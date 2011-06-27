  1. Home
Used 1994 Toyota T100 Base Features & Specs

More about the 1994 T100
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)432.0/552.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque177 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height66.7 in.
Wheel base121.8 in.
Length209.1 in.
Width75.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • White
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Evergreen Pearl
  • Cardinal Red
  • Dark Blue Pearl
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Pewter Pearl
  • Garnet Pearl
