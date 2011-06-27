  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota T100
  4. Used 1996 Toyota T100
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(46)
Appraise this car

1996 Toyota T100 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
Toyota T100 for Sale
List Price Estimate
$855 - $1,799
Used T100 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

When launched as a 1993 model, Toyota's larger-than-before pickup came only with a regular cab that seated three--and that center person suffered a shortage of usable space. During 1995, an extended Xtracab version joined the T100 line, in either DX or SR5 trim. So did a new, more powerful 3.4-liter V6 engine that yields 190 horsepower. That brings towing capacity up to 5,200 pounds.

Cargo space is minimal in a regular-cab T100, but much more practical in the Xtracab, which measures 21.7 inches longer and includes forward-facing 50/50 rear jump seats for three. Unlike some extended-cab trucks whose auxiliary seats are bolt-upright, the T100's recline 15 degrees.

Toyota claims that its biggest pickup can beat some full-size domestic rivals with V8 engines in the acceleration department. Even before the arrival of the more powerful engine, a V6 pickup moved out quickly enough with manual shift, though automatic sapped its vigor somewhat. As expected, 4x4s are slower, due largely to their increased weight. Two-wheel-drive models ride more comfortably, too, but any T100 with an empty cargo bed can turn into a unwieldy handful on the highway, its rear axle unable to remain planted in place. Only the standard 2WD, regular-cab half-ton pickup comes with a 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine, which delivers the same horsepower and nearly as much torque as last year's V6.

Ranking in size between Dodge's midsize Dakota and any of the domestically built full-size pickups, the T100 can be ordered in three trim levels, topped by the SR5 with chrome trim, sliding rear window, tilt steering, and a tachometer. A driver's airbag is installed in all models, but four-wheel antilock braking is optional only with the V6 engine. Naturally, T100 owners get the benefit of Toyota's reputation for refinement and excellent assembly quality, as well as high levels of customer satisfaction.

1996 Highlights

Essentially a carryover, but DX models are scrapped. Regular cabs can't be equipped with cruise control anymore. A new shade of red is offered, and tan interiors are offered in a wider variety of trucks.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Toyota T100.

5(78%)
4(20%)
3(2%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
46 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 46 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Tale of Abuse and Durability
jb420,03/26/2012
I purchased it having been totaled, none of the damage repaired, zero maintenance done while pulling a contracting trailer every day for several years. I straightened the frame, replaced front suspension a-arms and installed a junkyard rearend, changed all fluids, timing belt, and water pump and proceeded to use this truck to commute up and down one of the steepest roads in the Wasatch range of Utah for several years. I then towed several heavy trailers across the rockies and cascades and proceeded to use the truck to access surf spots along the washington coast for several years...frequently driving in sand/mud/ and deep snow. It has 200K on it, is uglier than your mom, and runs like a top
Sat for years.....
toyolawyer,03/31/2011
Recently got my 1996 T100 SR5 back on the road again after sitting in the driveway for 6 years. I couldn't bring myself to sell it. Fought my wife to keep it. Glad I did. I had to replace the starter and battery, to get it running again but mechanically it runs great. Forgot how much I liked this truck. I drove an element for a while, but gave it away to a family member and decided to drive my truck again. Its got 160K miles on it, but runs like new. I was surprised/relieved that the AC works great still.
T100 SR5 4X4
Nick,11/06/2006
This truck is great. I added michelin LTX tires and front bilstein shocks, and wow what a difference. These trucks have had problems with front brake rotor warpage, so I put on a set of cryo power slot brand rotors and hawk severe duty/towing pads. The truck is now complete. I love the ride, handling and stopping power. Not a heavy hauler, but a super family vehicle.
No better truck....for the $$
toyolawyer1,10/16/2002
I bought a Toyota after watching a couple of my crazy friends drive their Tacomas into the ground and they still kept going and going...Toyota is unbelievable. Next time you are watching a discovery channel show and you see some guy driving a truck in the outback..or in the desert...or in some place far away...chances are it is a Toyota...When an expedition team decided to cross the South Pole with a vehicle, what did they pick? A Toyota Landcruiser...super decked out...When you see cars broken down on the side of the road...chances are it is not a Toyota....Toyota Rules...
See all 46 reviews of the 1996 Toyota T100
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
N/A
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
N/A
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
N/A
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
N/A
See all Used 1996 Toyota T100 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1996 Toyota T100

Used 1996 Toyota T100 Overview

The Used 1996 Toyota T100 is offered in the following submodels: T100 Regular Cab, T100 Extended Cab. Available styles include DX 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SR5 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), DX 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.7L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), and SR5 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 1996 Toyota T100?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1996 Toyota T100s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1996 Toyota T100 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1996 Toyota T100.

Can't find a used 1996 Toyota T100s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota T100 for sale - 2 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $20,742.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $9,971.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota T100 for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $14,655.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 1 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $13,593.

Should I lease or buy a 1996 Toyota T100?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota T100 lease specials

Related Used 1996 Toyota T100 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles