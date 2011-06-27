  1. Home
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Patriot Latitude 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,632$10,300$11,939
Clean$8,387$10,000$11,573
Average$7,897$9,399$10,842
Rough$7,408$8,797$10,111
2015 Jeep Patriot Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,531$9,121$10,681
Clean$7,317$8,855$10,354
Average$6,890$8,322$9,700
Rough$6,463$7,790$9,046
2015 Jeep Patriot Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,840$8,344$9,819
Clean$6,645$8,101$9,519
Average$6,257$7,614$8,917
Rough$5,869$7,127$8,316
2015 Jeep Patriot Altitude Edition 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,460$9,175$10,854
Clean$7,249$8,907$10,521
Average$6,825$8,371$9,857
Rough$6,402$7,836$9,192
2015 Jeep Patriot Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,843$11,744$13,611
Clean$9,564$11,401$13,195
Average$9,005$10,716$12,361
Rough$8,447$10,031$11,528
2015 Jeep Patriot Altitude Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,838$9,592$11,312
Clean$7,616$9,312$10,966
Average$7,171$8,752$10,273
Rough$6,726$8,193$9,581
2015 Jeep Patriot Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,012$11,970$13,892
Clean$9,728$11,621$13,467
Average$9,160$10,922$12,616
Rough$8,592$10,224$11,766
2015 Jeep Patriot High Altitude Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,499$12,160$13,796
Clean$10,201$11,806$13,374
Average$9,605$11,096$12,529
Rough$9,010$10,386$11,685
2015 Jeep Patriot High Altitude Edition 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,276$10,870$12,438
Clean$9,013$10,553$12,057
Average$8,486$9,919$11,295
Rough$7,960$9,284$10,534
2015 Jeep Patriot Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,956$11,613$13,243
Clean$9,673$11,274$12,838
Average$9,108$10,596$12,027
Rough$8,543$9,918$11,216
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Jeep Patriot on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Jeep Patriot with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,645 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,101 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Jeep Patriot is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Jeep Patriot with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,645 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,101 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Jeep Patriot, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Jeep Patriot with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,645 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,101 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Jeep Patriot. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Jeep Patriot and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Jeep Patriot ranges from $5,869 to $9,819, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Jeep Patriot is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.