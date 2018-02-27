  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.6 / 10
Consumer Rating
(11)
2018 Tesla Model X Review

Pros & Cons

  • Instant, giddying acceleration
  • Good range for an electric vehicle
  • Three-row seating is available
  • Very quiet
  • Finicky upward-swinging rear doors impede functionality
  • Vast windshield lets far too much sun and heat into the cabin
Which Model X does Edmunds recommend?

The Model X's primary functional upside compared to the Model S sedan is its people-carrying ability. In that case, the seven-passenger layout is the one that makes the most sense. The 75D trim level balances performance and range well and represents a huge discount compared to the 100D. Skip the 22-inch wheels, which make the ride too choppy. The Premium Upgrades package is tempting for its premium audio system and heated steering wheel, windshield and washer nozzles. Unfortunately, it's pricey, and it includes the superfluous and annoying auto-opening front doors.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.6 / 10

A mixed bag of innovation and gimmickry, the 2018 Tesla Model X is an unusual all-electric SUV. In fact, it's the only one currently on the market. Its range, punchy acceleration and quiet disposition are highlights, but its fundamentally compromised nature detracts from its overall appeal.

The upward-swinging rear doors are the source of the Model X's identity. Novel as they appear, they're also its single biggest drawback. They're slow to open, often don't open far enough, are incompatible with lowish garage ceilings, and are needlessly complex and heavy.

Furthermore, imagine you want to put a roof-mounted cargo box or roof rack on your Model X. Nope — the rear doors are incompatible with such devices. If you can't or don't want to stash the stuff inside the cabin, that leaves only the trailer hitch as a means to haul your bulky cargo.

On the plus side, there's no question the Model X in its upper trim levels is an exceedingly fast vehicle. Its gigantic touchscreen responds quickly and has sharp graphics. And some of Tesla's technology features are genuinely compelling.

Perhaps you seek an SUV for its enhanced functionality over a sedan. But when it comes to Teslas, the Model S sedan is in many ways the more practical, quicker and compelling choice.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Tesla Model X as one of Edmunds' Best Electric Cars for 2018.

What's it like to live with?

Edmunds' editorial team was one of the first to acquire and live with a 2016 Tesla Model X for a full year. The signature falcon-wing doors turned out to be more for style than utility. Still, we found the Model X to be impressively fast for a vehicle its size. To learn more about the Tesla Model X of this generation, read about our experiences from a full year of living with a 2016 Tesla Model X. We cover everything from seat comfort to real-world battery efficiency. There were only a few interior option changes for the 2018 Model X, so most of our observations still apply.

2018 Tesla Model X models

The 2018 Tesla Model X is currently available in three variants: 75D, 100D and P100D. Please note that Tesla often changes up its products at unexpected times, so what is true today may change tomorrow. Battery size in kilowatt-hours is denoted by the digits contained in each trim level, where larger numbers indicate additional battery capacity and more range. There's also a general trend of increasing quickness as you progress upward through the trim levels. The Model X is available in five-, six- and seven-passenger configurations and is offered with all-wheel drive only.

The 75D is the base trim level, providing 237 miles of range from a 75-kWh (kilowatt-hour) battery. Despite being the base model, it's not slow, doing 0-60 mph in a claimed 4.9 seconds. An air suspension is standard on every Model X, as are keyless entry and start, heated front seats, a power liftgate, navigation, a towing package, and advanced driver safety features such as forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.

Stepping up to the 100D gains you a 100-kWh battery that increases range to 295 miles and is marginally quicker, too (0-60 mph in 4.7 seconds). For the ultimate in Model X performance, head right to the P100D. Though range drops slightly to 289 miles, this variant sprints to 60 mph in just 2.9 seconds.

Many optional features are available for all trim levels, including six- and seven-passenger configurations. Other high-dollar stuff include the Premium Upgrades package, which brings upgraded audio and climate systems, auto-opening front doors, heated features for cold-weather driving, and satellite radio. Other pricey options are upgraded cabin materials, 22-inch wheels and assisted driving, aka Autopilot. To the latter, you can add the Full Self-Driving Capability option, which includes additional cameras, but to date it does not, in fact, provide self-driving capability. Think of it as paying now for something that you might get at an unknown later date.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our road test of the 2016 Tesla Model X P90D Signature.

