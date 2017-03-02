  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
4.0 / 5
Consumer Rating
(7)
2017 Tesla Model X Review

Pros & Cons

  • Lightning-quick acceleration for a three-row SUV
  • Very quiet operation in most driving scenarios
  • Large windshield offers expansive view
  • Infuriating rear doors impede entry and erode functionality
  • Second-row seats do not fold flat
  • Large windshield allows too much heat in during hot days
  • Initial build quality doesn't match the price
Tesla Model X for Sale
List Price Range
$55,000 - $76,990
Which Model X does Edmunds recommend?

Presumably you are shopping Model X for its people-carrying ability since that is its primary distinction over the Model S sedan. In that case, opt for the seven-passenger layout. Go for the 90D — it's in the sweet spot of range and price. Stay away from the big 22-inch wheels if you can because they noticeably degrade the ride quality. We're split on the pricey Premium Upgrades package that adds premium cabin materials to match the vehicle's asking price but comes with a lot of gimmicky door features for which we don't care for. The Subzero package is a must-have, as is the High-Amperage Charger if you plan to do frequent long-distance drives.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

4.0 / 5

The Model X is Tesla's third-ever model (don't forget the Roadster!). Its underlying architecture is very similar to that of the Model S sedan's, but the X is usually described as a sport-utility vehicle given that it has an SUV-like shape and standard all-wheel drive. In reality, though, it has but the thinnest veneer of utility, and it is ultimately more of a people mover. Think minivan, but with less functionality.

The neatest thing about the Model X is also the root of its most serious drawbacks: the articulating rear doors. They're powered and open upward for some regal automotive theater but take a segment of the roof with them. Showing them off to your neighbors is undeniably fun, but the design introduces a range of issues. The two most notable are 1) the inability to install any kind of roof rack or cargo pod on top of the Model X; and 2) the difficulty in opening the doors all the way up in crowded parking lots or when parked in an area with a low ceiling. Moreover, the Model X's second-row seats do not fold flat, further eroding the car's utility.

It's blindingly quick in P100D trim and steers and turns better than you might expect for its exceedingly heavy weight. Big on flash but lacking in utility, the Model X is simply not as good a vehicle in nearly every respect as its Model S stablemate.

What's it like to live with?

Edmunds' editorial team was one of the first to acquire and live with a 2016 Tesla Model X for a full year. The signature falcon-wing doors turned out to be more for style than utility. Still, we found the Model X to be impressively fast for a vehicle its size. To learn more about the Model X of this generation, read about our experiences from a full year of living with a 2016 Tesla Model X. We cover everything from seat comfort to real-world battery efficiency. There were only a few minor trim level changes for the 2017 Tesla Model X, so most of our observations still apply.

2017 Tesla Model X models

The 2017 Tesla Model X is currently available in four variants: 75D, 90D, 100D and P100D. Please note that Tesla often changes up its products at unexpected times, so what is true today may change tomorrow. Battery size in kilowatt-hours is denoted by the digits contained in each trim level, where larger numbers indicate additional battery capacity and more range. There's also a general trend of increasing quickness as you progress upward through the trim levels. The Model X is available in five-, six- and seven-passenger configurations and is offered with all-wheel drive only.

The 75D is the base trim level, providing 237 miles of range from a 75-kWh (kilowatt-hour) battery. Despite being the base model, it's not slow, reaching 60 mph in a claimed 6.0 seconds. Air suspension is (as of this writing) standard on every Model X, as is keyless entry, a power liftgate, navigation and power mirrors.

Stepping up to the 90D nets you a 90-kWh battery that bumps up range to 257 miles. The 90D models are quicker still, hitting 60 mph in a claimed 4.8 seconds. The 100D's 100-kWh battery increases range to 295 miles but is no quicker than the 90D. For the ultimate in Model X speed, head right to the P100D. Though range drops slightly to 289 miles, this variant sprints to 60 mph in just 2.9 seconds.

Many optional features are available for all trim levels, including six- and seven-passenger configurations. Other high-dollar stuff includes the Premium Upgrades package, 22-inch wheels, semiautonomous driving and premium audio.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our drive of the 2016 Tesla Model X Signature P90D.

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Model X has received minor ongoing revisions, including the addition of the range-topping P100D trim level to replace the P90D. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Model X, however.

Driving

4.0
Acceleration is outstanding and instantaneous. Excellent drivability even before you turn on the semiautonomous features. It can't hide its prodigious weight, but it handles like a 500-pound-lighter vehicle. An EV that can tow is unique, but range will be a factor.

Acceleration

5.0
Mat the accelerator and the Model X launches like few other vehicles on the road. It's powerful, instant thrust. The face-flattening intensity wanes (relatively) at higher speeds, but it's still quite quick. In our testing, the P90D Signature accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds.

