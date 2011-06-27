Estimated values
2017 Tesla Model X 90D 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$57,820
|$59,190
|$60,716
|Clean
|$56,300
|$57,619
|$59,058
|Average
|$53,260
|$54,476
|$55,741
|Rough
|$50,221
|$51,334
|$52,425
Estimated values
2017 Tesla Model X 75D 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$54,641
|$56,130
|$57,776
|Clean
|$53,204
|$54,640
|$56,198
|Average
|$50,332
|$51,660
|$53,042
|Rough
|$47,459
|$48,680
|$49,886
Estimated values
2017 Tesla Model X P100D 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$71,389
|$72,908
|$74,613
|Clean
|$69,512
|$70,972
|$72,575
|Average
|$65,759
|$67,102
|$68,499
|Rough
|$62,006
|$63,231
|$64,423
Estimated values
2017 Tesla Model X 100D 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$64,866
|$66,245
|$67,795
|Clean
|$63,160
|$64,487
|$65,943
|Average
|$59,750
|$60,970
|$62,240
|Rough
|$56,340
|$57,453
|$58,537