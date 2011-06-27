Used 2017 Tesla Model X Consumer Reviews

The best crossover SUV ever Tiger Driver , 12/29/2017 75D 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful The front end cost can be reduced by state and federal tax credits depending on the state. You will also save about $10,000 in the first 4 years based on current gas prices. BTW, all currently new 2017 Tesla Model X vehicles and presumably the 2018 models come with fold-down back seats to add to the storage capacity of the vehicle, and the 5,000 lb. hitch is standard. Now have 28,000 miles on the vehicle without any problems. Have NEVER seen any powertrain problems reported by ANY Tesla owners. There are very few powertrain moving parts, and they are all sealed and maintenance-free. Have yet to bring the vehicle into the shop for anything. Powertrain battery warranty is 100,000/10 yr. but if properly recharged should last to 300,000 miles with only 20% reduction in range. Monthly software updates come thru your home internet system and add features including new driver assistance features, adding to driver safety. The fit and finish has been fine on the car. Be aware in weather below freezing your range will be reduced by about 20%. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Fantastic Dallen Ormond , 12/31/2017 P100D 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) 16 of 18 people found this review helpful In the past 12 years I have owned 18 different vehicles. I purchased the model X 100D 2 months ago. It accelerates faster than my Golf R, Nismo 350 Z, or Infinity M class. The car is as luxurious as my MB E63 AMG and rides as well as my Cadillac CTS-V. Recently I had to take it off-road. I live in the mountains and had to pick up a sick child. The roads were unplowed and recommended chains only. I simply raised the suspension and easily drove miles and miles in 2 feet of snow. It handles as well off road as my Toyota Tacoma. Then driving down the canyon I didn’t have to hit my brakes once because of how the vehicle torque charging works. The canyon is a 65 mph 5-6% grade for 20 miles. Finally, because of the torque charging my battery charged on the way down the canyon. I can’t express how impressive this vehicle is. Elan Musk not only built a competitor he built a game changer. After 1 year this is simply the most amazing vehicle I have ever owned. My opinion is even better than last year. 2 years down. The only maintenance has been tire rotation. 7/1/20 - Great Car!!! I love the software upgrades, and even better they update like my iphone updates. The vehicle feels new all of the time. Report Abuse

Little disappointed. Mel , 04/07/2018 100D 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) 5 of 7 people found this review helpful Owned car for three more months and it had to be towed to service center, already. Problems with electronics. Love car but have had a couple of issues with it already. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Nice Mack , 12/17/2018 100D 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful You really are driving the future. Once you drive a electronic veh. there is simply nothing else like it. you drive a combustion engine again and you realize how antiquated gas veh. are becoming. It is simply the future of vehicles. Cant wait for jeep, Landrover et. al. to come up / out with electric! Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse