Used 2017 Tesla Model X for Sale Near Me
- 28,617 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$53,980
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Tesla Model X 75D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
93 Combined MPG (91 City/95 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCAE22HF052054
Stock: 10421518
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 27,697 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$59,380
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Tesla Model X 90D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
92 Combined MPG (90 City/94 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCDE23HF041761
Stock: 10420287
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 29,446 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$63,980
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Tesla Model X 100D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
87 Combined MPG (86 City/89 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCBE27HF049074
Stock: 10421513
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 19,271 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$79,985$8,544 Below Market
Maserati of Cleveland - Middleburg Heights / Ohio
Warranty Until May 2025... Here is the Tesla that everyone wants, the Tesla Model X P100D with an Original MSRP of $164,250. This vehicle is finished in Obsidian Black Metallic which was a $1,000 upgrade with Tan Leather Interior which was a $3,000 upgrade and has the following options (Enhanced Autopilot, Fully Self Driving Capability, Carbon Fiber Decor, Ultra High Fidelity Sound Package, 22" Silver Wheels and Premium Upgrade Package). Despite that weight, the Tesla X handles well for a crossover, thanks to its low center of gravity from the battery-pack location under the floor. The Model X is smooth, quiet, fast, with predictable handling. Cornering was superb, for a vehicle of this size. Electric ZEV 1-Speed Automatic AWD 81/92 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Tesla Model X P100D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
86 Combined MPG (81 City/92 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCDE48HF044897
Stock: Z1174
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-19-2019
- 38,758 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$53,980
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Tesla Model X 75D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
93 Combined MPG (91 City/95 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCBE22HF050696
Stock: 10423930
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 18,970 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$61,978$4,796 Below Market
BMW of Mountain View - Mountain View / California
Black; Seat Trim Midnight Silver Metallic Dual Moonroof Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.� Thank you for visiting another one of BMW of Mountain View's exclusive listings! Carfax is clean one Owner vehicle, Priced for quick sell. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Tesla Model X 90D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
92 Combined MPG (90 City/94 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCDE23HF055787
Stock: HF055787
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 33,104 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$65,980
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Tesla Model X 100D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
87 Combined MPG (86 City/89 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCDE23HF046202
Stock: 10420265
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 28,042 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$57,980
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Tesla Model X 75D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
93 Combined MPG (91 City/95 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCBE21HF048695
Stock: 10426051
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 39,100 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$59,999$6,489 Below Market
Phil Long Ford Chapel Hills - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Ford of Chapel Hills (719) 387-1708, CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 39,100 Miles! 90D trim, Obsidian Black Metallic exterior and Black interior. NAV, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Power Liftgate, Alloy Wheels, Tow Hitch, All Wheel Drive, Quad Seats, Non-Smoker vehicle, "They're all extremely comfortable, extremely powerful and well appointed. The steering is light and the Model X is agile for such a big, heavy beast." -KBB.com. AND MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Trailer Hitch, Dual Moonroof, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration, Blind Spot Monitor MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. Tesla 90D with Obsidian Black Metallic exterior and Black interior features a Electric Motor.BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERPhil Long Ford has one of the largest networks of pre-owned inventory in the country! We go out of our way to provide top quality pre-owned cars, trucks, and SUV's to customers with ALL credit situations. We support our military community, as well as purchase trades EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY A CAR!Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.Offer is valid through 2020-08-28.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Tesla Model X 90D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
92 Combined MPG (90 City/94 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCBE28HF043946
Stock: 60398A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 46,557 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$55,300$3,046 Below Market
Heritage Volkswagen Parkville - Baltimore / Maryland
**WELL EQUIPPED 75D MODEL** **HEATED LEATHER SEATS** **POWER SUNROOF** **NAVIGATION** **17 INCH TOUCHSCREEN** **BLIND SPOT WARNING** **GOOD CARFAX** **BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY** Recent Arrival! 91/95 City/Highway MPG *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a dealer processing fee ($500 Maryland; not required by law); ($389 Pennsylvania). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Tesla Model X 75D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
93 Combined MPG (91 City/95 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCDE25HF040532
Stock: OU040532
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 58,334 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$66,500$1,796 Below Market
Impex Auto Sales - Greensboro / North Carolina
NEW ARRIVAL MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON!!!!!!! Model x100D, Enhanced Autopilot, All Black Leather interior, Six Seat Leather, Premium Interior Package, Premium Sound, Self Presenting Doors
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Tesla Model X 100D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
87 Combined MPG (86 City/89 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCBE22HF055641
Stock: TC5641
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 15,372 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$68,900
Audi Plano - Plano / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Dual Moonroof Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Tesla Model X 90D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
92 Combined MPG (90 City/94 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCBE2XHF044628
