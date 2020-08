Used 2018 Tesla Model X for Sale Near Me

Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey

JUST ARRIVED IS THIS CUTTING-EDGE, BRISKLY-ACCELERATING, NONSMOKER, ONE-OWNER, NO-ACCIDENT 2018 TESLA MODEL X P100D AWD. THIS ALL-ELECTRIC VEHICLE, RANKED #1 IN U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT FOR 2018 LUXURY MIDSIZE SUVs, HAS ONLY 8,811 MILES ON IT AND IS STILL COVERED UNDER THE BALANCE OF THE FACTORY BUMPER-TO-BUMPER WARRANTY UNTIL MAY 2022 OR 50,000 MILES (WHICHEVER COMES FIRST)! ADDITIONALLY, THIS SUV, WHICH CAN GO MORE THAN 200 MILES ON A FULL CHARGE, WILL BE COVERED BY THE REMAINDER OF THE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY UNTIL 2026! IT COMES EXTREMELY WELL-EQUIPPED WITH ENHANCED AUTOPILOT, SELF-PARKING, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, BLINDSPOT COLLISION WARNING CHIME, AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING, OBSTACLE-AWARE ACCELERATION, FORWARD COLLISION MITIGATION, REAR COLLISION WARNING, TRAFFIC-AWARE CRUISE CONTROL, 12 ULTRASONIC SONAR SENSORS, PROVIDING 360 DEGREE COVERAGE AROUND THE VEHICLE, RIDE CONTROL ADAPTIVE SUSPENSION, HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS, SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION, A LARGE, RESPONSIVE TOUCHSCREEN, 20-INCH SONIC CARBON WHEELS, AND SO MUCH MORE! SAVE THOUSANDS OFF RETAIL PRICING WITH THIS EXCELLENT CONDITION 2018 TESLA MODEL X P100D! Please note that in May 2019 Tesla, Inc. reacquired this vehicle due to customer complaints in regards to a water ingress from the left front door glass seal, the Bluetooth microphone not operating properly, and the right hand falcon door detecting phantom objects. Tesla fully resolved this matter under warranty by simply replacing the appropriate window seals, MCU (Media Control Unit), Bluetooth microphone, ultrasonic sensor, and falcon door retainer bracket Regardless, in the interest of customer satisfaction, Tesla agreed to repurchase the vehicle. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AS THE FACTORY WARRANTY IS STILL INTACT! We have all the documentation from Tesla, Inc. on file. This is an excellent opportunity to save thousands! Don't hesitate or you will surely miss out! WE WELCOME ALL TRADES AND HAVE EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS AS WELL, SO PLEASE GIVE US A CALL TODAY AT 732-919-0707!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Lemon History Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : Yes Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model X P100D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

85 Combined MPG ( 83 City/ 89 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5YJXCAE44JF099528

Stock: 21221

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 12-31-2019