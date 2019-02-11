  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.6 / 10
Consumer Rating
(1)

2019 Tesla Model X

What’s new

  • Revised trim-level lineup with greater range capability
  • New Full Self-Driving Capability feature adds extra skills to Autopilot
  • Part of the first Model X generation introduced for 2016

Pros & Cons

  • Instant and powerful acceleration
  • Electric range is impressive
  • Three-row seating is available
  • No engine noise makes for a quiet cabin
  • Finicky upward-swinging rear doors impede functionality
  • More squeaks and rattles than other high-end luxury SUVs
  • Rough, choppy ride with larger wheels
  • Vast windshield lets far too much sun and heat into the cabin
Tesla Model X for Sale
MSRP Starting at
$84,990
Select your model:
What should I pay
2019 Tesla Model X pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Which Model X does Edmunds recommend?

We recommend the midtier Long Range Model X. It doesn't come with any extra equipment, but the increase in range (to an estimated 325 miles) is significant. In our long-term test, we observed that the Model X eats through range at a quicker-than-expected rate, and you'll need all the juice you can get. We certainly understand the appeal of the Model X Performance and Ludicrous Mode, but it's up to you to look into your heart — and wallet — and decide how much the extra acceleration is worth. Whichever trim you get, we do highly recommend the Autopilot option.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.6 / 10

Tesla's Model X was the first electric SUV to come to market back in 2016. Other automakers are slowly coming out with competing models, but for now the 2019 Model X is still the most versatile all-electric SUV available.

As with other Teslas, you get plenty of driving range — up to 295 miles in the Model X Extended Range model — and wicked-fast acceleration. There's also access to Tesla's Supercharger network, a robust set of driver assist features and a clean-looking cabin aesthetic. Specific to the Model X are its attention-grabbing swing-up doors, three rows of seating, and a 4,980-pound tow rating.

Drivers who frequently transport people in the back seats will find the falcon-wing doors to be more of an annoyance after the novelty wears off, however. They can be slow to open or won't open completely if you've parked in an area with a low ceiling. And forget about installing a traditional roof rack system. Another issue with the Model X is its rear seating area. The second-row captain's chairs, if you order them, don't fold down, which limits the vehicle's utility.

If maximum seating space isn't a priority, you might consider one of the rival electric vehicles that are coming out this year, such as Audi's e-tron or Jaguar's I-Pace. They're both functional five-seaters with an established dealer network. Then there is the multitude of traditional gasoline-powered SUVs, such as the Mercedes-Benz GLS and the Land Rover Range Rover, which feature similar towing performance and better utility.

Ultimately, though, if all you want is either the quickest-accelerating SUV or the one with the craziest doors, you'll no doubt be quite satisfied with the Model X.

Notably, we picked the 2019 Tesla Model X as one of Edmunds' Best Electric Cars for this year.

Also, we picked the 2019 Tesla Model X Performance as one of Edmunds' Fastest Electric SUVs for 2019.

What's it like to live with?

Edmunds' editorial team was one of the first to acquire and live with a 2016 Tesla Model X for a full year. The signature falcon-wing doors turned out to be more for style than utility. Still, we found the Model X to be impressively fast for a vehicle its size. To learn more about the Tesla Model X of this generation, read about our experiences from a full year of living with a 2016 Tesla Model X. We cover everything from seat comfort to real-world battery efficiency. There were only a few trim level changes for the 2019 Model X, so most of our observations still apply.

2019 Tesla Model X models

Tesla often changes up its products at unexpected times, so what is true today may change tomorrow. Adding to the confusion is that the company has altered the Model X's trim designations and stopped referring to the X based on battery size. On the plus side, the new names are easier to understand.

The 2019 Model X was initially available in two performance levels: the standard Model X and the quicker Model X Performance, and each level came with an additional subtrim. Midyear changes reduced the range of the standard Model X and increased the range of its subtrim level. Whichever version you get, all-wheel drive comes standard, and multiple seating configurations are available.

At the beginning of the model year, the standard Model X featured 270 miles of range, with a battery pack that powered the Model X from 0 to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds. Keeping the ride somewhat comfortable is an air suspension system that is standard on every Model X. Also standard are keyless entry and start, heated front seats, a power liftgate, navigation, a towing package, and advanced driver safety features such as forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking. For more range, opt for the Model X Extended Range that adds 25 miles of range, making it 295 miles. Performance is otherwise identical.