Stock: HF044628
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 64,795 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$54,000$1,476 Below Market
Jaguar Land Rover Englewood - Englewood / New Jersey
- 2017 Tesla Model X 75DCARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 91/95 City/Highway MPG - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Alloy Wheels, 9.73 Axle Ratio, Multi-Pattern Seat Trim, Standard Suspension, Dark Ash Wood Decor, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Adaptive suspension, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear side impact airbag, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Telescoping steering wheel, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Rear seats: bucket, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Auto High-beam Headlights, Blind spot sensor: warning Adaptive headlights, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear-Side Airbags, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Tesla Model X 75D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
93 Combined MPG (91 City/95 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCAE28HF076200
Stock: F076200P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 26,825 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$69,999$1,682 Below Market
Las Vegas Auto Sports - Las Vegas / Nevada
2017 Tesla Model X 100D AWD ***CLEAN HISTORY REPORT*** ***FULL FACTORY WARRANTY 4 years/50k Miles*** ***FACTORY BATTERY AND DRIVETRAIN WARRANTY 8 years/Unlimited Miles**** ***ENHANCED AUTOPILOT*** ***WHITE INTERIOR*** ***TESLA SMART SUMMON*** ***SMART-AIR SUSPENSION*** ***PREMIUM UPGRADES PACKAGE*** ***BLUETOOTH*** ***REAR and SIDE VIEW CAMERAS*** ***POWER LIFTGATE*** CALL OR TEXT DANIEL AT 702.595.4223***OR JUNIOR AT 702.504.5596 *Advertised prices do not include doc fee, recon fee, emission fee, state taxes and bank fees ( if applicable ). All vehicles are sold as is- warranty options are available at additional cost. All sales are final- no refunds or exchanges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Tesla Model X 100D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
87 Combined MPG (86 City/89 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCDE26HF052253
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,089 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$55,999
Cal Auto Net - Inglewood / California
Check out our 2017 Tesla Model X 90D SUV featured in Silver Metallic! Powered by an all Electric All Wheel Drive system that makes 417hp and connected to a single speed transmission. It has a range of nearly 257 miles! It comes with alloy wheels, distinct styling, and LED lighting. Inside our 90D, you'll find heated front seats, full-color navigation, a backup camera, climate controls, USB/AUX connections, Bluetooth, and more! Spectacularly innovative, our Tesla Model X also provides peace of mind with advanced safety features including airbags, stability control, and traction control. Reward yourself with the modern style and brilliant engineering that is synonymous with Tesla. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Tesla Model X 75D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
93 Combined MPG (91 City/95 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCBE23HF045703
Stock: 045703
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2019
- 29,342 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$59,500$1,555 Below Market
Rickenbaugh Cadillac - Denver / Colorado
RIGHT CAR- RIGHT PRICE- RIGHT NOW, NO HASSLE BUYING EXPERIENCE. Clean CARFAX. Solid Black CARFAX One-Owner. NAVIGATION SYSTEM, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, 4D Sport Utility, Electric ZEV, 1-Speed Automatic, AWD, Solid Black, Black w/Multi-Pattern Seat Trim or Leather Seat Trim or Synthetic Leather Seat Trim, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Alloy wheels, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Radio: AM/FM/HD/USB w/17' Touchscreen Controls, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Traction control. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Located in Denver CO, but serving all of the metro area, including Denver, Aurora, Lakewood, Commerce City, and Cherry Creek.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Tesla Model X 75D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
93 Combined MPG (91 City/95 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCDE2XHF049615
Stock: V20615
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 23,343 miles
$64,900
Excell Auto Group - Boca Raton / Florida
Introducing this 2017 Tesla Model X 75D in Deep Blue Metallic Paint! Have you been dreaming of owning the all electric Tesla Model X? Here is your chance to own this 2017 Tesla Model X 75D at a huge discount and without the stress! This esteemed vehicle is the true definition of sports, luxury, prestige, and comfort. Options on this 2017 Tesla Model X 75D with a $106,250 MSRP in Deep Blue Metallic Paint include: Enhanced Autopilot - $5,000 White Interior - $3,300 Deep Blue Metallic Paint - $1,000 Carbon Fiber Decor - $250 Six Seat INterior - $3,000 Ultra High Fidelity Sound Package - $2,500 Premium Upgrades Package - $4,500 Smart Air Suspension Third Row Seats Reverse Camera Auxiliary Audio Power Everything! AND MORE! This 2017 Tesla Model X 75D is a Deep Blue Metallic exterior with a White interior and is waiting to take you anywhere in style! You will also have a piece of mind as this 2017 Tesla Model X 75D is a one owner, 100% Carfax certified vehicle, with no accident or damage history! You are worry-free when bidding on this beautiful, Electric 2017 Tesla Model X 75D in Deep Blue Metallic. Look at the pictures below and judge for yourself how nice it looks. You can call us with any questions regarding the vehicle at 561.998.5557 Daytime & 561.756.1933 Evenings, we hope you are our next satisfied client! - Contact Sales Department at 561-998-5557 or 3595036@ebizdealers.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Tesla Model X 75D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
93 Combined MPG (91 City/95 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCBE2XHF040157
Stock: 040157
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 46,063 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$69,499
Birmingham Luxury Motors - Birmingham / Alabama
Check out this gently-used 2017 Tesla Model X we recently got in. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This Tesla Model X 100D has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. With amenities and luxuries befitting a modern day king, this splendorous coach reigns supreme. Take home this 2017 Tesla Model X 100D and enjoy the safety and added performance of AWD. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Tesla Model X. ***FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH RATES AS LOW AS 2.49% WAC** **GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT*FIRST TIME BUYERS PROGRAMS** *WE OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES ON ALL PRE-OWNED VEHICLES** VISIT US ONLINE AT WWW.BIRMINGHAMLUXURYMOTORS.COM **
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Tesla Model X 100D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
87 Combined MPG (86 City/89 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCAE22HF048182
Stock: H-048182
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
Consumer Reviews for the Tesla Model X
- 5(57%)
- 4(29%)
- 1(14%)
