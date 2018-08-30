Used 2018 Tesla Model X for Sale Near Me
- 17,258 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$75,996$5,025 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Walnut Creek - Walnut Creek / California
One Owner! Clean CARFAX! Non-smoker! This 2018 Tesla Model X comes equipped with BLIND SPOT WARNING SYSTEM, F R PARKING CENSOR, NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, AND TOWING PACKAGE! It has under 18K! This 18 Model X just passed a multi-point safety inspection performed by a Factory-trained Certified Mercedes-Benz Master technician. Do not expect a deal like this to last long hurry in for a test drive today! Mercedes-Benz of Walnut Creek Market Price Guarantee -- Our commitment to you is the price you see here is guaranteed to be at or below the current market value for this vehicle based on year, miles, equipment and availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model X 100D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
87 Combined MPG (86 City/89 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCDE2XJF091546
Stock: TJF091546
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- 9,906 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$61,991
Galleria Motorcars - Scottsdale / Arizona
Offering premium good looks and performance to match, our 2018 Tesla Model X 75D brought to you in Midnight Silver Metallic is highly desirable and thoroughly luxurious. Powered by an all Electric system that offers 328hp while connected to a Single Speed transmission to provide you with an excellent traveling companion. Enjoy brisk acceleration that will get your heart pumping, along with an estimated driving range of near 237 miles and enough power to run from 60mph in 4.7 seconds. There's just nothing else quite like our Model X 75! Take notice of its sleek lines with xenon headlights, prominent wheels, and an overall wow factor that refuses to blend in with the crowd. Your eyes will be amazed by our Model X 75's auto-opening doors, plus the Falcon wing doors for your rear passengers. The interior is intuitively designed with full power accessories, a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, and folding rear seats. Everything you need to maintain a seamless connection is close at hand including a prominent central touchscreen display, full-color navigation, Bluetooth, premium audio, available WiFi for over-air software updates, and more! Spectacularly innovative, our Tesla Model X 75 also provides peace of mind with advanced safety features including a rearview camera, airbags, stability control, and traction control. Reward yourself with the modern style and brilliant engineering that is synonymous with Tesla. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model X 75D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
93 Combined MPG (91 City/95 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCDE24JF114142
Stock: 114142
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-31-2020
- 8,811 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$82,995
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
JUST ARRIVED IS THIS CUTTING-EDGE, BRISKLY-ACCELERATING, NONSMOKER, ONE-OWNER, NO-ACCIDENT 2018 TESLA MODEL X P100D AWD. THIS ALL-ELECTRIC VEHICLE, RANKED #1 IN U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT FOR 2018 LUXURY MIDSIZE SUVs, HAS ONLY 8,811 MILES ON IT AND IS STILL COVERED UNDER THE BALANCE OF THE FACTORY BUMPER-TO-BUMPER WARRANTY UNTIL MAY 2022 OR 50,000 MILES (WHICHEVER COMES FIRST)! ADDITIONALLY, THIS SUV, WHICH CAN GO MORE THAN 200 MILES ON A FULL CHARGE, WILL BE COVERED BY THE REMAINDER OF THE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY UNTIL 2026! IT COMES EXTREMELY WELL-EQUIPPED WITH ENHANCED AUTOPILOT, SELF-PARKING, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, BLINDSPOT COLLISION WARNING CHIME, AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING, OBSTACLE-AWARE ACCELERATION, FORWARD COLLISION MITIGATION, REAR COLLISION WARNING, TRAFFIC-AWARE CRUISE CONTROL, 12 ULTRASONIC SONAR SENSORS, PROVIDING 360 DEGREE COVERAGE AROUND THE VEHICLE, RIDE CONTROL ADAPTIVE SUSPENSION, HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS, SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION, A LARGE, RESPONSIVE TOUCHSCREEN, 20-INCH SONIC CARBON WHEELS, AND SO MUCH MORE! SAVE THOUSANDS OFF RETAIL PRICING WITH THIS EXCELLENT CONDITION 2018 TESLA MODEL X P100D! Please note that in May 2019 Tesla, Inc. reacquired this vehicle due to customer complaints in regards to a water ingress from the left front door glass seal, the Bluetooth microphone not operating properly, and the right hand falcon door detecting phantom objects. Tesla fully resolved this matter under warranty by simply replacing the appropriate window seals, MCU (Media Control Unit), Bluetooth microphone, ultrasonic sensor, and falcon door retainer bracket Regardless, in the interest of customer satisfaction, Tesla agreed to repurchase the vehicle. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AS THE FACTORY WARRANTY IS STILL INTACT! We have all the documentation from Tesla, Inc. on file. This is an excellent opportunity to save thousands! Don't hesitate or you will surely miss out! WE WELCOME ALL TRADES AND HAVE EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS AS WELL, SO PLEASE GIVE US A CALL TODAY AT 732-919-0707!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model X P100D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
