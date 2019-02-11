Overall rating 7.6 / 10

Tesla's Model X was the first electric SUV to come to market back in 2016. Other automakers are slowly coming out with competing models, but for now the 2019 Model X is still the most versatile all-electric SUV available.

As with other Teslas, you get plenty of driving range — up to 295 miles in the Model X Extended Range model — and wicked-fast acceleration. There's also access to Tesla's Supercharger network, a robust set of driver assist features and a clean-looking cabin aesthetic. Specific to the Model X are its attention-grabbing swing-up doors, three rows of seating, and a 4,980-pound tow rating.

Drivers who frequently transport people in the back seats will find the falcon-wing doors to be more of an annoyance after the novelty wears off, however. They can be slow to open or won't open completely if you've parked in an area with a low ceiling. And forget about installing a traditional roof rack system. Another issue with the Model X is its rear seating area. The second-row captain's chairs, if you order them, don't fold down, which limits the vehicle's utility.

If maximum seating space isn't a priority, you might consider one of the rival electric vehicles that are coming out this year, such as Audi's e-tron or Jaguar's I-Pace. They're both functional five-seaters with an established dealer network. Then there is the multitude of traditional gasoline-powered SUVs, such as the Mercedes-Benz GLS and the Land Rover Range Rover, which feature similar towing performance and better utility.

Ultimately, though, if all you want is either the quickest-accelerating SUV or the one with the craziest doors, you'll no doubt be quite satisfied with the Model X.

Notably, we picked the 2019 Tesla Model X as one of Edmunds' Best Electric Cars for this year.

Also, we picked the 2019 Tesla Model X Performance as one of Edmunds' Fastest Electric SUVs for 2019.

What's it like to live with?

Edmunds' editorial team was one of the first to acquire and live with a 2016 Tesla Model X for a full year. The signature falcon-wing doors turned out to be more for style than utility. Still, we found the Model X to be impressively fast for a vehicle its size. To learn more about the Tesla Model X of this generation, read about our experiences from a full year of living with a 2016 Tesla Model X. We cover everything from seat comfort to real-world battery efficiency. There were only a few trim level changes for the 2019 Model X, so most of our observations still apply.