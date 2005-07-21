5 star reviews: 100 %

4 star reviews: 0 %

3 star reviews: 0 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 18 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, This is the best truck ever made. Period.

Ben , 01/04/2017

SR5 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB

The T100 isn't fast nor flashy. It won't tow heavy loads. It doesn't have heated seats, climate control, navigation, or blind spot monitoring. Compared to todays trucks it's really quite a dinosaur. So how can I say it's the best truck ever made? Because it is. My 1998 3.4L SR5 4x4 is going on 20 years old. It's logged more than 205,000 miles, and many of those miles were off pavement in the mountains of Montana or on rocky trails in the Mojave Desert. Death Valley too. It's spent most of it's life stored outside in the blazing sun, neglected I'm ashamed to say. Despite all of this, every single bit of the truck still works. It still looks great too, and most importantly it starts every single time you turn the key. Once started, it goes places where most modern trucks wouldn't dare thanks to it's narrow width and ample ground clearance. You can even still chain up the front end should the going get tough. Try that on a new Tundra. They simply don't make trucks like this anymore. I've been asked many times if it's for sale. My answer is always the same, "no it isn't, and it never will be."

5 out of 5 stars, They don't bulid them like this anymore

jfl1963 , 12/15/2013

I've owned my truck for 11 years. I will take this truck to the grave with me. Over the 11 years, the truck has taken great care of me, and I have taken great care of it. Yes, I've replaced a few items that have failed, but the truck is 15 years old. Biggest expense was replacing full exhuast system last month. This truck has a perfect balance of everything: looks, size, reliability, and performance. I haul heavy materials and motorcycles in the bed and the truck never misses a beat. I'd have to spend $40K on a new truck to get what I get from my truck, and I could never justify that. I paid $15K with 50,000 miles on it. 11 years later, I have 127,000. Still going strong.

5 out of 5 stars, 1998 T100 4WD

John , 07/21/2005

There is nothing to love about this truck. IF you can find one it's worth every penny. This truck puts both the new Tundra and Tacoma to shame both in looks and in quality. Only trouble with these trucks is they bring a premium price and are highly sought after. If they are in good shape they are expensive and sell very quickly.

4.625 out of 5 stars, Great Truck

Chris , 06/11/2008

The T-100 is an overall great truck. I have no complaints. Never had anything go wrong at all. Oil changes and tire rotations are all you really need to do. Very smooth ride, quiet engine, stylish look. The acceleration off the go could be a little better, which is the case with the 4Runner as well. My only gripe is that the interior is bland, which is the case with most Toyotas. Due to the fact that gas is now $5 per gallon, I'm selling the T-100 to purchase a Camry. I have to say that I am so damn upset about this. The T-100 gets good gas mileage for a truck, but not as good as a commuter car. Gotta do it.