85 Combined MPG (83 City/89 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCAE44JF099528
Stock: 21221
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-31-2019
- 18,725 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$86,997$3,917 Below Market
Ed Napleton's Kia Of Elmhurst - Elmhurst / Illinois
Clean CARFAX. Midnight Silver Metallic 2018 Tesla Model X P100D -Enhanced AUTO PILOT, 22 Onyx Black Wheels, $158,700 ORIGINAL MSRP - AWD 1-Speed Automatic Electric ZEV 4 Cameras, 6 Seat Interior, Enhanced Autopilot, Lane Keeping w/Automatic Steering, Self-Parking, Traffic-Aware Cruise Control, Wheels: 22 Onyx Black.For your peace of mind we have included over 20+ photos, for you to judge the condition yourself. As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Napleton Acura Kia of Elmhurst, IL, offers some of the best values in the market. We will provide you a Carfax, Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection., And a Market Report on how we arrived at the price. We may not be the lowest, but if you want to know who is, we will show you that too. Call 630-941-4300 or Stop by Napleton Acura Kia on 745 West Lake St. Elmhurst, Il 60126. To schedule a test drive today. Serving the Greater Chicago Area. Out of town buyer's free pick-up at the airport. We can help arrange delivery right to your front door too! Recent Arrival! 83/89 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model X P100D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
85 Combined MPG (83 City/89 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCBE40JF086782
Stock: PPP10719
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 15,874 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$69,015$1,443 Below Market
Germain Ford of Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Pearl White Multi-Coat AWD 1-Speed Automatic Electric ZEV 518hpWE HAVE INCLUDED 30+ PHOTO'S OF OUR VEHICLES. PLEASE VISIT WWW.GERMAINFORD.COM. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 5055 miles below market average! 91/95 City/Highway MPGWhat is Live Market Pricing? Simple. Live Market Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time. Pre-owned Live Market Pricing is achieved by polling over 40,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real-time Value Pricing on every single Pre-Owned Vehicle we sell. We don't play the pricing games. See for yourself how we measure up to the competitors by. 2018 Tesla Model X 75D
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model X 75D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
93 Combined MPG (91 City/95 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCDE2XJF121337
Stock: FB77470Z
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 6,045 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$62,395
Autolocity Motors - Ogden / Utah
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model X 75D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
93 Combined MPG (91 City/95 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCAE20JF109048
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,481 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$69,995$370 Below Market
Inline Auto Sales - Fuquay-Varina / North Carolina
PANORAMIC SUNROOF NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA ENHANCED AUTO PILOT AUTO STEER
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model X 75D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
93 Combined MPG (91 City/95 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCDE29JF115822
Stock: 115822
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,198 milesDelivery Available*Fair Deal
$79,990$1,334 Below Market
Carvana - Charlotte - Charlotte / North Carolina
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model X 100D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
87 Combined MPG (86 City/89 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCAE20JF143555
Stock: 2000634199
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 14,538 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$70,400$262 Below Market
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
Obsidian Black Metallic Dual Moonroof Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Black; Synthetic Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. As a compact SUV, this vehicle packs all the performance of a full-size into a package that easily navigates the urban terrain. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. Enhanced performance, a refined interior and exceptional fuel economy are just a few of the things you'll enjoy about this all-wheel drive vehicle. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. This vehicle comes with a navigation system. That doesn't mean you won't get lost. But it does mean you won't stay lost. Click for more information, Call to set up an appointment, or better yet, come on down to Lexus of Cerritos and get behind the wheel and test drive it today! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model X 75D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
