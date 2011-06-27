Estimated values
2009 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,865
|$23,607
|$26,413
|Clean
|$17,626
|$22,067
|$24,690
|Average
|$15,147
|$18,987
|$21,243
|Rough
|$12,668
|$15,907
|$17,797
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,555
|$14,974
|$16,994
|Clean
|$10,796
|$13,997
|$15,886
|Average
|$9,278
|$12,043
|$13,668
|Rough
|$7,759
|$10,089
|$11,451
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,178
|$18,340
|$20,801
|Clean
|$13,246
|$17,144
|$19,444
|Average
|$11,383
|$14,751
|$16,730
|Rough
|$9,520
|$12,358
|$14,016
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,418
|$17,289
|$19,576
|Clean
|$12,537
|$16,161
|$18,299
|Average
|$10,773
|$13,905
|$15,745
|Rough
|$9,010
|$11,649
|$13,191
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Sequoia SR5 Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,153
|$14,526
|$16,519
|Clean
|$10,420
|$13,579
|$15,442
|Average
|$8,955
|$11,683
|$13,286
|Rough
|$7,489
|$9,788
|$11,131
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,418
|$13,764
|$15,741
|Clean
|$9,734
|$12,866
|$14,714
|Average
|$8,365
|$11,070
|$12,660
|Rough
|$6,996
|$9,274
|$10,606
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,435
|$22,193
|$25,007
|Clean
|$16,289
|$20,745
|$23,376
|Average
|$13,998
|$17,850
|$20,113
|Rough
|$11,707
|$14,954
|$16,850
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Sequoia SR5 FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,061
|$15,161
|$16,994
|Clean
|$11,269
|$14,172
|$15,886
|Average
|$9,684
|$12,194
|$13,668
|Rough
|$8,099
|$10,216
|$11,451
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Sequoia Platinum Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,484
|$23,435
|$26,362
|Clean
|$17,269
|$21,906
|$24,642
|Average
|$14,840
|$18,849
|$21,203
|Rough
|$12,412
|$15,791
|$17,763
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Sequoia SR5 Fleet 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,002
|$13,711
|$15,314
|Clean
|$10,279
|$12,816
|$14,315
|Average
|$8,833
|$11,027
|$12,317
|Rough
|$7,388
|$9,238
|$10,319
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Sequoia Limited FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,221
|$18,452
|$20,953
|Clean
|$13,287
|$17,248
|$19,586
|Average
|$11,418
|$14,841
|$16,852
|Rough
|$9,550
|$12,433
|$14,118