
|$20,547
|Rough
|$14,823
|$17,060
|$19,384
Estimated values
2017 Kia Sorento Limited 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,694
|$24,548
|$27,527
|Clean
|$21,144
|$23,917
|$26,809
|Average
|$20,043
|$22,655
|$25,373
|Rough
|$18,943
|$21,393
|$23,938
Estimated values
2017 Kia Sorento Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,560
|$25,446
|$28,459
|Clean
|$21,988
|$24,792
|$27,717
|Average
|$20,843
|$23,484
|$26,233
|Rough
|$19,699
|$22,175
|$24,748
Estimated values
2017 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,742
|$18,179
|$20,723
|Clean
|$15,343
|$17,712
|$20,183
|Average
|$14,544
|$16,777
|$19,102
|Rough
|$13,746
|$15,842
|$18,021
Estimated values
2017 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,616
|$20,161
|$22,819
|Clean
|$17,169
|$19,643
|$22,224
|Average
|$16,276
|$18,606
|$21,034
|Rough
|$15,382
|$17,570
|$19,844
Estimated values
2017 Kia Sorento L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,858
|$15,069
|$17,378
|Clean
|$12,531
|$14,682
|$16,925
|Average
|$11,879
|$13,907
|$16,019
|Rough
|$11,227
|$13,132
|$15,112
Estimated values
2017 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,691
|$19,205
|$21,831
|Clean
|$16,268
|$18,712
|$21,262
|Average
|$15,421
|$17,724
|$20,123
|Rough
|$14,574
|$16,737
|$18,985
Estimated values
2017 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,410
|$15,634
|$17,956
|Clean
|$13,070
|$15,232
|$17,488
|Average
|$12,389
|$14,428
|$16,551
|Rough
|$11,709
|$13,624
|$15,615
Estimated values
2017 Kia Sorento SX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,313
|$22,947
|$25,697
|Clean
|$19,798
|$22,357
|$25,027
|Average
|$18,767
|$21,178
|$23,687
|Rough
|$17,737
|$19,998
|$22,346
Estimated values
2017 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,945
|$16,196
|$18,546
|Clean
|$13,591
|$15,780
|$18,063
|Average
|$12,884
|$14,947
|$17,095
|Rough
|$12,177
|$14,114
|$16,128
Estimated values
2017 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,185
|$16,469
|$18,852
|Clean
|$13,826
|$16,045
|$18,361
|Average
|$13,106
|$15,199
|$17,377
|Rough
|$12,386
|$14,352
|$16,394
Estimated values
2017 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,800
|$17,073
|$19,445
|Clean
|$14,425
|$16,634
|$18,938
|Average
|$13,674
|$15,756
|$17,924
|Rough
|$12,923
|$14,879
|$16,910
Estimated values
2017 Kia Sorento SX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,179
|$21,985
|$24,915
|Clean
|$18,692
|$21,420
|$24,266
|Average
|$17,719
|$20,289
|$22,966
|Rough
|$16,746
|$19,159
|$21,667