93 Combined MPG (91 City/95 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCDE2XJF113450
Stock: JF113450
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 10,025 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$80,990$465 Below Market
Auto Show - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Amazing by any standards, our One Owner No Accident Reported 2018 Tesla Model X 100D brought to you in Silver is highly desirable and thoroughly luxurious. Powered by an all Electric system that makes this about one of the fastest launching SUV on the planet with 518hp while connected to a single speed transmission to provide you with an excellent traveling companion. Enjoy brisk acceleration that will get your heart pumping, along with an estimated driving range of near 300 miles with this All Wheel Drive machine. There's just nothing else quite like our Model X! Take notice of its sleek lines with xenon headlights, sunroof, prominent wheels, and an overall wow factor that refuses to blend in with the crowd. Inside this 100D, your eyes will be amazed by the auto opening doors, plus the Falcon wing doors for your rear passengers. The interior is intuitively designed with full power accessories, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, and 60/40 split folding rear seats. Everything you need to maintain a seamless connection is close at hand including a prominent central touchscreen display, Bluetooth, full-color navigation, premium audio, available WiFi, and more! Spectacularly innovative, our Tesla Model X also provides peace of mind with advanced safety features including a rearview camera, airbags, stability control, and traction control. Reward yourself with the modern style and brilliant engineering that is synonymous with Tesla. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model X 100D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
87 Combined MPG (86 City/89 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCAE21JF138624
Stock: 10905B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 14,632 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$77,995$3,183 Below Market
United BMW - Alpharetta / Georgia
CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 14,632 Miles! 100D trim. PRICE DROP FROM $88,145. NAV, Sunroof, Heated Seats, All Wheel Drive, Quad Seats, Tow Hitch, Alloy Wheels. CLICK NOW!KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control. 2011 Center of Excellence Award Responsive steering feedback helps this big-crossover SUV feel a bit smaller and more agile than one would think. The real thrill in owning a Model X, however, is the instantaneous rush of speed that comes when you put your foot down. -KBB.com. PRICED TO MOVECARFAX 1-Owner Was $88,145. EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILYBlind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System WHO WE AREUnited BMW is proud to be the #1 volume BMW dealer in the Nation as well as the largest retailer in Penske Automotive Group. BMW of North America has awarded United BMW with it's SIXTH consecutive Center of Excellence Award! United BMW is the only BMW dealership in Georgia to win this prestigious award! It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed. United BMW of Roswell is not responsible for misprints on prices or equipment. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify features and options -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model X 100D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
87 Combined MPG (86 City/89 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCBE22JF090119
Stock: R23963A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 16,207 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$69,995$412 Below Market
D&C Motor Company - Portland / Oregon
Simply Drive Home. Factory Warranty, AWD, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Heated steering wheel, Navigation System, Power Liftgate. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Come and see only the finest Teslas at D&C Motor Company. Please call for additional details and to reserve a priority viewing of this car. Secure hold deposits available upon request. We offer financing options and extended service contracts to add to your peace of mind.Stop by our new indoor showroom and enjoy the no pressure buying atmosphere. For over 12 years D&C has surpassed the standard by demonstrating unrivaled integrity and professionalism. Our expert service technicians inspect each vehicle before entering the showroom. We specialize in Audi, Mercedes-Benz, AMG, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover / Range Rover, Maserati, Porsche, Volkswagen VW, Volvo and Mini Cooper. D&C works with many local clients from Nike, Adidas, Intel, Boeing Co, Columbia Sportswear, Freightliner, Legacy Health Systems, Providence Health Systems, OHSU, Tektronix, and others. We appreciate the opportunity to support our community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model X 75D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
93 Combined MPG (91 City/95 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCDE21JF112025
Stock: DC112025
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-17-2020