Braking

3.5
The regenerative braking is enough for modest deceleration — you'll rarely touch the pedal. When you do, it's easy to modulate. In our panic-stop test from 60 mph, our P90D Signature (with the 22-inch sporty all-season tires) stopped in an impressive 111 feet.

Steering

4.0
Steering is appropriately direct, though it lacks feel. Effort in Sport mode is too high, though. Just stick with Normal or Comfort. The Model X tracks straight on the highway, and it's easy to keep within your lane.

Handling

3.0
The Model X handles turns with more stability and verve than you'd expect for an SUV weighing almost 5,500 pounds. It's hard to describe as agile, but it faithfully obeys inputs in routine driving.

Drivability

5.0
The auto-steering function, switchable "creep" mode and impressive adaptive cruise control amplify the Model X's friendly-to-use nature. Driver-selectable level of regenerative braking is a plus.

Comfort

4.5
Extremely quiet and equipped with seats that are suitable for long stints. Heavy, but manages its weight well. Ride quality is overall good except over broken or potholed surfaces where the heavy wheels and low-profile tires show their limits.

Seat comfort

4.0
Very good comfort on long drives. The seat and armrest padding is supportive. Heating and cooling for all three rows is impressive. Lateral support is modest but appropriate for the type of vehicle.

Ride comfort

3.0
The sense of mass is inescapable, but there is no float and little head toss thanks to the air suspension. Composed body control. Heavy wheels and low-profile tires chop on most roads. The base 20-inch wheels may provide a smoother ride.

Noise & vibration

5.0
It's peaceful and hushed in the cabin thanks to the lack of powertrain noise. Wind noise is low at freeway speeds. The road noise is the most prominent aspect, with some tire thumps and hum.

Interior

3.5
This is an SUV that's light on utility since the second-row seats do not fold and there is no provision for a roof rack. Terrific visibility and easy entry and exit, though the rear doors can be infuriating. Second-row storage is lacking.

Ease of use

3.5
Nearly all secondary controls are controlled via the tall touchscreen, which works well for top-most controls. For HVAC functions at the bottom, it isn't ideal. The instrument cluster is very clear. Stalks and steering wheel controls work well.

Getting in/getting out

4.0
A low step-in height and a tall roof help here. The rear doors provide a large opening in typical parking spots but not in tight ones the way a sliding door would. Garages with low ceilings are problematic, too. Plus, the doors just don't open very quickly.

Roominess

3.0
There's ample space up front. Headroom is respectable in the second row because of the door's "skylight" windows. But second-row legroom could be better, and the front seatback is hard and knee-unfriendly. Third-row seating is tight and best for children only.

Visibility

5.0
The panoramic windshield and expansive side windows offer a wide view, though some may not like having the sun always overhead. The wide-view backup camera works well, as do the excellent cluster display and proximity sensors.

Quality

2.0
Inconsistent panel gaps, some paint and rubber gasket quality issues, and a few stray cabin noises from time to time reduce the quality feeling of this vehicle. When it's cold out, the rear doors make a fair amount of creaking and cracking noises. A Mercedes-Benz it's not.

Utility

2.0
Utility takes a huge hit due to compromised rear doors. The second-row seats do not fold, and there is no provision for a roof rack. Limited small-item storage.

Small-item storage

3.0
There are sparse storage options for the front passengers and no storage in second-row doors (otherwise you'd be dumping drinks on yourself when you opened them). There are no provisions to hang dry-cleaned clothes.

Cargo space

1.0
The second-row seats do not fold, limiting large-object hauling, and the articulating rear doors preclude bicycle racks or cargo boxes. The rear cargo hold has good height and depth, but it's on the narrow side. The front trunk is a bonus, at least.

Towing

2.5
The Model X's 3,500-pound tow rating (22-inch wheels) is modest for an SUV; the 5,000-pound rating with 20-inch wheels is closer to others. Pre-wired for trailer brake controller a plus. However, the impact on range and incompatibility with Superchargers make long-distance towing impractical.

Technology

3.5
Some of its driver assistance features seem half-baked, though its displays are top-notch. Navigation should be used with a critical (and skeptical) eye due to its effect on range and time.

Audio & navigation

3.5
The main touchscreen is huge, and it responds very well to your inputs, though the control menus are complex. Audio sound options are basic, but the premium system has an appealing sound quality. Internet radio, scrolling and playlist creation are all well-executed. Navigation is unreliable.

Smartphone integration

3.0
It's easy to pair up your phone using Bluetooth. But at the time of our evaluation, the Model X lacked additional smartphone integration (Apple CarPlay or Android Auto).

