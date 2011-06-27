Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic SLT Fleet 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,157
|$33,327
|$34,773
|Clean
|$31,546
|$32,694
|$34,108
|Average
|$30,324
|$31,428
|$32,778
|Rough
|$29,102
|$30,162
|$31,448
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,429
|$32,817
|$34,529
|Clean
|$30,832
|$32,194
|$33,868
|Average
|$29,638
|$30,947
|$32,548
|Rough
|$28,443
|$29,701
|$31,227
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic SLT Fleet 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,051
|$30,375
|$32,007
|Clean
|$28,499
|$29,798
|$31,395
|Average
|$27,395
|$28,644
|$30,171
|Rough
|$26,291
|$27,490
|$28,947
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,947
|$30,632
|$32,708
|Clean
|$28,397
|$30,051
|$32,083
|Average
|$27,297
|$28,887
|$30,832
|Rough
|$26,197
|$27,723
|$29,581
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Express 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,241
|$25,585
|$27,241
|Clean
|$23,780
|$25,099
|$26,721
|Average
|$22,859
|$24,127
|$25,679
|Rough
|$21,938
|$23,155
|$24,637
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,970
|$30,281
|$31,897
|Clean
|$28,420
|$29,706
|$31,287
|Average
|$27,319
|$28,555
|$30,067
|Rough
|$26,218
|$27,405
|$28,847
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,542
|$20,934
|$22,645
|Clean
|$19,171
|$20,536
|$22,212
|Average
|$18,428
|$19,741
|$21,345
|Rough
|$17,686
|$18,946
|$20,479
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,635
|$33,940
|$35,552
|Clean
|$32,015
|$33,295
|$34,872
|Average
|$30,775
|$32,006
|$33,513
|Rough
|$29,535
|$30,717
|$32,153
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,421
|$24,912
|$26,747
|Clean
|$22,976
|$24,438
|$26,235
|Average
|$22,086
|$23,492
|$25,212
|Rough
|$21,196
|$22,546
|$24,190
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic SLT Fleet 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,783
|$29,054
|$30,621
|Clean
|$27,255
|$28,502
|$30,035
|Average
|$26,199
|$27,398
|$28,864
|Rough
|$25,143
|$26,294
|$27,693
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,970
|$29,803
|$30,837
|Clean
|$28,420
|$29,237
|$30,248
|Average
|$27,319
|$28,105
|$29,068
|Rough
|$26,218
|$26,973
|$27,889
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Lone Star 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,955
|$32,152
|$33,631
|Clean
|$30,367
|$31,541
|$32,988
|Average
|$29,191
|$30,320
|$31,702
|Rough
|$28,015
|$29,098
|$30,415
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic SLT Fleet 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,280
|$27,585
|$29,196
|Clean
|$25,781
|$27,062
|$28,638
|Average
|$24,782
|$26,014
|$27,521
|Rough
|$23,783
|$24,966
|$26,404
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,510
|$32,721
|$34,216
|Clean
|$30,912
|$32,099
|$33,561
|Average
|$29,714
|$30,856
|$32,253
|Rough
|$28,517
|$29,613
|$30,944
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,095
|$31,324
|$32,839
|Clean
|$29,523
|$30,729
|$32,211
|Average
|$28,380
|$29,539
|$30,955
|Rough
|$27,236
|$28,349
|$29,700
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,307
|$27,849
|$29,746
|Clean
|$25,807
|$27,320
|$29,177
|Average
|$24,808
|$26,262
|$28,039
|Rough
|$23,808
|$25,204
|$26,902
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,645
|$37,636
|$38,867
|Clean
|$35,948
|$36,921
|$38,124
|Average
|$34,556
|$35,492
|$36,637
|Rough
|$33,163
|$34,062
|$35,151
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Express 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,202
|$27,508
|$29,120
|Clean
|$25,704
|$26,986
|$28,563
|Average
|$24,708
|$25,941
|$27,449
|Rough
|$23,713
|$24,896
|$26,336
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,516
|$34,731
|$36,232
|Clean
|$32,879
|$34,071
|$35,539
|Average
|$31,606
|$32,752
|$34,153
|Rough
|$30,332
|$31,433
|$32,768
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Big Horn 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,905
|$32,830
|$33,978
|Clean
|$31,299
|$32,207
|$33,328
|Average
|$30,087
|$30,960
|$32,029
|Rough
|$28,874
|$29,712
|$30,729
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,168
|$28,580
|$30,321
|Clean
|$26,652
|$28,037
|$29,741
|Average
|$25,619
|$26,951
|$28,582
|Rough
|$24,587
|$25,866
|$27,422
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic SLT Fleet 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,991
|$30,141
|$31,560
|Clean
|$28,440
|$29,568
|$30,956
|Average
|$27,339
|$28,423
|$29,749
|Rough
|$26,237
|$27,278
|$28,542
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic SLT Fleet 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,637
|$26,978
|$28,632
|Clean
|$25,150
|$26,466
|$28,084
|Average
