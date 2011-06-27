Estimated values
2004 Toyota MR2 Spyder 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,138
|$8,504
|$9,860
|Clean
|$5,498
|$7,629
|$8,831
|Average
|$4,216
|$5,878
|$6,773
|Rough
|$2,935
|$4,127
|$4,716
Estimated values
2004 Toyota MR2 Spyder 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,653
|$6,390
|$7,386
|Clean
|$4,167
|$5,732
|$6,615
|Average
|$3,196
|$4,416
|$5,074
|Rough
|$2,225
|$3,101
|$3,532