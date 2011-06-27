Estimated values
2008 Chrysler Town and Country LX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,852
|$2,743
|$3,268
|Clean
|$1,762
|$2,609
|$3,095
|Average
|$1,582
|$2,340
|$2,750
|Rough
|$1,402
|$2,072
|$2,404
Estimated values
2008 Chrysler Town and Country Limited 4dr Minivan (4.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,614
|$3,975
|$4,772
|Clean
|$2,487
|$3,781
|$4,520
|Average
|$2,233
|$3,391
|$4,015
|Rough
|$1,980
|$3,002
|$3,511
Estimated values
2008 Chrysler Town and Country Touring 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,977
|$2,885
|$3,420
|Clean
|$1,881
|$2,743
|$3,239
|Average
|$1,689
|$2,461
|$2,877
|Rough
|$1,497
|$2,179
|$2,516