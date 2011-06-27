Estimated values
2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,143
|$24,470
|$26,107
|Clean
|$22,742
|$24,042
|$25,642
|Average
|$21,940
|$23,187
|$24,713
|Rough
|$21,138
|$22,331
|$23,783
Estimated values
2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,200
|$25,618
|$27,368
|Clean
|$23,781
|$25,170
|$26,880
|Average
|$22,942
|$24,275
|$25,906
|Rough
|$22,103
|$23,380
|$24,932
Estimated values
2019 Toyota RAV4 LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,504
|$23,970
|$25,777
|Clean
|$22,114
|$23,551
|$25,318
|Average
|$21,334
|$22,713
|$24,401
|Rough
|$20,554
|$21,875
|$23,483
Estimated values
2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,084
|$27,526
|$29,306
|Clean
|$25,632
|$27,045
|$28,784
|Average
|$24,728
|$26,083
|$27,741
|Rough
|$23,824
|$25,121
|$26,698
Estimated values
2019 Toyota RAV4 Adventure 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,685
|$29,213
|$31,099
|Clean
|$27,205
|$28,703
|$30,545
|Average
|$26,245
|$27,682
|$29,438
|Rough
|$25,286
|$26,661
|$28,331
Estimated values
2019 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,116
|$29,477
|$31,156
|Clean
|$27,629
|$28,962
|$30,601
|Average
|$26,655
|$27,932
|$29,492
|Rough
|$25,680
|$26,901
|$28,383
Estimated values
2019 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,435
|$30,706
|$32,277
|Clean
|$28,925
|$30,169
|$31,703
|Average
|$27,904
|$29,096
|$30,554
|Rough
|$26,884
|$28,023
|$29,405
Estimated values
2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE Premium 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,928
|$26,355
|$28,116
|Clean
|$24,496
|$25,894
|$27,615
|Average
|$23,632
|$24,973
|$26,614
|Rough
|$22,768
|$24,052
|$25,614
Estimated values
2019 Toyota RAV4 LE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,397
|$22,841
|$24,622
|Clean
|$21,026
|$22,442
|$24,184
|Average
|$20,285
|$21,644
|$23,307
|Rough
|$19,543
|$20,846
|$22,431