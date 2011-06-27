  1. Home
1994 Toyota T100 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Driver airbag is added, and base models get four-cylinder engine. Side-door guard beams are installed, and beds get cargo tie-down hooks. Formerly standard rear ABS is now optional on base and DX trucks.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Toyota T100.

5(50%)
4(50%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Handed down
osbornk,09/01/2002
I just bought the truck from my son-in- law after I tried it out 5 years ago at 72,000 miles. It now has 173,000 on it and runs better than my 2001 Escape. The only problem was the head gasket at 154,000. The garage called the dealer for the head gaskets and they advised them that they were recalled and to bring it in for repair. I'm amazed that they volunteered the repair at that many miles. 19+ MPG with 4 wheel drive and V-6 is hard to beat anywhere. Hope it goes another 173,000 miles.
Runs Like a Champ
Austin,07/22/2008
I've had it for 5 years now and I've just had to do a couple of minor things on it. after 15 years and 110,000 miles the engine fires up with out any hesitation.
Tough Truck
rick4us2,05/26/2002
I had a full size caddy cut me off. I walked away with nothing. 5400.00 later I was back on the road. Truck handled it well, some front end damage but that was about it. Cost for Toyota orginal parts a little high.
Great truck, but under powered
carley,06/13/2002
Bought this truck new. Put 89000 miles on it. It is a great truck for light hauling. It will not carry a heavy load like a Chevy or Ford because it will bottom out on the rear springs. The reason: only 3 leaf springs on the rear. Chevy has 4 on their 1/2 Ton, plus the small 3.0 L V-6 has only 145 HP and not much torque. Gas mileage beats them though. I get 17 mpg in town and 22 highway. The engine and transmission are absolutely as smooth as silk. You have got to love Toyota Corp. too. They had bad head gaskets on all the V-6's in that year and although the truck was out of warranty and causing no problems they replaced them free! A $1500 cost avoided.
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1994 Toyota T100 Overview

The Used 1994 Toyota T100 is offered in the following submodels: T100 Regular Cab. Available styles include 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.7L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), SR5 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), DX One Ton 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), DX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), DX 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), and SR5 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).

