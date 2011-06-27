  1. Home
2016 Tesla Model X Review

Pros & Cons

  • Enough range for daily use
  • tremendously quick acceleration
  • five-, six- and seven-passenger configurations
  • unique rear doors open wide.
  • Non-folding second row of seats and vertical-opening rear doors compromise utility
  • out of the price range of most crossover buyers
  • towing is largely incompatible with Supercharger network
  • unknown reliability.
Edmunds' Expert Review

If you want a family-friendly electric SUV, the 2016 Tesla Model X is in a class of one. You'll love the large door openings and silent speed of this midsize electric crossover that utilizes many of the same components as Tesla's successful Model S sedan.

Vehicle overview

Lost among the sometimes hype-driven commentary regarding the Tesla Model S sedan is that it's simply a very nice, very fast car. It's sleek and seductive, with luxury, performance and price beyond any electric vehicle on sale today. Tesla hopes to extend its win streak with the all-new 2016 Model X, a crossover-style version of the popular sedan.

Buyers who like the Model S but want something bigger should be pleased with the Model X. Its standard third row of forward-facing seats offers a choice of true six- or seven-passenger seating, compared to the optional rear-facing jump seats in the Model S. The Model X is also available with two rows of seating for five passengers.

Unique articulating rear doors (Tesla calls them "falcon wing" doors) use dual hinges and many sensors to reduce their opening and closing arcs in tight spaces and allow freer access to the rear seats. Tesla says the doors can open with just one foot of side clearance. They are slower to operate than traditional doors and disallow the use of roof-mounted cargo boxes or racks. Parking spaces with limited overhead room (like traditional garages) limit how far the rear doors can open.

Despite building the Model X on the same platform used for the sedan, the Model X is taller, wider, heavier and slightly longer than the Model S.

2016 Tesla Model X models

The 2016 Tesla Model X is a midsize electric crossover SUV.

The base Model X 75D starts at $83,000 and comes standard with keyless entry, a power liftgate, LED headlights, parking alerts, navigation, blind-spot warnings and collision-mitigation braking.

One rung up the ladder is the Model X 90D, starting at $95,500, which adds an air suspension and a larger battery that delivers quicker acceleration and the longest range (257 miles) of all Model X flavors. The $116,700 P90D bumps up the speed quotient further still, at the expense of a bit of range, which drops to 250 miles.

Options can really ratchet the price skyward in short order. Packages include the Premium Upgrades package,which includes a motorized driver door, HEPA cabin air filter, ventilated front seats, extended leather surfaces, synthetic suede headliner and adaptive headlights. The Subzero Weather package includes wiper blade defrosters, heaters for every seat, and a heated steering wheel, and the Towing package which comes with a removable 2-inch hitch receiver, 7-pin trailer electronics harness, and stability control software.

Stand-alone options include seating for six or seven passengers, leather seating surfaces, premium audio, autopilot semi-autonomous driving, 22-inch wheels, a high-current (72 amp) onboard charger and a Ludicrous Speed upgrade.

The Model X will have the luxury EV crossover niche to itself for a while, or at least until Audi launches its Q6 E-tron crossover, said to arrive in 2018 and offering nearly 300 miles of range. Mercedes-Benz is also planning an electric SUV for production in 2018, as is Jaguar with its all-electric E-Pace.

2016 Highlights

The 2016 Tesla Model X is an all-new model.

Performance & mpg

The base Model X 75D has 328 horsepower and a 75 kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery that gives up to 237 miles of driving range. Stepping up to the 90D trim level increases power to 417 hp and the battery capacity to 90 kWh for 257 miles of range. Acceleration from zero to 60 mph quickens from 6.0 seconds for the 70D to 4.8 seconds for the 90D.

A more performance-oriented 463-hp P90D trim is good for a projected 250 miles of range and hits 60 mph in a claimed 3.8 seconds. With the optional "Ludicrous" performance upgrade, power rises to 532 hp and the 0-60 time drops to 3.3 seconds in our testing. That's astonishing acceleration for any car, let alone a multi-passenger crossover.

All Model Xs feature a second electric motor driving the front wheels, endowing all Model Xs with standard all-wheel drive.

Safety

Driver safety and convenience features include forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring and parking assist, and a near hospital-grade cabin air filtration system. A "Summon" feature moves the Model X out of parking spaces or garages remotely.

There's also an available "Autopilot" driving mode that uses the adaptive cruise and lane-keeping systems so that the Model X can function as semi-autonomously. It's clever but not perfect. We implore drivers to remain attentive when the system is engaged.

Driving

Acceleration from low speeds is surreal in its combination of instantaneousness, ferocity and relative silence. Its thrust is its best party trick, by far. And for a vehicle this heavy (some 5,400 pounds!), it handles commendably well. It steers precisely for its ample size and weight, though it's on the numb side. The ride quality isn't quite as supple as its Model S sedan stablemate, particularly with the optional 22-inch wheels.

The panoramic windshield offers a terrific outward view to the front. It's best on overcast or cold days, as the ever-present sun in your field of vision soon quickly loses its novelty on sunny days. Plus, the windshield becomes heat-soaked on bright days, which then radiates on your head. The supplied manual sunshade is a disappointingly chintzy and halfhearted solution. Rearward visibility is minimal, so you tend to rely on the backup camera.

More so than the sedan, the Model X requires some compromise. Although the crossover will benefit from Tesla's most current hardware and software updates, long-term reliability is still an issue for this new automaker (we encourage you to read our opinions on owning a 2013 Model Sfor one year). To that end, Tesla offers an eight-year, infinite-mile battery and drive unit warranty.

Long-distance road trips require more planning and much more time than a conventional car, although Tesla's growing network of free, high-speed Supercharger stations makes this easier. That, and the navigation system tells you where to Supercharge and for how long in order to minimize the downtime. The "falcon wing" doors also won't please everyone, especially those who'll find no space on the roof for cargo boxes or racks. Tesla will offer an accessory hitch carrier for bikes, skis and snowboards to somewhat skirt this inconvenience.

Interior

Like the Model S, the Model X has a dashboard that's bereft of nearly all buttons. Instead, the majority of the controls are embedded in the colossal central touchscreen. It's a fast-responding and sharp interface, though finding exactly what you're looking for can sometimes be a bewildering experience.

Aside from the gimmicky rear doors, the driver-side door can auto-open as you approach, and close once you're inside by simply applying the brake pedal. The second-row seats slide forward to ease access to the third row even if child seats are installed in the second row. The third-row seats also fold down for increased rear cargo area. Tesla hasn't announced the Model X's rear cargo volume, but claims the area is large enough for "bikes and gear," although the second row seats do not fold down. A front trunk can also accommodate additional cargo.

A large panoramic glass windshield is designed to allow more sky and ambient light into the cabin, its inspiration drawn from the bubble canopies on helicopters.

The Model X is also rated to tow up to 5,000 pounds when equipped with 20-inch wheels. Opting for 22-inch wheels drops the tow rating to 3,500 pounds. In the real world, towing with a Model X should be reserved for short local trips only as range drops precipitously when towing, and the Supercharger network is very difficult to use when a trailer is attached.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Tesla Model X.

