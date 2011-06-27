  1. Home
1993 Toyota T100 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

New full-size Toyota pickup designed to battle Chevy C/K, Ford F-Series and Dodge Ram. The 150-horsepower V6 is only power plant. One-ton model handles 2,570 pounds.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Toyota T100.

5(80%)
4(20%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
15 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Truck Ever Owned
Ric,03/10/2009
This Truck is now 16 years old and has over 220K. The only non maintenance repairs done was a high pressure A/C hose replaced and one front axle. While the 3.0L powerplant coupled with the automatic transmission is no rocket ship at highway speed, it works great at low speed or off road. For someone looking to buy a older pickup, I can't see a better choice out there.
93 T-100 review
Bob Hunter,02/11/2004
I've had my T-100 for 11 years and have driven it for 171,000 miles. Many of those miles have been on long distance trips. The truck has performed excellantly and has been very reliable. I use my truck to haul mulch, lumber, firewood, shop equipment, etc., many times loading it to at least cpacity and have not had any difficulty with performance in any way.
Why Buy Anything Else
GeminiCorp,12/09/2003
I bought this truck new in 93. I was 18, I'm going to turn 30 next year and I still have yet to change a headlight in this truck. I'm a contractor and get ribbed all day about how this truck has no power and is ugly, but I have hooked a chain to every full size American truck brand out there and pulled them out of trouble. I'll probably give this truck to my kids to drive and they're only 5 years old.
Good truck
CW,03/27/2002
Driven it hard, real hard no problems, Pulled trailer with a 49 Ford Truck on it for 8 hours straight, no problems..
See all 15 reviews of the 1993 Toyota T100
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1993 Toyota T100 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver1 / 5
    Passenger1 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Toyota T100

Used 1993 Toyota T100 Overview

The Used 1993 Toyota T100 is offered in the following submodels: T100 Regular Cab. Available styles include One Ton 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SR5 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), and SR5 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).

