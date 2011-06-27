Used 2004 Toyota MR2 Spyder Consumer Reviews
Real Pleasure to own
After having my MR2 now for over a year, I still have that desire to just find a reason to drive it. It is so tight and easy to handle. The sequential transmission is just plain fun. I have physical problems with my legs and had given up on clutches some time ago. Now with the touch of a finger, I have the same wonderful sensational feeling of driver control. I have owned several Toyotas and have always been impressed with the quality of craftsmanship that is put into each vehicle that I've owned. When considering a sports car in this price range I was certain that nothing else could touch the dependability provided in this vehicle. If you don't test drive it you'll be sorry.
If only it had suitcase capacity...
A very fine car in many ways. Handles perfectly. Quite agile on corners. Driving it is a pleasure. Almost every time I enter or leave a parking lot, somebody tells me what a cool car it is. I have actually managed to carry driver and passenger with two bags of golf clubs behind the seats.
Fabulous Car
I've had a blast driving this car! It drives and handles like a bullet. I once had a 1965 GTO and this car is faster! It's best to have a daily driver in addition to this one because it doesn't have much storage space, but hay, who cares? I normally keep it in the garage and only drive it in warm weather with no rain. If you want to get a lot of attention, this is the one! The front end looks like a Porsche, but you have the quality of a Toyota. I told my son, he'll be inheriting this car. The car is extremely tight with no squeaks or rattles of any kind.
Love This Car
Its a fun car to tool around in, not real good for long trips but if you can handle the lack of storage and just enjoy the ride with the top down and wind blowin in your hair music pumpin...its worth every penny i spend on it.
2003 Spyder rocks!
We have a green spyder with tan leather, just got it and it is a blast! I cannot get the smile off my face whenever I drive it. The car turns like on rails, acclerates like a little rocket and gets great mileage to boot. Only complaint is getting in and out with top up...pretty tight squeeze but once inside incredibly comfortable. Some may find this strange but my wife and I both agree that the car drives considerable better than the 2001 SLK convertable we used to have! Highly recommended.
Sponsored cars related to the MR2 Spyder
Related Used 2004 Toyota MR2 Spyder info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2006
- Used Jeep Renegade 2016
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2004
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Audi Q5 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2016
- Used Kia K5 2012
- Used BMW 5 Series 2012
- Used BMW 3 Series 2005
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Cayenne
- 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2021 Ford Fusion News
- 2019 Audi A6
- 2019 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2020 CLS-Class
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Yaris
- 2019 86
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- 2020 Toyota Camry
- 2021 Toyota Corolla
- 2020 4Runner