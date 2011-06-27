  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota T100
  4. Used 1995 Toyota T100
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(28)
Appraise this car

1995 Toyota T100 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
Toyota T100 for Sale
List Price Estimate
$746 - $1,570
Used T100 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

The 1995 T100 adds an extended-cab body style to fill out this midsize truck's lineup. A much more powerful DOHC V6 engine is introduced this year as are four-wheel antilock brakes. The antilock brakes are available only on DX and Xtracab models equipped V6 engine.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Toyota T100.

5(61%)
4(39%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
28 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 28 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

95 TOYO T100
tom,10/15/2010
I've had my TOYO 8 years now. It has 357,000 miles on it/ I have replaced the radiator, water pump, heater valve, shocks and a lower ball joint in all this time, most dependable mid sized truck ever built hands down! I train Strongman and had had literally a ton in the bed at a time and hauled a trailer and 3 atvs for 4 hrs to the mountains
Way better than a Timex
Mark Allen,02/01/2010
How could I have ever know that when I drove off of the dealership lot 15 years ago that I would still be driving my T100 on a 120 mile daily round trip commute in 2010. Originally purchased to pull a boat and haul camping gear. 411,000 plus miles later, I would say that I got a great return on my investment. The only work performed on this truck besides normal maintenance happened after a deer hit the front end. So both headlight assemblies, radiator, and fan were replaced. That was 159,000 miles ago. Still on the original alternator, Water pump, PS pump and even transmission fluid! Has taken it's share of licks but never has stopped ticking.
T100
Wallrat,10/19/2010
My T100 has the 3.4 liter engine. I regularly get 20 mpg, even loaded. The only fault with it is that I had to install an aftermarket tranny cooler as the oil overheated towing in the mountains. That solved 99% of my towing problem. Great truck otherwise. I have 225k miles on it, burns no oil, runs well.
Best truck ever made
joseph corbo,02/16/2008
I bought this truck new have put 568,000 miles on it so far. Replaced clutch 3 times, timing belt 3 times and water pump 2 times, they were still good just replaced both at same time saved on labor, alt at 444,000. Radiator at 535,000 front end is still all orig. and still tight! Never had a alignment and still get 50,000 out of tires starter still orig. Not rusting at all. Just a great truck, none better in the world!! Thanks Toyota!!!
See all 28 reviews of the 1995 Toyota T100
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1995 Toyota T100 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Toyota T100

Used 1995 Toyota T100 Overview

The Used 1995 Toyota T100 is offered in the following submodels: T100 Regular Cab, T100 Extended Cab. Available styles include 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.7L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), V6 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), DX 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SR5 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), DX One Ton 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), DX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), DX 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), DX 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), and SR5 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Toyota T100?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Toyota T100s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Toyota T100 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Toyota T100.

Can't find a used 1995 Toyota T100s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota T100 for sale - 11 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $14,422.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 2 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $8,850.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota T100 for sale - 7 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $19,252.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 8 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $22,080.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Toyota T100?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota T100 lease specials

Related Used 1995 Toyota T100 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles