  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Sequoia
  4. Used 2009 Toyota Sequoia
  5. Appraisal value

2009 Toyota Sequoia Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,865$23,607$26,413
Clean$17,626$22,067$24,690
Average$15,147$18,987$21,243
Rough$12,668$15,907$17,797
Sell my 2009 Toyota Sequoia with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sequoia near you
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,555$14,974$16,994
Clean$10,796$13,997$15,886
Average$9,278$12,043$13,668
Rough$7,759$10,089$11,451
Sell my 2009 Toyota Sequoia with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sequoia near you
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,178$18,340$20,801
Clean$13,246$17,144$19,444
Average$11,383$14,751$16,730
Rough$9,520$12,358$14,016
Sell my 2009 Toyota Sequoia with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sequoia near you
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,418$17,289$19,576
Clean$12,537$16,161$18,299
Average$10,773$13,905$15,745
Rough$9,010$11,649$13,191
Sell my 2009 Toyota Sequoia with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sequoia near you
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Sequoia SR5 Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,153$14,526$16,519
Clean$10,420$13,579$15,442
Average$8,955$11,683$13,286
Rough$7,489$9,788$11,131
Sell my 2009 Toyota Sequoia with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sequoia near you
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,418$13,764$15,741
Clean$9,734$12,866$14,714
Average$8,365$11,070$12,660
Rough$6,996$9,274$10,606
Sell my 2009 Toyota Sequoia with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sequoia near you
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,435$22,193$25,007
Clean$16,289$20,745$23,376
Average$13,998$17,850$20,113
Rough$11,707$14,954$16,850
Sell my 2009 Toyota Sequoia with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sequoia near you
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Sequoia SR5 FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,061$15,161$16,994
Clean$11,269$14,172$15,886
Average$9,684$12,194$13,668
Rough$8,099$10,216$11,451
Sell my 2009 Toyota Sequoia with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sequoia near you
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Sequoia Platinum Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,484$23,435$26,362
Clean$17,269$21,906$24,642
Average$14,840$18,849$21,203
Rough$12,412$15,791$17,763
Sell my 2009 Toyota Sequoia with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sequoia near you
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Sequoia SR5 Fleet 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,002$13,711$15,314
Clean$10,279$12,816$14,315
Average$8,833$11,027$12,317
Rough$7,388$9,238$10,319
Sell my 2009 Toyota Sequoia with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sequoia near you
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Sequoia Limited FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,221$18,452$20,953
Clean$13,287$17,248$19,586
Average$11,418$14,841$16,852
Rough$9,550$12,433$14,118
Sell my 2009 Toyota Sequoia with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sequoia near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Toyota Sequoia on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Toyota Sequoia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,279 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,816 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Sequoia is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Toyota Sequoia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,279 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,816 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Toyota Sequoia, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Toyota Sequoia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,279 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,816 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Toyota Sequoia. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Toyota Sequoia and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Toyota Sequoia ranges from $7,388 to $15,314, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Toyota Sequoia is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.