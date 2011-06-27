Estimated values
2015 Jeep Patriot Latitude 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,632
|$10,300
|$11,939
|Clean
|$8,387
|$10,000
|$11,573
|Average
|$7,897
|$9,399
|$10,842
|Rough
|$7,408
|$8,797
|$10,111
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Patriot Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,531
|$9,121
|$10,681
|Clean
|$7,317
|$8,855
|$10,354
|Average
|$6,890
|$8,322
|$9,700
|Rough
|$6,463
|$7,790
|$9,046
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Patriot Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,840
|$8,344
|$9,819
|Clean
|$6,645
|$8,101
|$9,519
|Average
|$6,257
|$7,614
|$8,917
|Rough
|$5,869
|$7,127
|$8,316
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Patriot Altitude Edition 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,460
|$9,175
|$10,854
|Clean
|$7,249
|$8,907
|$10,521
|Average
|$6,825
|$8,371
|$9,857
|Rough
|$6,402
|$7,836
|$9,192
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Patriot Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,843
|$11,744
|$13,611
|Clean
|$9,564
|$11,401
|$13,195
|Average
|$9,005
|$10,716
|$12,361
|Rough
|$8,447
|$10,031
|$11,528
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Patriot Altitude Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,838
|$9,592
|$11,312
|Clean
|$7,616
|$9,312
|$10,966
|Average
|$7,171
|$8,752
|$10,273
|Rough
|$6,726
|$8,193
|$9,581
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Patriot Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,012
|$11,970
|$13,892
|Clean
|$9,728
|$11,621
|$13,467
|Average
|$9,160
|$10,922
|$12,616
|Rough
|$8,592
|$10,224
|$11,766
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Patriot High Altitude Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,499
|$12,160
|$13,796
|Clean
|$10,201
|$11,806
|$13,374
|Average
|$9,605
|$11,096
|$12,529
|Rough
|$9,010
|$10,386
|$11,685
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Patriot High Altitude Edition 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,276
|$10,870
|$12,438
|Clean
|$9,013
|$10,553
|$12,057
|Average
|$8,486
|$9,919
|$11,295
|Rough
|$7,960
|$9,284
|$10,534
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Patriot Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,956
|$11,613
|$13,243
|Clean
|$9,673
|$11,274
|$12,838
|Average
|$9,108
|$10,596
|$12,027
|Rough
|$8,543
|$9,918
|$11,216