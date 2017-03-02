2017 Tesla Model X Review
Pros & Cons
- Lightning-quick acceleration for a three-row SUV
- Very quiet operation in most driving scenarios
- Large windshield offers expansive view
- Infuriating rear doors impede entry and erode functionality
- Second-row seats do not fold flat
- Large windshield allows too much heat in during hot days
- Initial build quality doesn't match the price
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating4.0 / 5
The Model X is Tesla's third-ever model (don't forget the Roadster!). Its underlying architecture is very similar to that of the Model S sedan's, but the X is usually described as a sport-utility vehicle given that it has an SUV-like shape and standard all-wheel drive. In reality, though, it has but the thinnest veneer of utility, and it is ultimately more of a people mover. Think minivan, but with less functionality.
The neatest thing about the Model X is also the root of its most serious drawbacks: the articulating rear doors. They're powered and open upward for some regal automotive theater but take a segment of the roof with them. Showing them off to your neighbors is undeniably fun, but the design introduces a range of issues. The two most notable are 1) the inability to install any kind of roof rack or cargo pod on top of the Model X; and 2) the difficulty in opening the doors all the way up in crowded parking lots or when parked in an area with a low ceiling. Moreover, the Model X's second-row seats do not fold flat, further eroding the car's utility.
It's blindingly quick in P100D trim and steers and turns better than you might expect for its exceedingly heavy weight. Big on flash but lacking in utility, the Model X is simply not as good a vehicle in nearly every respect as its Model S stablemate.
What's it like to live with?
Edmunds' editorial team was one of the first to acquire and live with a 2016 Tesla Model X for a full year. The signature falcon-wing doors turned out to be more for style than utility. Still, we found the Model X to be impressively fast for a vehicle its size. To learn more about the Model X of this generation, read about our experiences from a full year of living with a 2016 Tesla Model X. We cover everything from seat comfort to real-world battery efficiency. There were only a few minor trim level changes for the 2017 Tesla Model X, so most of our observations still apply.
2017 Tesla Model X models
The 2017 Tesla Model X is currently available in four variants: 75D, 90D, 100D and P100D. Please note that Tesla often changes up its products at unexpected times, so what is true today may change tomorrow. Battery size in kilowatt-hours is denoted by the digits contained in each trim level, where larger numbers indicate additional battery capacity and more range. There's also a general trend of increasing quickness as you progress upward through the trim levels. The Model X is available in five-, six- and seven-passenger configurations and is offered with all-wheel drive only.
The 75D is the base trim level, providing 237 miles of range from a 75-kWh (kilowatt-hour) battery. Despite being the base model, it's not slow, reaching 60 mph in a claimed 6.0 seconds. Air suspension is (as of this writing) standard on every Model X, as is keyless entry, a power liftgate, navigation and power mirrors.
Stepping up to the 90D nets you a 90-kWh battery that bumps up range to 257 miles. The 90D models are quicker still, hitting 60 mph in a claimed 4.8 seconds. The 100D's 100-kWh battery increases range to 295 miles but is no quicker than the 90D. For the ultimate in Model X speed, head right to the P100D. Though range drops slightly to 289 miles, this variant sprints to 60 mph in just 2.9 seconds.
Many optional features are available for all trim levels, including six- and seven-passenger configurations. Other high-dollar stuff includes the Premium Upgrades package, 22-inch wheels, semiautonomous driving and premium audio.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our drive of the 2016 Tesla Model X Signature P90D.
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Model X has received minor ongoing revisions, including the addition of the range-topping P100D trim level to replace the P90D. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Model X, however.
Driving4.0
Comfort4.5
Interior3.5
Utility2.0
Technology3.5
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Model X models:
- Enhanced Autopilot
- Provides semiautonomous driving to reduce driver workload.
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Applies the brakes when it detects an imminent front crash.
- All-Wheel Drive
- Powers all four wheels to enhance traction in low-traction conditions.
