Used 1994 Toyota T100 for Sale Near Me

I just bought the truck from my son-in- law after I tried it out 5 years ago at 72,000 miles. It now has 173,000 on it and runs better than my 2001 Escape. The only problem was the head gasket at 154,000. The garage called the dealer for the head gaskets and they advised them that they were recalled and to bring it in for repair. I'm amazed that they volunteered the repair at that many miles. 19+ MPG with 4 wheel drive and V-6 is hard to beat anywhere. Hope it goes another 173,000 miles.

