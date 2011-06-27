  1. Home
1997 Toyota T100 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Toyota-tough. Good reliability.
  • What, no V-8 engine in a full-size truck?
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

When launched as a 1993 model, Toyota's larger-than-before pickup came only with a regular cab that seated three--and that center person suffered a shortage of usable space. During 1995, an extended Xtracab version joined the T100 line, in either DX or SR5 trim. So did a new, more powerful 3.4-liter V6 engine that yielded 190 horsepower, bringing towing capacity up to 5,200 pounds.

Cargo space is minimal in a regular-cab T100, but much more practical in the Xtracab, which measures 21.7 inches longer and includes forward-facing 50/50 rear jump seats for three. Unlike some extended-cab trucks whose auxiliary seats are bolt-upright, the T100's recline 15 degrees.

Toyota claims that its biggest pickup can beat some full-size domestic rivals with V8 engines in the acceleration department. Even before the arrival of the more powerful engine, a V6 pickup moved out quickly enough with manual shift, though an automatic sapped its vigor somewhat. As expected, 4x4s are slower, due largely to their increased weight. Two-wheel-drive models ride more comfortably, too, but any T100 with an empty cargo bed can turn into a unwieldy handful on the highway, its rear axle unable to remain planted in place. Only the standard 2WD, regular cab half-ton pickup comes with a 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine, which delivers 150 horsepower and 177 ft-lbs. of torque.

Ranking in size between Dodge's mid-size Dakota and any of the domestically-built full-size pickups, the T100 can be ordered in two trim levels; Standard, or SR5 with chrome trim, sliding rear window, tilt steering, and a tachometer. SR5 is available only on Xtracab models. This year the T100 gets higher standard equipment content and a few new colors. A driver's airbag is installed in all models, but four-wheel anti-lock braking is optional only with the V6 engine. Naturally, T100 owners get the benefit of Toyota's reputation for refinement and excellent assembly quality, as well as high levels of customer satisfaction.

1997 Highlights

Two new colors debut and the optional wheel and tire packages are larger this year. Standard models get radio prewiring, midlevel models get fabric door trim panels and SR5 models get chrome wheel arches.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Toyota T100.

5(72%)
4(24%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
29 reviews
29 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

272,000 miles and counting
Tuck in Houston,08/18/2009
I bought my truck new, it had 2.5 miles on it; probably putting it on and taking it off the ship from Japan. All 271,996.5 miles are MINE. This is a great truck, the best vehicle I have ever owned, no complaints. I have replaced the clutch; taught my wife to drive a standard. Currently in the process of having the interior restored, new carpet and door upholstery. Good for another 272k!!
From New til Now
283fs,03/03/2013
Bought my T-100 new in Jan 97. Best truck I have ever owned, got 120,000 and have only replaced the starter, ($120.00) Only tuned up once and still runs like a dream. Don't know much about the Tundra, but if it is half the truck this is they have got a winner.
200,000 hard miles
truckintahoe,07/03/2009
My 97 T100 is used as it should be, a no nonsense truck in the Sierra, NV mtns. I can't say enough about the quality (nothing squeaks when I hit bumps), comfort and overall driveability of the truck. Toyota had a winner with this one. Everything works excellent and my A/C still blows coldddd.
97 t100 sr5 5 speed
bruce777,11/19/2012
i bought a 97 t100 sr5 2wd 5 speed about a month ago it has 195000 as of now. i have put 5k on it myself. I really love this truck its small enough to go anywhere but big enough to tow and haul. the engine runs really well. i have had to put some money in to it though, and let me tell you these parts arent cheap and thats if you can find them. autozone only carries about half of what you need including wheel bearings and a number of other things that should be supplied. I am having real problems with my 5 speed trans. front input shaft bearing is going bad witch is going to be a 1000 for a rebuilt one. clutch pedal broke though firewall had to make my own bracket to stop anymore damage. drained rearend today and it was full of water. these trucks where cheaply made but there are some great ones out there just beware of the bad ones.
See all 29 reviews of the 1997 Toyota T100
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1997 Toyota T100 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
