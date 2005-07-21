Used 1998 Toyota T100
The T100 isn't fast nor flashy. It won't tow heavy loads. It doesn't have heated seats, climate control, navigation, or blind spot monitoring. Compared to todays trucks it's really quite a dinosaur. So how can I say it's the best truck ever made? Because it is. My 1998 3.4L SR5 4x4 is going on 20 years old. It's logged more than 205,000 miles, and many of those miles were off pavement in the mountains of Montana or on rocky trails in the Mojave Desert. Death Valley too. It's spent most of it's life stored outside in the blazing sun, neglected I'm ashamed to say. Despite all of this, every single bit of the truck still works. It still looks great too, and most importantly it starts every single time you turn the key. Once started, it goes places where most modern trucks wouldn't dare thanks to it's narrow width and ample ground clearance. You can even still chain up the front end should the going get tough. Try that on a new Tundra. They simply don't make trucks like this anymore. I've been asked many times if it's for sale. My answer is always the same, "no it isn't, and it never will be."
I've owned my truck for 11 years. I will take this truck to the grave with me. Over the 11 years, the truck has taken great care of me, and I have taken great care of it. Yes, I've replaced a few items that have failed, but the truck is 15 years old. Biggest expense was replacing full exhuast system last month. This truck has a perfect balance of everything: looks, size, reliability, and performance. I haul heavy materials and motorcycles in the bed and the truck never misses a beat. I'd have to spend $40K on a new truck to get what I get from my truck, and I could never justify that. I paid $15K with 50,000 miles on it. 11 years later, I have 127,000. Still going strong.
There is nothing to love about this truck. IF you can find one it's worth every penny. This truck puts both the new Tundra and Tacoma to shame both in looks and in quality. Only trouble with these trucks is they bring a premium price and are highly sought after. If they are in good shape they are expensive and sell very quickly.
The T-100 is an overall great truck. I have no complaints. Never had anything go wrong at all. Oil changes and tire rotations are all you really need to do. Very smooth ride, quiet engine, stylish look. The acceleration off the go could be a little better, which is the case with the 4Runner as well. My only gripe is that the interior is bland, which is the case with most Toyotas. Due to the fact that gas is now $5 per gallon, I'm selling the T-100 to purchase a Camry. I have to say that I am so damn upset about this. The T-100 gets good gas mileage for a truck, but not as good as a commuter car. Gotta do it.
Features & Specs
|2dr Regular Cab LB
2.7L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M
|MPG
|17 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
More about the 1998 Toyota T100
Used 1998 Toyota T100 Overview
The Used 1998 Toyota T100 is offered in the following submodels: T100 Regular Cab, T100 Extended Cab. Available styles include DX 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SR5 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), DX 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.7L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), and SR5 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).
What do people think of the 1998 Toyota T100?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1998 Toyota T100 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1998 T100 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1998 T100.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1998 Toyota T100 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1998 T100 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