|$24,176
|$25,441
|$26,989
|Rough
|$23,201
|$24,416
|$25,894
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Express 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,281
|$30,549
|$32,114
|Clean
|$28,725
|$29,968
|$31,500
|Average
|$27,612
|$28,808
|$30,271
|Rough
|$26,499
|$27,647
|$29,043
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,655
|$34,752
|$36,109
|Clean
|$33,016
|$34,092
|$35,419
|Average
|$31,737
|$32,772
|$34,038
|Rough
|$30,458
|$31,452
|$32,657
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,755
|$25,991
|$27,515
|Clean
|$24,284
|$25,497
|$26,989
|Average
|$23,344
|$24,510
|$25,937
|Rough
|$22,403
|$23,522
|$24,885
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,656
|$26,085
|$27,845
|Clean
|$24,187
|$25,590
|$27,312
|Average
|$23,250
|$24,599
|$26,247
|Rough
|$22,313
|$23,608
|$25,182
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic SLT Fleet 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,764
|$24,130
|$25,812
|Clean
|$22,331
|$23,672
|$25,318
|Average
|$21,466
|$22,755
|$24,331
|Rough
|$20,601
|$21,839
|$23,344
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,871
|$21,114
|$22,645
|Clean
|$19,494
|$20,713
|$22,212
|Average
|$18,739
|$19,911
|$21,345
|Rough
|$17,984
|$19,109
|$20,479
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Lone Star 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,464
|$29,428
|$30,621
|Clean
|$27,923
|$28,869
|$30,035
|Average
|$26,842
|$27,752
|$28,864
|Rough
|$25,760
|$26,634
|$27,693
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,139
|$29,415
|$30,989
|Clean
|$27,604
|$28,856
|$30,397
|Average
|$26,535
|$27,739
|$29,212
|Rough
|$25,465
|$26,622
|$28,026
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Express 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,241
|$25,585
|$27,241
|Clean
|$23,780
|$25,099
|$26,721
|Average
|$22,859
|$24,127
|$25,679
|Rough
|$21,938
|$23,155
|$24,637
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Express 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,977
|$28,272
|$29,871
|Clean
|$26,464
|$27,735
|$29,300
|Average
|$25,439
|$26,661
|$28,157
|Rough
|$24,414
|$25,587
|$27,015
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,604
|$34,711
|$36,083
|Clean
|$32,965
|$34,052
|$35,393
|Average
|$31,688
|$32,733
|$34,013
|Rough
|$30,411
|$31,415
|$32,633
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,470
|$32,092
|$32,867
|Clean
|$30,872
|$31,482
|$32,238
|Average
|$29,676
|$30,263
|$30,981
|Rough
|$28,480
|$29,044
|$29,724
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Big Horn 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,584
|$30,821
|$32,349
|Clean
|$29,022
|$30,236
|$31,730
|Average
|$27,898
|$29,065
|$30,493
|Rough
|$26,774
|$27,894
|$29,256
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Express 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,685
|$22,071
|$23,777
|Clean
|$20,292
|$21,652
|$23,323
|Average
|$19,506
|$20,814
|$22,413
|Rough
|$18,720
|$19,975
|$21,504
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,103
|$24,637
|$26,524
|Clean
|$22,664
|$24,169
|$26,017
|Average
|$21,786
|$23,233
|$25,002
|Rough
|$20,908
|$22,297
|$23,988
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,321
|$28,102
|$30,293
|Clean
|$25,821
|$27,568
|$29,713
|Average
|$24,821
|$26,500
|$28,555
|Rough
|$23,821
|$25,433
|$27,396
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic SLT Fleet 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,996
|$24,359
|$26,038
|Clean
|$22,560
|$23,897
|$25,540
|Average
|$21,686
|$22,971
|$24,544
|Rough
|$20,812
|$22,046
|$23,549
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,497
|$31,622
|$33,014
|Clean
|$29,917
|$31,021
|$32,382
|Average
|$28,759
|$29,820
|$31,120
|Rough
|$27,600
|$28,619
|$29,857
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,075
|$24,437
|$26,113
|Clean
|$22,636
|$23,973
|$25,614
|Average
|$21,759
|$23,044
|$24,615
|Rough
|$20,883
|$22,116
|$23,616
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,849
|$34,949
|$36,310
|Clean
|$33,206
|$34,285
|$35,615
|Average
|$31,919
|$32,957
|$34,227
|Rough
|$30,633
|$31,630
|$32,838
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,892
|$37,874
|$39,093
|Clean
|$36,191
|$37,154
|$38,345
|Average
|$34,789
|$35,716
|$36,850
|Rough
|$33,387
|$34,277
|$35,355
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic SLT Fleet 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,517
|$27,817
|$29,421
|Clean
|$26,013
|$27,289
|$28,858
|Average
|$25,005
|$26,232
|$27,733
|Rough
|$23,998
|$25,175
|$26,608
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic SLT Fleet 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,228
|$33,617
|$35,332
|Clean
|$31,616
|$32,978
|$34,656
|Average
|$30,391
|$31,701
|$33,305
|Rough
|$29,166
|$30,424
|$31,954