Used 2018 Tesla Model X for Sale Near Me

Obsidian Black Metallic Dual Moonroof Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Black; Synthetic Leather Seat Trim As a compact SUV, this vehicle packs all the performance of a full-size into a package that easily navigates the urban terrain. Enhanced performance, a refined interior and exceptional fuel economy are just a few of the things you'll enjoy about this all-wheel drive vehicle. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. This vehicle comes with a navigation system.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model X 75D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

93 Combined MPG ( 91 City/ 95 Highway)

VIN: 5YJXCDE2XJF113450

Stock: JF113450

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-29-2020