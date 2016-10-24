Used 2016 Tesla Model X for Sale Near Me

Purchased an X in September 2016, coming out of a Model S. The X is more comfortable overall, easier to get in/out of, ride height is better if you like that over a shorter car, etc. The interior is nice, comfortable, and luxurious, but not as fit and finished as other luxury brands on materials (Audi, BMW, Mercedes) - just not quite there yet. The car looks great overall on exterior and the large amounts of chrome do get dirty easily, etc. Decent amount of black molding on car but improvements appearance overall. On quality, ours was delivered with a number of misalignment of panels, doors, and the rear hatch was so bad it had to be disassembled and then replaced to be aligned well. We've had a couple seals the protrude and also severe wind noise from the frameless windows and their seal design a few times. Our car was delivered with an unbolted loose rocking/squeaking driver seat which was unacceptable and fixed. Service with Tesla is very good but is getting less responsive as more cars are produced and on the road. We do also have a few paint issues that are appearing on rear of car and will need to address potentially. Overall, Tesla quality isn't quite there just yet compared to some luxury brands as these issues seem common on many of the Xs out there - but perhaps some new builds are improving as ours was a VIN 8000ish. Having said all that, the car is awesome, drives wonderful, is faster than you need (even as a regular 90D), range is great 99.9% of the time more than you need, and the technology in the car is leagues above other cars as well as just easy to use due to lack of oddly labeled buttons, knobs, etc. The X is an expensive car but saving on gas, the overall utility of it, and comfort do put it up there with other luxury SUVs that are not far off. Our main concern is the quality (mostly resolved now) and longevity that goes along with that. The first 4 years of warranty will be valuable it seems, and Tesla hasn't offered an extended 4 years just yet (but probably will at a cost soon). After 8 years though, will have to see how well the car is holding up, FWDs holding up, etc.

Read more