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Model X has received minor ongoing revisions, including the addition and deletion of various battery sizes and trim levels and the addition of optional fold-flat second row seats. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Model X, however.

Driving

8.0
Acceleration is outstanding and instantaneous. Drivability is excellent even before you turn on the semiautonomous features. It can't hide its prodigious weight, but it handles like a vehicle that's 500 pounds lighter. An EV that can tow is unique, but range will be a factor.

Acceleration

10.0
Mat the accelerator and the Model X launches like few other vehicles on the road. It's powerful, instant thrust. The face-flattening intensity wanes (relatively) at higher speeds, but it's still quite quick. In our testing, the P90D Signature accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds.

Braking

7.5
The regenerative braking is enough for modest deceleration — you'll rarely touch the pedal. When you do, it's easy to modulate. In our panic-stop test from 60 mph, our Model X (with the 22-inch sporty all-season tires) stopped in an impressive 111 feet.

Steering

8.0
The steering is appropriately direct, though it lacks feel. Effort in Sport mode is too high, though. Just stick with Normal or Comfort mode. The Model X tracks straight on the highway, and it's easy to stay within your lane.

Handling

7.0
The Model X handles turns with more stability and verve than you'd expect for an SUV weighing almost 5,500 pounds. It's hard to describe as agile, but it faithfully obeys inputs in routine driving.

Drivability

9.0
The auto-steering function, switchable Creep mode, and impressive adaptive cruise control amplify the Model X's friendly-to-use nature. The driver-selectable level of regenerative braking is a plus.

Comfort

8.0
The Model X is extremely quiet and equipped with seats that are suitable for long stints. It's heavy, but it manages its weight well. The ride quality overall is good except over broken or potholed surfaces where the heavy wheels and low-profile tires show their limits.

Seat comfort

8.0
It offers very good comfort on long drives. The seat and armrest padding is supportive. The heating and cooling functions for all three rows are impressive. Lateral support is modest but appropriate for the type of vehicle.

Ride comfort

6.5
The sense of mass is inescapable, but there is no float and little head toss thanks to the air suspension. Composed body control. The heavy wheels and the low-profile tires chop on most roads. The base 20-inch wheels may provide a smoother ride.

Noise & vibration

9.0
It's peaceful and hushed in the cabin thanks to the lack of powertrain noise. Wind noise is low at freeway speeds. The road noise is the most prominent aspect, with some tire thumps and hum.

Interior

7.0
This is an SUV that's light on utility since the second-row seats do not fold and there is no provision for a roof rack. Visibility is terrific, and entry and exit are easy, though the rear doors can be infuriating. The second-row storage is lacking.

Ease of use

7.5
Nearly all secondary controls are controlled via the tall touchscreen, which works well for the top-most controls. For HVAC functions at the bottom, it isn't ideal. The instrument cluster is very clear. The stalks and the steering wheel controls work well.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
A low step-in height and a tall roof help in this area. The rear doors provide a large opening in typical parking spots but not in tight ones the way a sliding door would. Garages with low ceilings are problematic, too. Plus, the doors just don't open very quickly.

Roominess

7.0
There's ample space up front. The headroom is respectable in the second row because of the door's skylight windows. But the second-row legroom could be better, and the front seatback is hard and knee-unfriendly. The third-row seating is tight and best for children only.

Visibility

9.0
The panoramic windshield and expansive side windows offer a wide view, though some may not like having the sun always overhead. The wide-view backup camera works well, as do the excellent cluster display and the proximity sensors.

Quality

5.0
Inconsistent panel gaps, some paint and rubber gasket quality issues, and a few stray cabin noises from time to time reduce the quality feeling of this vehicle. When it's cold out, the rear doors make a fair number of creaking and cracking noises. A Mercedes-Benz it's not.

Utility

4.5
Utility takes a huge hit due to compromised rear doors. The optional second-row captain's chairs (in the six-passenger configuration) do not fold, though the standard second-row bench does. There is no provision for a roof rack, and small-item storage is limited.

Small-item storage

Storage options are sparse for the front passengers and second-row doors have no storage (otherwise you'd be dumping drinks on yourself when you opened them). There are no provisions to hang dry-cleaned clothes.

Cargo space

The second-row seats do not fold (for 2018, five- and seven-passenger versions do fold flat), limiting large-object hauling. The articulating rear doors preclude bike racks or cargo boxes. The rear cargo hold has good height and depth, but it is on the narrow side. The front trunk is a bonus at least.

Towing

6.0
The Model X's 3,500-pound tow rating with 22-inch wheels is modest for an SUV; the 5,000-pound rating with 20-inch wheels is closer to others. The pre-wiring for the trailer brake controller is a plus. But the impact on range and incompatibility with Superchargers make long-distance towing impractical.

Technology

From its powertrain to gadgetry, the Model X is a rolling monument to technology. Its massive central control display will feel familiar to anyone who uses a tablet. But some of its driver assistance features, such as Autopilot, aren't as effective as you might expect.

Audio & navigation

The main touchscreen is huge, and it responds very well to your inputs, though the control menus are complex. The audio system options are basic, but the premium system has an appealing sound quality. Internet radio, scrolling and playlist creation are all well-executed. Navigation is unreliable.

Smartphone integration

It's easy to pair up your phone using Bluetooth. But at the time of our evaluation, the Model X lacked additional smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

Driver aids

The screen depicting the proximity of objects near you when parking is industry-leading. The large backup camera display is very helpful, too. We also like the adaptive cruise control, but full Autopilot is a mixed bag and should never be used without full attention.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.6 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort8.0
Interior7.0
Utility4.5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Tesla Model X.

