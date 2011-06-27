Estimated values
2000 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,560
|$2,527
|$3,058
|Clean
|$1,375
|$2,233
|$2,702
|Average
|$1,005
|$1,644
|$1,989
|Rough
|$635
|$1,054
|$1,276
