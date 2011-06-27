Estimated values
1995 Jeep Wrangler Rio Grande 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,034
|$8,617
|$10,411
|Clean
|$4,485
|$7,679
|$9,309
|Average
|$3,386
|$5,802
|$7,104
|Rough
|$2,288
|$3,926
|$4,899
Estimated values
1995 Jeep Wrangler S 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,978
|$8,199
|$9,805
|Clean
|$4,435
|$7,306
|$8,767
|Average
|$3,349
|$5,521
|$6,690
|Rough
|$2,263
|$3,735
|$4,614
Estimated values
1995 Jeep Wrangler SE 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,911
|$7,096
|$8,698
|Clean
|$3,484
|$6,323
|$7,777
|Average
|$2,631
|$4,778
|$5,935
|Rough
|$1,778
|$3,233
|$4,093
Estimated values
1995 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,872
|$9,237
|$10,907
|Clean
|$5,232
|$8,231
|$9,752
|Average
|$3,950
|$6,220
|$7,442
|Rough
|$2,669
|$4,208
|$5,132