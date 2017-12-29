Used 2017 Tesla Model X for Sale Near Me

The front end cost can be reduced by state and federal tax credits depending on the state. You will also save about $10,000 in the first 4 years based on current gas prices. BTW, all currently new 2017 Tesla Model X vehicles and presumably the 2018 models come with fold-down back seats to add to the storage capacity of the vehicle, and the 5,000 lb. hitch is standard. Now have 28,000 miles on the vehicle without any problems. Have NEVER seen any powertrain problems reported by ANY Tesla owners. There are very few powertrain moving parts, and they are all sealed and maintenance-free. Have yet to bring the vehicle into the shop for anything. Powertrain battery warranty is 100,000/10 yr. but if properly recharged should last to 300,000 miles with only 20% reduction in range. Monthly software updates come thru your home internet system and add features including new driver assistance features, adding to driver safety. The fit and finish has been fine on the car. Be aware in weather below freezing your range will be reduced by about 20%.

