Estimated values
1994 Toyota T100 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.7L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$736
|$1,262
|$1,527
|Clean
|$657
|$1,126
|$1,367
|Average
|$498
|$853
|$1,046
|Rough
|$339
|$581
|$726
Estimated values
1994 Toyota T100 SR5 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,165
|$1,877
|$2,232
|Clean
|$1,040
|$1,674
|$1,998
|Average
|$788
|$1,269
|$1,529
|Rough
|$536
|$865
|$1,060
Estimated values
1994 Toyota T100 DX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,083
|$1,718
|$2,035
|Clean
|$966
|$1,533
|$1,821
|Average
|$732
|$1,162
|$1,394
|Rough
|$499
|$792
|$967
Estimated values
1994 Toyota T100 SR5 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$989
|$1,612
|$1,925
|Clean
|$882
|$1,438
|$1,723
|Average
|$669
|$1,091
|$1,319
|Rough
|$455
|$743
|$915
Estimated values
1994 Toyota T100 DX One Ton 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$910
|$1,494
|$1,787
|Clean
|$812
|$1,333
|$1,599
|Average
|$615
|$1,010
|$1,224
|Rough
|$419
|$688
|$849
Estimated values
1994 Toyota T100 DX 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$856
|$1,410
|$1,689
|Clean
|$764
|$1,258
|$1,511
|Average
|$579
|$954
|$1,157
|Rough
|$394
|$650
|$802