2017 Kia Sorento Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2017 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,976$19,576$22,290
Clean$16,545$19,073$21,709
Average$15,684$18,067$20,547
Rough$14,823$17,060$19,384
Estimated values
2017 Kia Sorento Limited 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,694$24,548$27,527
Clean$21,144$23,917$26,809
Average$20,043$22,655$25,373
Rough$18,943$21,393$23,938
Estimated values
2017 Kia Sorento Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,560$25,446$28,459
Clean$21,988$24,792$27,717
Average$20,843$23,484$26,233
Rough$19,699$22,175$24,748
Estimated values
2017 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,742$18,179$20,723
Clean$15,343$17,712$20,183
Average$14,544$16,777$19,102
Rough$13,746$15,842$18,021
Estimated values
2017 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,616$20,161$22,819
Clean$17,169$19,643$22,224
Average$16,276$18,606$21,034
Rough$15,382$17,570$19,844
Estimated values
2017 Kia Sorento L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,858$15,069$17,378
Clean$12,531$14,682$16,925
Average$11,879$13,907$16,019
Rough$11,227$13,132$15,112
Estimated values
2017 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,691$19,205$21,831
Clean$16,268$18,712$21,262
Average$15,421$17,724$20,123
Rough$14,574$16,737$18,985
Estimated values
2017 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,410$15,634$17,956
Clean$13,070$15,232$17,488
Average$12,389$14,428$16,551
Rough$11,709$13,624$15,615
Estimated values
2017 Kia Sorento SX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,313$22,947$25,697
Clean$19,798$22,357$25,027
Average$18,767$21,178$23,687
Rough$17,737$19,998$22,346
Estimated values
2017 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,945$16,196$18,546
Clean$13,591$15,780$18,063
Average$12,884$14,947$17,095
Rough$12,177$14,114$16,128
Estimated values
2017 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,185$16,469$18,852
Clean$13,826$16,045$18,361
Average$13,106$15,199$17,377
Rough$12,386$14,352$16,394
Estimated values
2017 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,800$17,073$19,445
Clean$14,425$16,634$18,938
Average$13,674$15,756$17,924
Rough$12,923$14,879$16,910
Estimated values
2017 Kia Sorento SX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,179$21,985$24,915
Clean$18,692$21,420$24,266
Average$17,719$20,289$22,966
Rough$16,746$19,159$21,667
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Kia Sorento on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Kia Sorento with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,531 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,682 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Kia Sorento is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Kia Sorento with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,531 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,682 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Kia Sorento, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Kia Sorento with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,531 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,682 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Kia Sorento. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Kia Sorento and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Kia Sorento ranges from $11,227 to $17,378, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Kia Sorento is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.