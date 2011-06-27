  1. Home
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Trax LTZ 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,316$13,201$15,116
Clean$11,010$12,837$14,684
Average$10,400$12,109$13,818
Rough$9,789$11,381$12,953
Estimated values
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Trax LT 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,165$11,889$13,640
Clean$9,891$11,561$13,249
Average$9,342$10,905$12,469
Rough$8,793$10,250$11,688
Estimated values
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Trax LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,222$14,114$16,038
Clean$11,892$13,725$15,579
Average$11,232$12,946$14,661
Rough$10,572$12,168$13,743
Estimated values
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Trax LS Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,755$11,442$13,157
Clean$9,491$11,127$12,780
Average$8,965$10,496$12,027
Rough$8,438$9,865$11,274
Estimated values
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Trax LS Fleet 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,038$10,655$12,298
Clean$8,794$10,361$11,946
Average$8,306$9,773$11,242
Rough$7,818$9,186$10,538
Estimated values
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Trax LS 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,263$10,931$12,625
Clean$9,013$10,630$12,263
Average$8,513$10,027$11,540
Rough$8,013$9,424$10,818
Estimated values
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Trax LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,082$11,850$13,645
Clean$9,810$11,523$13,255
Average$9,266$10,870$12,474
Rough$8,722$10,216$11,692
Estimated values
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Trax LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,005$12,864$14,754
Clean$10,708$12,509$14,331
Average$10,114$11,800$13,487
Rough$9,520$11,091$12,642
FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Chevrolet Trax on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Chevrolet Trax with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,794 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,361 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Trax is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Chevrolet Trax with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,794 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,361 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Chevrolet Trax, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Chevrolet Trax with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,794 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,361 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Chevrolet Trax. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Chevrolet Trax and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Chevrolet Trax ranges from $7,818 to $12,298, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Chevrolet Trax is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.