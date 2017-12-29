Used 2017 Tesla Model X for Sale Near Me

166 listings
Model X Reviews & Specs
  • 2017 Tesla Model X 75D in Dark Blue
    2017 Tesla Model X 75D

    28,617 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $53,980

  • 2017 Tesla Model X 90D in Black
    2017 Tesla Model X 90D

    27,697 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $59,380

  • 2017 Tesla Model X 100D in Off White/Cream
    2017 Tesla Model X 100D

    29,446 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $63,980

  • 2017 Tesla Model X P100D in Black
    2017 Tesla Model X P100D

    19,271 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $79,985

    $8,544 Below Market
  • 2017 Tesla Model X 75D in Dark Red
    2017 Tesla Model X 75D

    38,758 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $53,980

  • 2017 Tesla Model X 90D
    2017 Tesla Model X 90D

    18,970 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $61,978

    $4,796 Below Market
  • 2017 Tesla Model X 100D in Silver
    2017 Tesla Model X 100D

    33,104 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $65,980

  • 2017 Tesla Model X 75D in Off White/Cream
    2017 Tesla Model X 75D

    28,042 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $57,980

  • 2017 Tesla Model X 90D in Black
    2017 Tesla Model X 90D

    39,100 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $59,999

    $6,489 Below Market
  • 2017 Tesla Model X 75D in Dark Blue
    2017 Tesla Model X 75D

    46,557 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $55,300

    $3,046 Below Market
  • 2017 Tesla Model X 100D in Black
    2017 Tesla Model X 100D

    58,334 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $66,500

    $1,796 Below Market
  • 2017 Tesla Model X 90D
    2017 Tesla Model X 90D

    15,372 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $68,900

  • 2017 Tesla Model X 75D in Silver
    2017 Tesla Model X 75D

    64,795 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $54,000

    $1,476 Below Market
  • 2017 Tesla Model X 100D in Dark Blue
    2017 Tesla Model X 100D

    26,825 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $69,999

    $1,682 Below Market
  • 2017 Tesla Model X 75D in Silver
    2017 Tesla Model X 75D

    40,089 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Lease

    $55,999

  • 2017 Tesla Model X 75D in Black
    2017 Tesla Model X 75D

    29,342 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $59,500

    $1,555 Below Market
  • 2017 Tesla Model X 75D in Dark Blue
    2017 Tesla Model X 75D

    23,343 miles

    $64,900

  • 2017 Tesla Model X 100D in Dark Red
    2017 Tesla Model X 100D

    46,063 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $69,499

Consumer Reviews for the Tesla Model X

Overall Consumer Rating
4.17 Reviews
  • 5
    (57%)
  • 4
    (29%)
  • 1
    (14%)
The best crossover SUV ever
Tiger Driver,12/29/2017
75D 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD)
The front end cost can be reduced by state and federal tax credits depending on the state. You will also save about $10,000 in the first 4 years based on current gas prices. BTW, all currently new 2017 Tesla Model X vehicles and presumably the 2018 models come with fold-down back seats to add to the storage capacity of the vehicle, and the 5,000 lb. hitch is standard. Now have 28,000 miles on the vehicle without any problems. Have NEVER seen any powertrain problems reported by ANY Tesla owners. There are very few powertrain moving parts, and they are all sealed and maintenance-free. Have yet to bring the vehicle into the shop for anything. Powertrain battery warranty is 100,000/10 yr. but if properly recharged should last to 300,000 miles with only 20% reduction in range. Monthly software updates come thru your home internet system and add features including new driver assistance features, adding to driver safety. The fit and finish has been fine on the car. Be aware in weather below freezing your range will be reduced by about 20%.
