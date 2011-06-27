How could I have ever know that when I drove off of the dealership lot 15 years ago that I would still be driving my T100 on a 120 mile daily round trip commute in 2010. Originally purchased to pull a boat and haul camping gear. 411,000 plus miles later, I would say that I got a great return on my investment. The only work performed on this truck besides normal maintenance happened after a deer hit the front end. So both headlight assemblies, radiator, and fan were replaced. That was 159,000 miles ago. Still on the original alternator, Water pump, PS pump and even transmission fluid! Has taken it's share of licks but never has stopped ticking.

