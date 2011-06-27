Used 2010 Toyota Matrix Consumer Reviews
Fun Little Car
This is a peppy little car that's not so little. Lot's of room for kids, groceries, or whatever you need to haul around. It's fun to drive, has a great safety rating and it doesn't look like a "mom" vehicle. Tint the windows and even the base model is quite sporty looking.
Awesome SUV alternative coming from Jeep
I have been driving small to mid size SUV from Nissan, Toyota, and Jeep brand. However gas was just killing my wallet driving SUV. So i sold my gas guzzler to get a new car and I got the 2010 Toyota Matrix S AWD with sports pkg and alloy wheels. On conservative driving i get a combined MPG of 24, and on aggressive driving i get around 21 which are within spec. Lots of power with the 2.4 L engine with VVT-i system just like the lexus with torque on demand without lag. Powerband is most part linear with lots more room to go up. Reliability has been good with steep discounts and complimentary free maintenance given by the dealer for 2 years. This car definitely saving me money
Mid-pack, but reliable
Toyota reliability, but that's about it. Average car with overly sensitive pedals and average appearance. The inside space is used effectively, standard materials for the price point, but the overall design isn't for me personally. No issues in two years/45,000km. Don't enjoy driving it too much, but it is certainly functional, with lots of hatchback space for groceries, a large dog - whatever you need. Gas consumption leaves a lot to be desired; even by 2010 model year standards it was decidedly average. Not great fan of the seats. Interior space, reliability, solid build, functionality are good. Drive enjoyability, consumption, appearance are bad. Could to better, could do worse
Nice car but some safety issues
This Matrix XR is being driven by a pair of 60plussers involved with elderly care thus requiring transporting elderly person plus wheelchair. This works well due to the relatively high cargo floor and hatchback.
Roomy
This is the 2nd matrix ive had because they are so great! You can fit almost anything in this car like a dining room set, recliner, seriously Im speaking from experience. The gas mileage is great too, very efficient even in town.
