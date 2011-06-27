Estimated values
2018 Toyota Prius c One 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,082
|$15,705
|$17,651
|Clean
|$13,749
|$15,344
|$17,220
|Average
|$13,084
|$14,622
|$16,356
|Rough
|$12,418
|$13,900
|$15,493
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Prius c Four 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,634
|$17,795
|$19,236
|Clean
|$16,241
|$17,386
|$18,766
|Average
|$15,455
|$16,568
|$17,825
|Rough
|$14,669
|$15,750
|$16,885
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Prius c Three 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,946
|$17,300
|$18,955
|Clean
|$15,569
|$16,902
|$18,492
|Average
|$14,815
|$16,107
|$17,565
|Rough
|$14,062
|$15,312
|$16,638
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Prius c Two 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,846
|$16,325
|$18,115
|Clean
|$14,495
|$15,950
|$17,672
|Average
|$13,793
|$15,200
|$16,786
|Rough
|$13,092
|$14,449
|$15,901