Midway through the model year, Tesla tweaked the trim levels slightly. The base Model X was renamed Standard Range, and estimated range dropped to 250 miles (with a 0-60 mph time of 4.6 seconds). The Extended Range model was renamed Long Range, and range increased significantly to 325 miles (with a 0-60 mph time of 4.4 seconds). Soon after this, Tesla discontinued the Standard Range variant.

Performance enthusiasts can opt for the Model X Performance model, which Tesla says rips to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds. The available Ludicrous Mode option (which Tesla later made standard) drops the 0-60 time further to a mind-bending 2.7 seconds but otherwise doesn't change any of the other metrics.

It goes without saying, but don't expect to come close to these range figures if you're dabbling with these acceleration times.

After choosing your desired performance level, there are only two more options to select. First is seating configuration. Normally, the Model X comes with five-passenger seating, but you can get a six-passenger configuration with two captain's chairs in the second row and a third-row bench, or a seven-passenger configuration with two rows of benches.

Finally, you can opt for Enhanced Autopilot, which includes additional cameras, adaptive cruise control, and the ability to self-center in a lane and change lanes. (Note that this package is simply referred to as Autopilot on vehicles produced later in the year.) Also available is the Full Self-Driving Capability feature, which adds automated parallel and perpendicular parking, additional fine-tuning to the way Autopilot behaves on the highway, and a summon feature that calls the Model X to your location in a parking lot. 

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our road test of the Tesla Model X P90D Signature.

NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2016, the current Model X has received minor ongoing revisions, including the deletion of various battery sizes and trim levels and the addition of fold-flat second-row seats. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Model X, however.

Scorecard

Overall7.6 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort8.0
Interior7.0
Utility4.5
Technology7.0

Driving

8.0
Acceleration is outstanding and instantaneous. Drivability is excellent even before you turn on the semiautomated features. The Model X can't hide its prodigious weight, but it handles like a vehicle that's 500 pounds lighter. An EV that can tow is unique, but range will be a factor.

Acceleration

10.0
The Model X launches like few other vehicles on the road, possessing powerful, instant thrust. The face-flattening intensity wanes (relatively) at higher speeds, but it's still quite quick. In our testing, the Model X covered 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds.

Braking

7.5
The regenerative braking is enough for modest deceleration — you'll rarely touch the pedal. When you do, it's easy to modulate. In our panic-stop test from 60 mph, our Model X (with the 22-inch sporty all-season tires) stopped in an impressive 111 feet.

Steering

8.0
The steering is appropriately direct, though it lacks feel. The effort in Sport mode is too high, though. Just stick with Normal or Comfort mode. The Model X tracks straight on the highway, and it's easy to stay within your lane.

Handling

7.0
The Model X handles turns with more stability and verve than you'd expect for an SUV weighing almost 5,500 pounds. It's hard to describe as agile, but it faithfully obeys inputs in routine driving.

Drivability

9.0
The auto-steering function, switchable Creep mode and impressive adaptive cruise control amplify the Model X's friendly-to-use nature. The driver-selectable level of regenerative braking is a plus.

Comfort

8.0
The Model X is extremely quiet and equipped with seats that are suitable for long stints. It's heavy, but it manages its weight well. The ride quality overall is good except over broken or potholed surfaces where the heavy wheels and low-profile tires show their limits.

Seat comfort

8.0
It offers very good comfort on long drives. The seat and armrest padding is supportive. The heating and cooling functions for all three rows are impressive. Lateral support is modest but appropriate for the type of vehicle.

Ride comfort

6.5
The sense of mass is inescapable, but there is no float and little head toss thanks to the air suspension. Body control is composed. The heavy wheels and the low-profile tires chop on most roads, but the base 20-inch wheels may provide a smoother ride.

Noise & vibration

9.0
The cabin is peaceful and hushed thanks to the lack of powertrain noise. Wind noise is low at freeway speeds. The road noise is the most prominent aspect, with some tire thumps and hum.

Interior

7.0
This is an SUV that's light on utility since the second-row seats do not fold and there is no provision for a roof rack. Visibility is terrific, and entry and exit are easy, though the rear doors can be infuriating. The second-row storage is lacking.