- 25,064 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$68,000$1,051 Below Market
Planet Hyundai - Golden / Colorado
Clean Carfax, 35+ MPG, Heated Seats, Leather, Navigation/GPS, Sunroof / Moonroof.Deep Blue Metallic 2018 Tesla Model X 75D 1-Speed Automatic AWDClean CARFAX.This vehicle is protected by Planet's Peace of Mind warranty coverage. It passed our 47-point inspection and qualifies for a 6 month, 6K mile limited powertrain warranty at no extra cost. We stand behind our vehicles and our mission is to allow used car shoppers to buy confidently.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model X 75D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
93 Combined MPG (91 City/95 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCDE28JF109302
Stock: A500041
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 21,499 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$66,925$2,672 Below Market
Audi West Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Recent Arrival! Audi West Palm Beach is proud to offer this Beautiful 2018 Tesla Model X. This 75D Model X is beautifully finished in Red Multi-Coat and complimented by White/Black w/Synthetic Leather Seat Trim. This vehicle comes well equipped with .Odometer is 3835 miles below market average!At Audi West Palm Beach, We promise to provide you a tailor made luxury automotive experience not found anywhere. Audi West Palm has been serving South Florida and beyond for more than 20 years as an authorized Audi location based in West Palm Beach, FL. Our professional, highly-trained staff values your time, and is committed to ensuring you find the most suitable new or used luxury vehicle for your lifestyle. * All pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. The prices shown above may vary from region to region, as will incentives and are subject to change without notice. Prices and payments do not include tax, tags, finance charges, doc charges, emission testing charges or other fees required by law, vehicle sellers or organizations. While every effort has been made to ensure display of accurate data, the vehicle listings within this website may not reflect all accurate vehicle items. Accessories and color may vary. All inventory listed is subject to prior sale. The vehicle photo displayed may be an example only. Vehicle photos may not match exact vehicles. Please confirm vehicle price with dealership. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model X 75D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
93 Combined MPG (91 City/95 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCBE25JF088820
Stock: LD010615A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 20,170 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGood Deal
$85,991$4,829 Below Market
Palmer Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Roswell / Georgia
MODEL X P100D WITH LUDICROUS MODE AWD, ENHANCED AUTOPILOT, GPS / NAVIGATION, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, SURROUND VIEW 360 DEGREE CAMERA, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, LEATHER INTERIOR, TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY, PANO SUNROOF / MOONROOF, SATELLITE RADIO, SIDE AIRBAGS, FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST SENSORS, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS, POWER SEAT, DUAL ZONE FRONT CLIMATE, FACTORY SECURITY SYSTEM, POWER TELESCOPING STEERING WHEEL, HID XENON HEADLIGHTS, ALLOYS, FOG LAMPS, ALL WEATHER RUBBER FLOOR MATS, ALL POWER AND MUCH MORE, CARFAX CERTIFIED, 1 OWNER, INCLUDES THE REMAINDER OF THE FACTORY WARRANTY, EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE. Blue 2018 Tesla Model X P100D Electric ZEV AWD 83/89 City/Highway MPGPalmer Dodge is proudly serving... Atlanta, Buckhead, Duluth, Suwanee, Alpharetta, Cumming, Gainesville, Flowery Branch, Buford, Roswell, Jasper, Canton, Woodstock, Peachtree, Ball Ground, Jefferson, Athens, Augusta, Buford, Conyers, Decatur, Tucker, Milton, Douglasville, Alpharetta, Marietta, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody, Johns Creek, Lawrenceville, Lilburn, Chamblee, Stone Mountain, Vinings, Norcross, Oakwood, Sugar Hill, Athens, Kennesaw, Dawsonville. We also service the following states... Georgia, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, Mississippi, & more.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model X P100D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
85 Combined MPG (83 City/89 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCDE46JF081100
Stock: P10400
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 20,271 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$79,988$852 Below Market
BMW of Bridgewater - Bridgewater / New Jersey
During these times we are offering home delivery and a touchless experience for our customers. Buy and test drive from your home. Complete your buying process from home. No payments for 90 days for qualifying customers see stores for complete details. BMW of Bridgewater, Central Jersey's premier choice for New and Pre-Owned BMW Vehicles for over 40 years. We strive to provide the best touchless white glove possible experience to our customers. For phenomenal customer service before, during, and after the sale. Call us 1-908-287-1800 or online www.bmwofbridgewater.com.Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 2018 Tesla Model X 100D Pearl White Multi-Coat**NAVIGATION**, **HEATED SEATS**, **BACK UP CAMERA**, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Dynamic Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Radio: FM w/Custom Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Traction control.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model X 100D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
