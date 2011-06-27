Bought this truck new. Put 89000 miles on it. It is a great truck for light hauling. It will not carry a heavy load like a Chevy or Ford because it will bottom out on the rear springs. The reason: only 3 leaf springs on the rear. Chevy has 4 on their 1/2 Ton, plus the small 3.0 L V-6 has only 145 HP and not much torque. Gas mileage beats them though. I get 17 mpg in town and 22 highway. The engine and transmission are absolutely as smooth as silk. You have got to love Toyota Corp. too. They had bad head gaskets on all the V-6's in that year and although the truck was out of warranty and causing no problems they replaced them free! A $1500 cost avoided.

