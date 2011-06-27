Used 1994 Toyota T100 Consumer Reviews
Handed down
I just bought the truck from my son-in- law after I tried it out 5 years ago at 72,000 miles. It now has 173,000 on it and runs better than my 2001 Escape. The only problem was the head gasket at 154,000. The garage called the dealer for the head gaskets and they advised them that they were recalled and to bring it in for repair. I'm amazed that they volunteered the repair at that many miles. 19+ MPG with 4 wheel drive and V-6 is hard to beat anywhere. Hope it goes another 173,000 miles.
Runs Like a Champ
I've had it for 5 years now and I've just had to do a couple of minor things on it. after 15 years and 110,000 miles the engine fires up with out any hesitation.
Tough Truck
I had a full size caddy cut me off. I walked away with nothing. 5400.00 later I was back on the road. Truck handled it well, some front end damage but that was about it. Cost for Toyota orginal parts a little high.
Great truck, but under powered
Bought this truck new. Put 89000 miles on it. It is a great truck for light hauling. It will not carry a heavy load like a Chevy or Ford because it will bottom out on the rear springs. The reason: only 3 leaf springs on the rear. Chevy has 4 on their 1/2 Ton, plus the small 3.0 L V-6 has only 145 HP and not much torque. Gas mileage beats them though. I get 17 mpg in town and 22 highway. The engine and transmission are absolutely as smooth as silk. You have got to love Toyota Corp. too. They had bad head gaskets on all the V-6's in that year and although the truck was out of warranty and causing no problems they replaced them free! A $1500 cost avoided.
Excellent vehicle
Excellent 6 cylander engine. I have 283000 miles on it and it sounds and drives just like it did when I bought it