5(64%)
4(9%)
3(9%)
2(9%)
1(9%)
4.1
11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Not for everyone
TN,08/30/2018
75D 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD)
Model X is unique. Either you like be it or hate it. To me, it is like buying your first iPhone. You won’t find the key pad. Things may be working today but won’t tomorrow due to the latest patch. You won’t be happy if you think you are buying a car. You will be very happy if you want to buy a technology. It is a toy that can be driven and it is fun.
No room?? No way!
James P,06/16/2019
75D 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD)
Someone in March had written a review about being 6’4 and not fitting. I’m 6’8 and fit extremely well, room to spare! Found it very comfortable and roomy. For the taller folk, like myself, you have to drop the seat a bit as you do in every vehicle when that’s an option. Zero fit and finish issues. The technology, acceleration and everything else about this car was on par for what can be expected. Wait, that’s not true, it exceeded all expectations. I have driven and owned many various cars and suvs in my life and the Tesla experience is by far the most fun and rewarding. I can’t see driving anything else from here on out. If you’re unsure if this is the right vehicle for you, or any vehicle you’re considering, rent one for a few days. That’s a low cost way to make sure you’ll love it prior to a major purchase.
Wow what a ride for an SUV
SailorMD,06/06/2019
100D 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD)
We have owned this car for just over a year near. It is nearly the best car I have ever owned (first is our Model S). The car has a unique design. it is incredibly fast and handles well. the software is regularly updated and the new autopilot with navigation software is incredible. Once on the interstate the car basically drives itself. so much easier than having to deal with traffic etc. the touch screen is huge. the cameras give crisp clear images. Recharging via the tesla supercharger network is even faster and "refueling" rates are starting to approach gas tank refills. I am really looking forward to the continued upgrades in the autopilot! I will never buy another fossil vehicle again.
Crazy good, despite many small flaws
Ryan W,07/05/2018
100D 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD)
A lot of the existing reviews online, including the 2017 and 2018 Edmunds reviews here are a little out of date due to the continuous improvements that Tesla makes to their production process as well as the after production updates via Tesla's amazing over the air update system. For example, the latest navigation and autopilot updates as of July 2018 make this car vastly superior to anything else on the road in these areas. Also, based on my model that was built in late 2017, the fit and finish seems to be slowly improving as well. PROS: - As noted by many others, the handling and acceleration are better than any other SUV on the market. Driving a Model X feels like magic. - Utility is excellent due to the huge amount of interior space, thanks in large part to the lack of engine and gas tank. Yes, there are no roof racks, but most of what you would put up on the roof can be stowed inside the cabin or in the fronk with much more convenience. For towing, the auto leveling air suspension, included tow hitch, and the vast torque allow the model X to easily tow just about anything. (Quantis just towed a 787 Dreamliner with a Tesla Model X for publicity). Technically though, the X is legally rated to 5,000 lbs and towing will reduce your range by roughly 20% depending on various factors, so you have to take that into account. - Range provided by the 100D is fantastic at around 300 miles. That along with the Tesla charging network, road trips have been a dream. - My favorite feature is Autopilot, which has gotten so good that I no longer want to drive without it. It feels a lot safer and easier to have both yourself and the car reacting to situations in real time. For example, if you look down for a moment and someone slams on the breaks in front of you, Autopilot will automatically slow down. I've also noticed that in dark, rainy conditions, Autopilot seems to be better at seeing the road ahead than I can due to the array of sensors, which was really surprising. - The built-in Navigation is the best I've seen in any car by a wide margin. It's just like using Google maps on your phone, but built-in and easily visible on the huge display. The voice recognition works amazingly well too, meaning you can just say; "navigate to home depot", and it just works. CONS: - The falcon wing doors are great to show off to your friends, but they are not practical. In a normal garage for instance, they can't open fully so you have to crawl under them to get into the car. - Tesla's push button door handles require a lot of force to activate and are irritating. I'd personally prefer the 3% hit to range to get back regular door handles. - My Model X was built in late 2017 and the build quality is clearly improving, but I did have a couple of small fit and finish issues that required me to drop my X off for repair immediately after pickup. - The X is not an off-road capable SUV. - The worst thing about the model X in my opinion are the seats. The Model X seats don't even compare to a top trim 2018 Honda CRV. My wife has a 2017 Lexus RX 450h which is half the cost, and the Lexus seats and about twice as comfortable and are much more luxurious than the throw away vinyl seats you get in the Tesla Model X. Since nicer seats can be be procured from the same vendors that make seats for the other car brands, it seems criminal to me that the Tesla Model X is so badly lacking in this area. If you get a Tesla, you will have the best car on the planet, except you will probably have the worst seats of any car in the $40K+ price range. The included "vegan leather" seats, seem to be there to placate PETA and other environmentalists that don't like leather being used in cars. I get that, but at the very least, vinyl should be standard and real, perforated leather, similar to what you find in every other nice car, should be an option. Overall, the Tesla Model X is such a vast improvement over every other SUV on the market, it's definitely worth putting up with the small flaws to own one.
See all 11 reviews of the 2018 Tesla Model X
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPGe
83 city / 89 hwy
EPA kWh/100 mi
40
EPA Electricity Range
289 mi.
EPA Time to Charge Battery (at 240V)
12 hr.
MPGe
91 city / 95 hwy
EPA kWh/100 mi
36
EPA Electricity Range
238 mi.
EPA Time to Charge Battery (at 240V)
12 hr.
MPGe
86 city / 89 hwy
EPA kWh/100 mi
39
EPA Electricity Range
295 mi.
EPA Time to Charge Battery (at 240V)
12 hr.
See all Used 2018 Tesla Model X features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Model X models:

Enhanced Autopilot
Provides enhanced lane keeping assist and adaptive cruise control to reduce the driver's workload.
Automatic Emergency Braking
Applies the brakes when it detects an imminent front crash.
All-Wheel Drive
Powers all four wheels to enhance traction in low-traction conditions.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.3%

More about the 2018 Tesla Model X

Used 2018 Tesla Model X Overview

The Used 2018 Tesla Model X is offered in the following submodels: Model X SUV. Available styles include P100D 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD), 75D 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD), and 100D 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Tesla Model X?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Tesla Model X trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Tesla Model X 75D is priced between $63,995 and$63,995 with odometer readings between 26503 and26503 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Tesla Model X P100D is priced between $92,990 and$92,990 with odometer readings between 3800 and3800 miles.

