2018 Tesla Model X Review
Pros & Cons
- Instant, giddying acceleration
- Good range for an electric vehicle
- Three-row seating is available
- Very quiet
- Finicky upward-swinging rear doors impede functionality
- Vast windshield lets far too much sun and heat into the cabin
Which Model X does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.6 / 10
A mixed bag of innovation and gimmickry, the 2018 Tesla Model X is an unusual all-electric SUV. In fact, it's the only one currently on the market. Its range, punchy acceleration and quiet disposition are highlights, but its fundamentally compromised nature detracts from its overall appeal.
The upward-swinging rear doors are the source of the Model X's identity. Novel as they appear, they're also its single biggest drawback. They're slow to open, often don't open far enough, are incompatible with lowish garage ceilings, and are needlessly complex and heavy.
Furthermore, imagine you want to put a roof-mounted cargo box or roof rack on your Model X. Nope — the rear doors are incompatible with such devices. If you can't or don't want to stash the stuff inside the cabin, that leaves only the trailer hitch as a means to haul your bulky cargo.
On the plus side, there's no question the Model X in its upper trim levels is an exceedingly fast vehicle. Its gigantic touchscreen responds quickly and has sharp graphics. And some of Tesla's technology features are genuinely compelling.
Perhaps you seek an SUV for its enhanced functionality over a sedan. But when it comes to Teslas, the Model S sedan is in many ways the more practical, quicker and compelling choice.
Notably, we picked the 2018 Tesla Model X as one of Edmunds' Best Electric Cars for 2018.
What's it like to live with?
Edmunds' editorial team was one of the first to acquire and live with a 2016 Tesla Model X for a full year. The signature falcon-wing doors turned out to be more for style than utility. Still, we found the Model X to be impressively fast for a vehicle its size. To learn more about the Tesla Model X of this generation, read about our experiences from a full year of living with a 2016 Tesla Model X. We cover everything from seat comfort to real-world battery efficiency. There were only a few interior option changes for the 2018 Model X, so most of our observations still apply.
2018 Tesla Model X models
The 75D is the base trim level, providing 237 miles of range from a 75-kWh (kilowatt-hour) battery. Despite being the base model, it's not slow, doing 0-60 mph in a claimed 4.9 seconds. An air suspension is standard on every Model X, as are keyless entry and start, heated front seats, a power liftgate, navigation, a towing package, and advanced driver safety features such as forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.
Stepping up to the 100D gains you a 100-kWh battery that increases range to 295 miles and is marginally quicker, too (0-60 mph in 4.7 seconds). For the ultimate in Model X performance, head right to the P100D. Though range drops slightly to 289 miles, this variant sprints to 60 mph in just 2.9 seconds.
Many optional features are available for all trim levels, including six- and seven-passenger configurations. Other high-dollar stuff include the Premium Upgrades package, which brings upgraded audio and climate systems, auto-opening front doors, heated features for cold-weather driving, and satellite radio. Other pricey options are upgraded cabin materials, 22-inch wheels and assisted driving, aka Autopilot. To the latter, you can add the Full Self-Driving Capability option, which includes additional cameras, but to date it does not, in fact, provide self-driving capability. Think of it as paying now for something that you might get at an unknown later date.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our road test of the 2016 Tesla Model X P90D Signature.
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Model X has received minor ongoing revisions, including the addition and deletion of various battery sizes and trim levels and the addition of optional fold-flat second row seats. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Model X, however.
Driving8.0
Comfort8.0
Interior7.0
Utility4.5
Technology
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.6 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|4.5
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Model X models:
- Enhanced Autopilot
- Provides enhanced lane keeping assist and adaptive cruise control to reduce the driver's workload.
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Applies the brakes when it detects an imminent front crash.
- All-Wheel Drive
- Powers all four wheels to enhance traction in low-traction conditions.