Driver aids

4.0
The screen depicting the proximity of objects near you when parking is industry-leading. The large backup camera display is very helpful, too. We also like the adaptive cruise control, but full Autopilot is a mixed bag and should never be used without full attention.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall4.0 / 5
Driving4.0
Comfort4.5
Interior3.5
Utility2.0
Technology3.5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Tesla Model X.

5(57%)
4(29%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(14%)
4.1
7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The best crossover SUV ever
Tiger Driver,12/29/2017
75D 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD)
The front end cost can be reduced by state and federal tax credits depending on the state. You will also save about $10,000 in the first 4 years based on current gas prices. BTW, all currently new 2017 Tesla Model X vehicles and presumably the 2018 models come with fold-down back seats to add to the storage capacity of the vehicle, and the 5,000 lb. hitch is standard. Now have 28,000 miles on the vehicle without any problems. Have NEVER seen any powertrain problems reported by ANY Tesla owners. There are very few powertrain moving parts, and they are all sealed and maintenance-free. Have yet to bring the vehicle into the shop for anything. Powertrain battery warranty is 100,000/10 yr. but if properly recharged should last to 300,000 miles with only 20% reduction in range. Monthly software updates come thru your home internet system and add features including new driver assistance features, adding to driver safety. The fit and finish has been fine on the car. Be aware in weather below freezing your range will be reduced by about 20%.
Fantastic
Dallen Ormond ,12/31/2017
P100D 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD)
In the past 12 years I have owned 18 different vehicles. I purchased the model X 100D 2 months ago. It accelerates faster than my Golf R, Nismo 350 Z, or Infinity M class. The car is as luxurious as my MB E63 AMG and rides as well as my Cadillac CTS-V. Recently I had to take it off-road. I live in the mountains and had to pick up a sick child. The roads were unplowed and recommended chains only. I simply raised the suspension and easily drove miles and miles in 2 feet of snow. It handles as well off road as my Toyota Tacoma. Then driving down the canyon I didn’t have to hit my brakes once because of how the vehicle torque charging works. The canyon is a 65 mph 5-6% grade for 20 miles. Finally, because of the torque charging my battery charged on the way down the canyon. I can’t express how impressive this vehicle is. Elan Musk not only built a competitor he built a game changer. After 1 year this is simply the most amazing vehicle I have ever owned. My opinion is even better than last year. 2 years down. The only maintenance has been tire rotation. 7/1/20 - Great Car!!! I love the software upgrades, and even better they update like my iphone updates. The vehicle feels new all of the time.
Little disappointed.
Mel,04/07/2018
100D 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD)
Owned car for three more months and it had to be towed to service center, already. Problems with electronics. Love car but have had a couple of issues with it already.
Nice
Mack,12/17/2018
100D 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD)
You really are driving the future. Once you drive a electronic veh. there is simply nothing else like it. you drive a combustion engine again and you realize how antiquated gas veh. are becoming. It is simply the future of vehicles. Cant wait for jeep, Landrover et. al. to come up / out with electric!
See all 7 reviews of the 2017 Tesla Model X
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPGe
81 city / 92 hwy
EPA kWh/100 mi
N/A
EPA Electricity Range
N/A
EPA Time to Charge Battery (at 240V)
N/A
MPGe
90 city / 94 hwy
EPA kWh/100 mi
N/A
EPA Electricity Range
N/A
EPA Time to Charge Battery (at 240V)
N/A
MPGe
91 city / 95 hwy
EPA kWh/100 mi
N/A
EPA Electricity Range
N/A
EPA Time to Charge Battery (at 240V)
N/A
MPGe
86 city / 89 hwy
EPA kWh/100 mi
N/A
EPA Electricity Range
N/A
EPA Time to Charge Battery (at 240V)
N/A
See all Used 2017 Tesla Model X features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Model X models:

Enhanced Autopilot
Provides semiautonomous driving to reduce driver workload.
Automatic Emergency Braking
Applies the brakes when it detects an imminent front crash.
All-Wheel Drive
Powers all four wheels to enhance traction in low-traction conditions.

More about the 2017 Tesla Model X

Used 2017 Tesla Model X Overview

The Used 2017 Tesla Model X is offered in the following submodels: Model X SUV. Available styles include P100D 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD), 90D 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD), 75D 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD), and 100D 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Tesla Model X?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Tesla Model X trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Tesla Model X 100D is priced between $66,000 and$76,990 with odometer readings between 26706 and39519 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Tesla Model X 75D is priced between $55,000 and$59,900 with odometer readings between 27439 and46557 miles.

Which used 2017 Tesla Model XES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Tesla Model X for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2017 Model XES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $55,000 and mileage as low as 26706 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Tesla Model X.

