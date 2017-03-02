Overall rating 4.0 / 5

The Model X is Tesla's third-ever model (don't forget the Roadster!). Its underlying architecture is very similar to that of the Model S sedan's, but the X is usually described as a sport-utility vehicle given that it has an SUV-like shape and standard all-wheel drive. In reality, though, it has but the thinnest veneer of utility, and it is ultimately more of a people mover. Think minivan, but with less functionality.

The neatest thing about the Model X is also the root of its most serious drawbacks: the articulating rear doors. They're powered and open upward for some regal automotive theater but take a segment of the roof with them. Showing them off to your neighbors is undeniably fun, but the design introduces a range of issues. The two most notable are 1) the inability to install any kind of roof rack or cargo pod on top of the Model X; and 2) the difficulty in opening the doors all the way up in crowded parking lots or when parked in an area with a low ceiling. Moreover, the Model X's second-row seats do not fold flat, further eroding the car's utility.

It's blindingly quick in P100D trim and steers and turns better than you might expect for its exceedingly heavy weight. Big on flash but lacking in utility, the Model X is simply not as good a vehicle in nearly every respect as its Model S stablemate.

What's it like to live with?

Edmunds' editorial team was one of the first to acquire and live with a 2016 Tesla Model X for a full year. The signature falcon-wing doors turned out to be more for style than utility. Still, we found the Model X to be impressively fast for a vehicle its size. To learn more about the Model X of this generation, read about our experiences from a full year of living with a 2016 Tesla Model X. We cover everything from seat comfort to real-world battery efficiency. There were only a few minor trim level changes for the 2017 Tesla Model X, so most of our observations still apply.