Ease of use

7.5
Nearly all secondary controls are controlled via the tall touchscreen, which works well for the topmost controls. But for the HVAC functions at the bottom, this format isn't ideal. The instrument cluster is very clear. The stalks and the steering wheel controls work well.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
A low step-in height and a tall roof help with ingress and egress. The rear doors provide a large opening in typical parking spots but not in tight ones the way a sliding door would. Garages with low ceilings are problematic, too. Plus, the doors just don't open very quickly.

Roominess

7.0
There's ample space up front. The headroom is respectable in the second row because of the door's skylight windows. But the second-row legroom could be better, and the front seatback is hard and knee-unfriendly. The third-row seating is tight and best for children only.

Visibility

9.0
The panoramic windshield and expansive side windows offer a broad view, though some may not like having the sun always overhead. The wide-view backup camera works well, as do the excellent cluster display and the proximity sensors.

Quality

5.0
Inconsistent panel gaps, some paint and rubber gasket quality issues, and a few stray cabin noises from time to time reduce the quality feeling of our test vehicle. A Mercedes-Benz it's not.

Utility

4.5
Utility takes a huge hit due to the compromised rear doors. The optional second-row captain's chairs (in the six-passenger configuration) do not fold, though the standard second-row bench does. There is no provision for a roof rack, and small-item storage is limited.

Small-item storage

5.0
Storage options are sparse for the front passengers, and second-row doors have no storage (otherwise you'd be dumping drinks on yourself when you opened them). There are no hooks to hang dry-cleaned clothes.

Cargo space

5.0
The second-row seats do not fold, limiting large-object hauling. (For 2018, the five- and seven-passenger versions do fold flat.) The articulating rear doors preclude bike racks or cargo boxes. The rear cargo hold has good height and depth, but it is on the narrow side. The front trunk is a bonus at least.

Towing

6.0
The Model X's 3,500-pound tow rating with 22-inch wheels is modest for an SUV; the 5,000-pound rating with 20-inch wheels is closer to others. The pre-wiring for the trailer brake controller is a plus. But the impact on range and incompatibility with Superchargers make long-distance towing impractical.

Technology

7.0
From its powertrain to gadgetry, the Model X is a rolling monument to technology. Its massive central control display will feel familiar to anyone who uses a tablet. But some of its driver assistance features, such as Autopilot, aren't as effective as you might expect.

Smartphone integration

6.0
It's easy to pair up your phone using Bluetooth. But at the time of our evaluation, the Model X lacked additional smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

Driver aids

9.0
The screen depicting the proximity of objects near you when parking is industry-leading. The large backup camera display is very helpful, too. We also like the adaptive cruise control, but Autopilot is a mixed bag and should never be used without full attention.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Tesla Model X.

5 star reviews: 0%
4 star reviews: 100%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.0 stars based on 1 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    4 out of 5 stars, Once you drive electric, hard to go back
    Dujac,
    100D 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 1/19 (electric DD)

    The review is based on almost 1000 miles on this SUV. Without Tesla world would not have known how good an electric car technology can be. Instant acceleration that would leave a Ferrari in shock, smooth quiet ride, outstanding autopilot, unbreakable motor and elimination of annoying car salesmen are some of the finest features of owning a Tesla. Car never feels old due to continuous over-the-air updates for software- just like iPhone. Range is impressive but suitable if your daily drive is less than 200 miles. Anything more and you would need some charging time. Interior is spartan, full of useful technology unlike many gadgety German cars. Rear doors are strange but kids love it. Supercharger network was fun to use and not busy at Barstow. 150 miles in 30 minutes, we got free overnight charge at hotel as well. After being introduced to this new world of driving experience, no Audi, BMW or MB will feel that good again.

    Write a review

    See all 1 reviews

    Features & Specs

    P100D 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 1/19 features & specs
    P100D 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 1/19
    electric DD
    MSRP$138,000
    MPG 83 city / 89 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission1-speed direct drive
    HorsepowerN/A
    See all for sale
    75D 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 1/19 features & specs
    75D 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 1/19
    electric DD
    MSRP$82,000
    MPG 91 city / 95 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission1-speed direct drive
    HorsepowerN/A
    See all for sale
    100D 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 1/19 features & specs
    100D 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 1/19
    electric DD
    MSRP$97,000
    MPG 86 city / 89 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission1-speed direct drive
    HorsepowerN/A
    See all for sale
    Performance 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    Performance 4dr SUV AWD
    electric DD
    MSRP$104,990
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission1-speed direct drive
    HorsepowerN/A
    See all for sale
    See all 2019 Tesla Model X features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Model X safety features:

    Autopilot
    Provides enhanced lane keeping assist and adaptive cruise control to reduce the driver's workload.
    Automatic Emergency Braking
    Applies the brakes when it detects an imminent front crash.
    All-Wheel Drive
    Powers all four wheels to enhance traction in low-traction conditions.

    NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.3%

    Tesla Model X vs. the competition

    Tesla Model X vs. Tesla Model S

    The Model S and the Model X have many things in common: Both are electric vehicles, both have access to Tesla's Supercharger network, and both are available in Performance variants. But the Model S is a sedan while the Model X is a bonafide SUV. The Model S comes with a hatch, so it's no slouch on carrying cargo, while the Model X is one of the most car-like SUVs on the road today. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Tesla Model S.

    Compare Tesla Model X & Tesla Model S features

    Tesla Model X vs. Land Rover Range Rover

    Compared to the technologically advanced Model X, the Range Rover may feel behind the times. It lacks some advanced driver-assist functionality, and it runs on gasoline. But a higher-quality interior, quieter and softer ride, and superior off-road capability are some of its advantages.

    Compare Tesla Model X & Land Rover Range Rover features

    Tesla Model X vs. BMW X5

    The Model X is more expensive than the X5, but it also has much quicker acceleration. The BMW, on the other hand, has a plusher ride and better handling. Both feature advanced in-car technology, though the X5 focuses on connectivity and infotainment while the Model X is all about that big screen and active driver aids.

    Compare Tesla Model X & BMW X5 features

    FAQ

    Is the Tesla Model X a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Model X both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.6 out of 10. You probably care about Tesla Model X energy consumption, so it's important to know that the Model X gets an EPA-estimated 85 mpg-e to 93 mpg-e, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Model X has 26.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Tesla Model X. Learn more

    What's new in the 2019 Tesla Model X?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Tesla Model X:

    • Revised trim-level lineup with greater range capability
    • New Full Self-Driving Capability feature adds extra skills to Autopilot
    • Part of the first Model X generation introduced for 2016
    Learn more

    Is the Tesla Model X reliable?

    To determine whether the Tesla Model X is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Model X. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Model X's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2019 Tesla Model X a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Tesla Model X is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Model X and gave it a 7.6 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Model X is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2019 Tesla Model X?

    The least-expensive 2019 Tesla Model X is the 2019 Tesla Model X Standard Range 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 10/19 (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $81,000.

    Other versions include:

    • P100D 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 1/19 (electric DD) which starts at $138,000
    • 75D 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 1/19 (electric DD) which starts at $82,000
    • 100D 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 1/19 (electric DD) which starts at $97,000
    • Performance 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) which starts at $104,990
    • 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 3/19 (electric DD) which starts at $88,000
    • Long Range 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) which starts at $84,990
    • Standard Range 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 10/19 (electric DD) which starts at $81,000
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Tesla Model X?

    If you're interested in the Tesla Model X, the next question is, which Model X model is right for you? Model X variants include P100D 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 1/19 (electric DD), 75D 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 1/19 (electric DD), 100D 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 1/19 (electric DD), and Performance 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD). For a full list of Model X models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2019 Tesla Model X

    2019 Tesla Model X Overview

    The 2019 Tesla Model X is offered in the following submodels: Model X SUV. Available styles include P100D 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 1/19 (electric DD), 75D 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 1/19 (electric DD), 100D 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 1/19 (electric DD), Performance 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD), 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 3/19 (electric DD), Long Range 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD), and Standard Range 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 10/19 (electric DD).

    What do people think of the 2019 Tesla Model X?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Tesla Model X and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Model X 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Model X.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Tesla Model X and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Model X featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2019 Tesla Model X?

    Which 2019 Tesla Model XES are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Tesla Model X for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Tesla Model X.

    Can't find a new 2019 Tesla Model Xs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Tesla Model X for sale - 5 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $11,555.

    Find a new Tesla for sale - 7 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $22,834.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2019 Tesla Model X?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Tesla lease specials

