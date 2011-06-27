  1. Home
Estimated values
2000 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,560$2,527$3,058
Clean$1,375$2,233$2,702
Average$1,005$1,644$1,989
Rough$635$1,054$1,276
Estimated values
2000 Honda Accord DX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,493$2,590$3,189
Clean$1,316$2,288$2,817
Average$962$1,685$2,074
Rough$608$1,081$1,330
Estimated values
2000 Honda Accord SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,593$2,751$3,385
Clean$1,404$2,431$2,990
Average$1,026$1,789$2,201
Rough$648$1,148$1,412
Estimated values
2000 Honda Accord LX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,449$2,194$2,603
Clean$1,277$1,938$2,300
Average$933$1,427$1,693
Rough$590$915$1,086
Estimated values
2000 Honda Accord EX V6 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,711$2,594$3,079
Clean$1,508$2,292$2,720
Average$1,102$1,687$2,003
Rough$696$1,082$1,285
Estimated values
2000 Honda Accord LX V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,632$2,514$3,000
Clean$1,438$2,221$2,650
Average$1,051$1,635$1,951
Rough$664$1,049$1,251
Estimated values
2000 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,391$2,175$2,606
Clean$1,226$1,922$2,302
Average$896$1,414$1,695
Rough$566$907$1,087
Estimated values
2000 Honda Accord LX V6 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,642$2,320$2,696
Clean$1,447$2,050$2,382
Average$1,058$1,509$1,753
Rough$668$968$1,125
Estimated values
2000 Honda Accord EX V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,668$2,639$3,171
Clean$1,470$2,331$2,801
Average$1,074$1,716$2,062
Rough$679$1,101$1,323
Estimated values
2000 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,528$2,390$2,864
Clean$1,347$2,112$2,530
Average$984$1,555$1,863
Rough$622$997$1,195
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2000 Honda Accord on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,277 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,938 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda Accord is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,277 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,938 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2000 Honda Accord, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2000 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,277 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,938 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2000 Honda Accord. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2000 Honda Accord and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2000 Honda Accord ranges from $590 to $2,603, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2000 Honda Accord is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.