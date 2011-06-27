Estimated values
2018 Dodge Journey SXT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,218
|$14,107
|$16,253
|Clean
|$11,958
|$13,803
|$15,896
|Average
|$11,439
|$13,196
|$15,180
|Rough
|$10,919
|$12,589
|$14,465
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Journey SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,754
|$15,747
|$18,012
|Clean
|$13,462
|$15,409
|$17,615
|Average
|$12,877
|$14,731
|$16,823
|Rough
|$12,291
|$14,053
|$16,030
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Journey SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,053
|$13,981
|$16,170
|Clean
|$11,797
|$13,680
|$15,815
|Average
|$11,284
|$13,079
|$15,103
|Rough
|$10,771
|$12,477
|$14,391
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Journey Crossroad 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,499
|$16,588
|$18,962
|Clean
|$14,190
|$16,231
|$18,545
|Average
|$13,573
|$15,517
|$17,710
|Rough
|$12,957
|$14,803
|$16,876
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Journey GT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,888
|$17,933
|$20,257
|Clean
|$15,550
|$17,547
|$19,812
|Average
|$14,874
|$16,775
|$18,920
|Rough
|$14,198
|$16,004
|$18,029
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Journey SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,950
|$16,024
|$18,381
|Clean
|$13,653
|$15,679
|$17,976
|Average
|$13,060
|$14,989
|$17,167
|Rough
|$12,466
|$14,300
|$16,358
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Journey Crossroad 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,138
|$18,272
|$20,698
|Clean
|$15,795
|$17,879
|$20,242
|Average
|$15,108
|$17,093
|$19,331
|Rough
|$14,421
|$16,307
|$18,421
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Journey GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,281
|$19,389
|$21,786
|Clean
|$16,913
|$18,972
|$21,307
|Average
|$16,178
|$18,138
|$20,348
|Rough
|$15,443
|$17,303
|$19,389