2019 Ram 1500 Classic Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic SLT Fleet 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,157$33,327$34,773
Clean$31,546$32,694$34,108
Average$30,324$31,428$32,778
Rough$29,102$30,162$31,448
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,429$32,817$34,529
Clean$30,832$32,194$33,868
Average$29,638$30,947$32,548
Rough$28,443$29,701$31,227
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic SLT Fleet 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,051$30,375$32,007
Clean$28,499$29,798$31,395
Average$27,395$28,644$30,171
Rough$26,291$27,490$28,947
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,947$30,632$32,708
Clean$28,397$30,051$32,083
Average$27,297$28,887$30,832
Rough$26,197$27,723$29,581
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Express 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,241$25,585$27,241
Clean$23,780$25,099$26,721
Average$22,859$24,127$25,679
Rough$21,938$23,155$24,637
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,970$30,281$31,897
Clean$28,420$29,706$31,287
Average$27,319$28,555$30,067
Rough$26,218$27,405$28,847
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,542$20,934$22,645
Clean$19,171$20,536$22,212
Average$18,428$19,741$21,345
Rough$17,686$18,946$20,479
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,635$33,940$35,552
Clean$32,015$33,295$34,872
Average$30,775$32,006$33,513
Rough$29,535$30,717$32,153
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,421$24,912$26,747
Clean$22,976$24,438$26,235
Average$22,086$23,492$25,212
Rough$21,196$22,546$24,190
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic SLT Fleet 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,783$29,054$30,621
Clean$27,255$28,502$30,035
Average$26,199$27,398$28,864
Rough$25,143$26,294$27,693
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,970$29,803$30,837
Clean$28,420$29,237$30,248
Average$27,319$28,105$29,068
Rough$26,218$26,973$27,889
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Lone Star 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,955$32,152$33,631
Clean$30,367$31,541$32,988
Average$29,191$30,320$31,702
Rough$28,015$29,098$30,415
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic SLT Fleet 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,280$27,585$29,196
Clean$25,781$27,062$28,638
Average$24,782$26,014$27,521
Rough$23,783$24,966$26,404
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,510$32,721$34,216
Clean$30,912$32,099$33,561
Average$29,714$30,856$32,253
Rough$28,517$29,613$30,944
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,095$31,324$32,839
Clean$29,523$30,729$32,211
Average$28,380$29,539$30,955
Rough$27,236$28,349$29,700
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,307$27,849$29,746
Clean$25,807$27,320$29,177
Average$24,808$26,262$28,039
Rough$23,808$25,204$26,902
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,645$37,636$38,867
Clean$35,948$36,921$38,124
Average$34,556$35,492$36,637
Rough$33,163$34,062$35,151
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Express 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,202$27,508$29,120
Clean$25,704$26,986$28,563
Average$24,708$25,941$27,449
Rough$23,713$24,896$26,336
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,516$34,731$36,232
Clean$32,879$34,071$35,539
Average$31,606$32,752$34,153
Rough$30,332$31,433$32,768
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Big Horn 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,905$32,830$33,978
Clean$31,299$32,207$33,328
Average$30,087$30,960$32,029
Rough$28,874$29,712$30,729
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,168$28,580$30,321
Clean$26,652$28,037$29,741
Average$25,619$26,951$28,582
Rough$24,587$25,866$27,422
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic SLT Fleet 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,991$30,141$31,560
Clean$28,440$29,568$30,956
Average$27,339$28,423$29,749
Rough$26,237$27,278$28,542
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic SLT Fleet 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,637$26,978$28,632
Clean$25,150$26,466$28,084
Average$24,176$25,441$26,989
Rough$23,201$24,416$25,894
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Express 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,281$30,549$32,114
Clean$28,725$29,968$31,500
Average$27,612$28,808$30,271
Rough$26,499$27,647$29,043
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,655$34,752$36,109
Clean$33,016$34,092$35,419
Average$31,737$32,772$34,038
Rough$30,458$31,452$32,657
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,755$25,991$27,515
Clean$24,284$25,497$26,989
Average$23,344$24,510$25,937
Rough$22,403$23,522$24,885
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,656$26,085$27,845
Clean$24,187$25,590$27,312
Average$23,250$24,599$26,247
Rough$22,313$23,608$25,182
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic SLT Fleet 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,764$24,130$25,812
Clean$22,331$23,672$25,318
Average$21,466$22,755$24,331
Rough$20,601$21,839$23,344
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,871$21,114$22,645
Clean$19,494$20,713$22,212
Average$18,739$19,911$21,345
Rough$17,984$19,109$20,479
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Lone Star 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,464$29,428$30,621
Clean$27,923$28,869$30,035
Average$26,842$27,752$28,864
Rough$25,760$26,634$27,693
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,139$29,415$30,989
Clean$27,604$28,856$30,397
Average$26,535$27,739$29,212
Rough$25,465$26,622$28,026
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Express 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,241$25,585$27,241
Clean$23,780$25,099$26,721
Average$22,859$24,127$25,679
Rough$21,938$23,155$24,637
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Express 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,977$28,272$29,871
Clean$26,464$27,735$29,300
Average$25,439$26,661$28,157
Rough$24,414$25,587$27,015
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,604$34,711$36,083
Clean$32,965$34,052$35,393
Average$31,688$32,733$34,013
Rough$30,411$31,415$32,633
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,470$32,092$32,867
Clean$30,872$31,482$32,238
Average$29,676$30,263$30,981
Rough$28,480$29,044$29,724
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Big Horn 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,584$30,821$32,349
Clean$29,022$30,236$31,730
Average$27,898$29,065$30,493
Rough$26,774$27,894$29,256
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Express 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,685$22,071$23,777
Clean$20,292$21,652$23,323
Average$19,506$20,814$22,413
Rough$18,720$19,975$21,504
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,103$24,637$26,524
Clean$22,664$24,169$26,017
Average$21,786$23,233$25,002
Rough$20,908$22,297$23,988
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,321$28,102$30,293
Clean$25,821$27,568$29,713
Average$24,821$26,500$28,555
Rough$23,821$25,433$27,396
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic SLT Fleet 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,996$24,359$26,038
Clean$22,560$23,897$25,540
Average$21,686$22,971$24,544
Rough$20,812$22,046$23,549
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,497$31,622$33,014
Clean$29,917$31,021$32,382
Average$28,759$29,820$31,120
Rough$27,600$28,619$29,857
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,075$24,437$26,113
Clean$22,636$23,973$25,614
Average$21,759$23,044$24,615
Rough$20,883$22,116$23,616
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,849$34,949$36,310
Clean$33,206$34,285$35,615
Average$31,919$32,957$34,227
Rough$30,633$31,630$32,838
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,892$37,874$39,093
Clean$36,191$37,154$38,345
Average$34,789$35,716$36,850
Rough$33,387$34,277$35,355
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic SLT Fleet 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,517$27,817$29,421
Clean$26,013$27,289$28,858
Average$25,005$26,232$27,733
Rough$23,998$25,175$26,608
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Classic SLT Fleet 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,228$33,617$35,332
Clean$31,616$32,978$34,656
Average$30,391$31,701$33,305
Rough$29,166$30,424$31,954
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Ram 1500 Classic on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Ram 1500 Classic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $26,464 for one in "Clean" condition and about $27,735 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ram 1500 Classic is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Ram 1500 Classic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $26,464 for one in "Clean" condition and about $27,735 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Ram 1500 Classic, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Ram 1500 Classic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $26,464 for one in "Clean" condition and about $27,735 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Ram 1500 Classic ranges from $24,414 to $29,871, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.