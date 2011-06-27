Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Trax LTZ 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,316
|$13,201
|$15,116
|Clean
|$11,010
|$12,837
|$14,684
|Average
|$10,400
|$12,109
|$13,818
|Rough
|$9,789
|$11,381
|$12,953
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Trax LT 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,165
|$11,889
|$13,640
|Clean
|$9,891
|$11,561
|$13,249
|Average
|$9,342
|$10,905
|$12,469
|Rough
|$8,793
|$10,250
|$11,688
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Trax LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,222
|$14,114
|$16,038
|Clean
|$11,892
|$13,725
|$15,579
|Average
|$11,232
|$12,946
|$14,661
|Rough
|$10,572
|$12,168
|$13,743
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Trax LS Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,755
|$11,442
|$13,157
|Clean
|$9,491
|$11,127
|$12,780
|Average
|$8,965
|$10,496
|$12,027
|Rough
|$8,438
|$9,865
|$11,274
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Trax LS Fleet 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,038
|$10,655
|$12,298
|Clean
|$8,794
|$10,361
|$11,946
|Average
|$8,306
|$9,773
|$11,242
|Rough
|$7,818
|$9,186
|$10,538
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Trax LS 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,263
|$10,931
|$12,625
|Clean
|$9,013
|$10,630
|$12,263
|Average
|$8,513
|$10,027
|$11,540
|Rough
|$8,013
|$9,424
|$10,818
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Trax LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,082
|$11,850
|$13,645
|Clean
|$9,810
|$11,523
|$13,255
|Average
|$9,266
|$10,870
|$12,474
|Rough
|$8,722
|$10,216
|$11,692
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Trax LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,005
|$12,864
|$14,754
|Clean
|$10,708
|$12,509
|$14,331
|Average
|$10,114
|$11,800
|$13,487
|Rough
|$9,520
|$11,091
|$12,642