5(50%)
4(13%)
3(10%)
2(13%)
1(14%)
3.7
30 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 30 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Amazing EV, but Quality & Longevity Are Questioned
Travis W,10/24/2016
90D 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD)
Purchased an X in September 2016, coming out of a Model S. The X is more comfortable overall, easier to get in/out of, ride height is better if you like that over a shorter car, etc. The interior is nice, comfortable, and luxurious, but not as fit and finished as other luxury brands on materials (Audi, BMW, Mercedes) - just not quite there yet. The car looks great overall on exterior and the large amounts of chrome do get dirty easily, etc. Decent amount of black molding on car but improvements appearance overall. On quality, ours was delivered with a number of misalignment of panels, doors, and the rear hatch was so bad it had to be disassembled and then replaced to be aligned well. We've had a couple seals the protrude and also severe wind noise from the frameless windows and their seal design a few times. Our car was delivered with an unbolted loose rocking/squeaking driver seat which was unacceptable and fixed. Service with Tesla is very good but is getting less responsive as more cars are produced and on the road. We do also have a few paint issues that are appearing on rear of car and will need to address potentially. Overall, Tesla quality isn't quite there just yet compared to some luxury brands as these issues seem common on many of the Xs out there - but perhaps some new builds are improving as ours was a VIN 8000ish. Having said all that, the car is awesome, drives wonderful, is faster than you need (even as a regular 90D), range is great 99.9% of the time more than you need, and the technology in the car is leagues above other cars as well as just easy to use due to lack of oddly labeled buttons, knobs, etc. The X is an expensive car but saving on gas, the overall utility of it, and comfort do put it up there with other luxury SUVs that are not far off. Our main concern is the quality (mostly resolved now) and longevity that goes along with that. The first 4 years of warranty will be valuable it seems, and Tesla hasn't offered an extended 4 years just yet (but probably will at a cost soon). After 8 years though, will have to see how well the car is holding up, FWDs holding up, etc.
Reviews seem fake. See for yourself.
Patrick,01/27/2017
75D 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD)
Took delivery a few weeks ago prepared for misaligned body panels, falcon wing doors that wouldn't work, and poor service. That's what you would expect reading all these reviews. I have had a great delivery experience without any car issues and now I have most incredible car I have ever been in let alone owned. I have two kids in car seats and I can tell you Elon's "over engineered" pain with the falcon wing doors is my gain. Makes me smile every time I place my kids in their seats thinking of all the times I had to tilt their bodies, squeeze through narrow door openings, and bump their heads on the ceiling while straining my back to get them in my sedan. When my wife is driving the kids I feel safe knowing they are in one of the safest vehicles on the road. The serenity of driving without engine noise will blow your mind. Other favorite features: enormous windscreen, touchscreen controls that make every other car seem 10 years out of date, waking up with a "full tank" every morning and therefore never having to stand out in the cold and pump gas, warming up car with the app. Only downside so far: I have to drive my gas car when my wife takes the kids. Update: Two years later after purchase remain very happy with my decision. In fact, I do not plan to ever buy another gas car again. Have had a Model 3 for about 6 months so I no longer have to drive a gas car to work :) . Convinced electric is the future (and its a better future), but not many people know it or can afford it yet. One of the falcon wing doors developed a brief squeak during opening or closing that Tesla service made go away by adjusting the seals. Took our first real road trip to a Great Wolf lodge about 2 hours away. Stopped at a Supercharger for 20 minutes or so and got a cup of coffee and a donut at a bakery nearby. Car was charged up beyond what we needed by the time we returned. Long distance travel takes longer, but is a breeze with the in car app telling you where to charge and for how long. Charging at your destination if there is no supercharger takes some planning, but getting better. Update: They just put in a Supercharger next the Great Wolf Lodge so wouldn't even have to stop (but I probably will as that bakery was too good to pass up ;) Drove to Chicago in the Model X (~6 hour drive) instead of flying just to do it. Takes longer than in a gas car no doubt, but wouldn't trade the experience for anything. Met some nice people at the Superchargers and did some shopping at Meijer or had a bite to eat at Starbucks or carried out from a local restaurant while waiting on Supercharging. Travel has a different cadence, but I personally don't mind. The car has a bigger battery than my kids bladders anyway at this point.
Why I went back to Tesla
Jules,10/23/2016
90D 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD)
After writing a bad review about my first Model X and trading it in on an X5 I ended up going back to a newer Model X. I think they have improved quality a lot since my first Model X and I love it. I cannot go back to a gas car anytime soon. Now, in Pennsylvania road trips can be a bit time consuming and you have to plan out your trips more compared to states like California where Superchargers are everywhere, but it's a small price to pay for never having to buy gas again.
Great vehicle for anywhere that isn't hot
Chris G.,08/29/2016
90D 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD)
I was super excited to drive this car. All the hype and hoopla, the superlatives written in the reviews really sold me. I was ready to buy it just looking at it. I live in Texas and test drove the car at around 10:00 AM. The car had been cooling for 5 minutes before I got in so I was immediately disappointed to get in to an overly warm vehicle. I figured we could crank up the A/C and we would be set, no big deal. The only problem was it had already been set to its highest setting. It just could not keep up with the August morning heat in Texas. Read that again. The morning heat. If this vehicle had been sitting in the sun all afternoon it would be unbearable. Actually, it would be nightmarish to me knowing that it would not cool off. To be fair, the car got comfortable at the end of my test drive 30 minutes later. It looks as if they put the same small vents from the Model S in the X which doesn't make sense. If you have a larger volume of area, you need a larger volume of air. Other than this one glaring issue, the car really seemed perfect. I loved the acceleration, the handling, and the interior was amazing. The windshield/panoramic roof is phenomenal. I have children and the second row seats that can slide and tilt forward for third row access was great also.
See all 30 reviews of the 2016 Tesla Model X
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPGe
city / hwy
EPA kWh/100 mi
N/A
EPA Electricity Range
N/A
EPA Time to Charge Battery (at 240V)
N/A
MPGe
89 city / 90 hwy
EPA kWh/100 mi
N/A
EPA Electricity Range
N/A
EPA Time to Charge Battery (at 240V)
N/A
MPGe
90 city / 94 hwy
EPA kWh/100 mi
N/A
EPA Electricity Range
N/A
EPA Time to Charge Battery (at 240V)
N/A
See all Used 2016 Tesla Model X features & specs

More about the 2016 Tesla Model X

Used 2016 Tesla Model X Overview

The Used 2016 Tesla Model X is offered in the following submodels: Model X SUV. Available styles include 75D 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD), P90D 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD), and 90D 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD).