87 Combined MPG (86 City/89 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCBE24JF138297
Stock: A8434U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 14,656 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$85,450
Volvo Cars Of Saint Louis - Saint Louis / Missouri
This Tesla Model X has a strong Electric engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 20' Silver, Valet Function, Trip computer, Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic. With This Tesla Model X You'll Be Helping The Environment In Style Trailer Wiring Harness, Tracker System, Tires: 20', Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Synthetic Leather Seat Trim, Standard Suspension, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Wiper Park, Smart Device Integration. Feel Confident About Your Choice According to Carfax's history report: Carfax One-Owner Vehicle, No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported. Stop By Today Our technicians perform the following services here at the Dean Team: Missouri state inspection, oil filter, lubed latches hinges, topped off all fluids, checked tire pressure coolant. That's the Dean Team Difference: *Full disclosure CarFax on every used car, *We finance, *Certified appraisers on staff to get the top dollar for your vehicle, *Free car washes for the life of your car, *Free loaner cars in our service department. For current specials or to schedule a test drive, please contact us by phone or by using the contact form. See it for yourself @ Dean Team Volvo 7700 Manchester Rd, Brentwood, Mo. 63143. ***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate. ***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model X 100D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
87 Combined MPG (86 City/89 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCBE21JF103295
Stock: 5385
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 16,200 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$82,950
Auto Collection of Murfreesboro - Murfreesboro / Tennessee
2018 TESLA MODEL X 100D AWD W/NAV 4 DOOR SPORT UTILITY ELECTRIC ALL WHEEL DRIVE ABS Brakes All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Electric Fuel System Electric Motor SOLID BLACK WITH White premium leather interior, clean title, clan car fax, only 16K, low miles, Remaining manufacture bumper to bumper warranty for another 29 months or 33,700 miles and remaining manufacture powertrain warranty for another 77 months or unlimited mileage whichever comes first. Been serviced and maintained, Just serviced, never been smoked in, 6 passenger seating, enhanced autopilot, tow package, carbon fiber decor, ultra high fidelity sound system, 20' black gloss wheels, tires have plenty of tread left, smart air suspension, third row seats, subzero weather package, High Value Options Include: 3rd Row Seat, Back-Up Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Bluetooth Connection, Climate Control, Cross-Traffic Alert, Fog Lamps, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Heated Front Seat(s), Heated Rear Seat(s), Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Lane Departure Warning,Multi-Zone A/C Navigation System, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate, Power Passenger Seat, Premium Sound System, Rain Sensing Wiper, Rear Bucket Seats, Rear Parking Aid, Satellite Radio, Seat Memory, Smart Device Integration, Tire Pressure Monitor, WiFi Hotspot, A/C, Adjustable Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Automatic Headlights, Auxiliary Audio Input, Brake Assist, Bucket Seats, Cargo Shade, Child Safety Locks, Cruise Control, Daytime Running Lights, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Air Bag, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Engine Immobilizer, Floor Mats, Front Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Heated Mirrors Intermittent Wipers, Keyless Entry, Knee Air Bag, Leather Steering Wheel, Mirror Memory, MP3 Player, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Seating 6, Power Door Locks, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Power Steering, Power Windows, Privacy Glass, Rear Defrost, Rear Floor Mat, Rear Head Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Remote Trunk Release, Security System, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Tow Hitch, Traction Control, Trip Computer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers. Please visit our website at autocollectionofmurfreesboro.com for more details and pictures. Financing available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model X 75D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
93 Combined MPG (91 City/95 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCBE20JF139267
Stock: 139267
Certified Pre-Owned: No
